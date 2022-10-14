Assessing the damage after a brutal week in Ukraine: World in Photos

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.
Even by the brutal standards of the war in Ukraine, this has been a very difficult week. Russia’s response to Saturday’s bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge has included an on-and-off barrage that has kept Kyiv, Lviv and other major cities under a state of stress not seen since the early weeks of the war. Meanwhile, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues in the territories Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed just two weeks ago, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are discovering the damage done to their towns and villages — by the Russian occupation or recent attacks, or both.
Many of the photos collected here can be filed under “damage assessment”: the shattered windows of the “101″ office tower in Kyiv, a battered bridge in Kupiansk and a Ukrainian victim of the Russian shelling of Yakovlivka in Donetsk. Also in Donetsk, children play in the courtyard of an abandoned school in Konstantinovka. Elsewhere, Ukrainian volunteers get last-minute training before heading for the front lines, and a photographer captures a poignant moment on “Defenders Day” in Kyiv.
These photos also include a pair of competing images in the propaganda war: a military poster in Moscow claims that “victory is being forged in fire” in Ukraine, and in Kyiv, young Ukrainians take selfies at a placard-sized version of Ukraine’s newly minted postage stamp commemorating the attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge.
As we write, Russia is telling civilians to leave Kherson in the south, another area Putin pronounced his own on Sept. 30. No doubt more difficult hours and days lie ahead.