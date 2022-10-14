Assessing the damage after a brutal week in Ukraine: World in Photos

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.

Even by the brutal standards of the war in Ukraine, this has been a very difficult week. Russia’s response to Saturday’s bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge has included an on-and-off barrage that has kept Kyiv, Lviv and other major cities under a state of stress not seen since the early weeks of the war. Meanwhile, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues in the territories Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed just two weeks ago, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are discovering the damage done to their towns and villages — by the Russian occupation or recent attacks, or both.

Many of the photos collected here can be filed under “damage assessment”: the shattered windows of the “101″ office tower in Kyiv, a battered bridge in Kupiansk and a Ukrainian victim of the Russian shelling of Yakovlivka in Donetsk. Also in Donetsk, children play in the courtyard of an abandoned school in Konstantinovka. Elsewhere, Ukrainian volunteers get last-minute training before heading for the front lines, and a photographer captures a poignant moment on “Defenders Day” in Kyiv.

These photos also include a pair of competing images in the propaganda war: a military poster in Moscow claims that “victory is being forged in fire” in Ukraine, and in Kyiv, young Ukrainians take selfies at a placard-sized version of Ukraine’s newly minted postage stamp commemorating the attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge.

As we write, Russia is telling civilians to leave Kherson in the south, another area Putin pronounced his own on Sept. 30. No doubt more difficult hours and days lie ahead.

People wait for a bus to leave Kupiansk, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

People carry flowers as they visit the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery to mark Ukraine's Defenders Day in Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyehovskiy Serhiy Vitkorovich, 60, constructs a small wall from the rubble of his home, which was destroyed by Russian attacks, in the village of Yatskivka, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man inspects damage in Mala Komyshuvakha, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Girls play at the abandoned ground of their destroyed school in Konstantinovka, Ukraine, on Thursday. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen carry the body of a civilian from the rubble of a destroyed house following shelling in Yakovlivka, Ukraine, on Thursday. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

People cross the Oskil River on the remains of a bridge seriously damaged by fighting between Ukrainian and Russian occupying forces, on Thursday in Kupiansk. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The 101 Tower office building was destroyed by the Russian missile fire on Monday in Kyiv. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

A Russian tank lies destroyed in a field on Thursday near Izyum, Ukraine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Enlistees receive military training before they are sent to the front line in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Damaged cars are left near the 101 Tower office building in Kyiv on Monday. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Workers restore damaged parts of the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Thurdsay. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman, a relative of a dead serviceman, reacts at his portrait during the opening of an open-air exhibition "Azov Regiment - Angels of Mariupol" to mark Ukraine's Defenders Day in Kyiv on Friday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

People take selfies in front of an image of a stamp showing explosions on the Kerch Bridge on Tuesday in Kyiv. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)