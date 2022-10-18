Migration from Venezuela to U.S. ends in deportation: World in Photos

If flows of migration are often difficult to grasp by numbers and words alone, photographs can go a long way to capture the tensions, difficulties and the human drama of such odysseys — as they do in the photos collected here.

A recent announcement from the Biden administration served as a warning to one group of migrants in particular: The U.S. will now grant conditional “humanitarian permits” to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, and these will be available only to Venezuelans arriving in the U.S. by air. The U.S. and Mexico joined in the new policy; for its part, Mexico agreed to take back and deport Venezuelans who walk or swim across the Mexican border and enter the U.S.

The moves are a response to a dramatic increase in migration from Venezuela — which now ranks as the second-largest nationality arriving at the U.S. border, after Mexico. More than 150,000 people have crossed from Venezuela into Panama this year — more than the total for all of 2021, according to official Panamanian figures. A report issued last week by the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees found that more than 7.1 million Venezuelans have left their country due to a social and economic crisis, and at least 4.3 million of them have difficulties accessing food, housing and formal employment.

What the new limits mean in practice is an end to the long northward journeys of many desperate Venezuelans — or at least, as one migrant told the Associated Press, “a bucket of cold water” poured on their hopes to reach the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

These photos cover several stops in those journeys: Venezuelans in the Panamanian village of Canaán Membrillo, the first border crossing through what is known as the Darién Gap, a journey that takes the better part of a week and is made perilous because of weather, snakes and drug traffickers who often use the same routes to bring cocaine into Central America; another group of migrants is seen further north, in detention in Guatemala City, after their caravan of vehicles was intercepted near the capital; and a caravan of roughly 1,000 Venezuelans walks through the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas. Then, various scenes of Venezuelans along the U.S.-Mexican border: crossing the Rio Bravo into Texas; a group of migrants who have been deported from the U.S. to Tijuana, and now await deportation by Mexico back to Venezuela; and others rest on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo, after being expelled from the United States.

It’s not clear how many Venezuelans are en route north now, as the new measures are implemented. It’s also not clear whether the new rules will stop more of them from making the journey.

Venezuelan migrants arrive at Canaán Membrillo village, the first border control of the Darién Province in Panama, on Oct. 13. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

A young girl arrives with a group of Venezuelan migrants at Canaán Membrillo village on Oct. 13. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan and Haitian migrants wait to be registered at Canaán Membrillo village on Oct. 13. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants walk on a muddy path near Canaán Membrillo village on Oct. 13. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of some 81 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Senegal and Ghana sit on a bus after being detained by security forces and members of the Guatemalan Migration Institute in Guatemala City on Sept. 28. (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants cross the Rio Bravo to surrender to U.S. authorities in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Oct. 13. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Venezuelan migrant stands with their bags near the Rio Bravo in Ciudad Juarez on Oct. 13. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A group Venezuelan migrants crosses the Rio Bravo in Ciudad Juarez on Oct. 13. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants walk on a bridge after being expelled from the United States in Ciudad Juarez on Monday. (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants walk to Tapachula from Huixtla, Mexico, on Oct. 14. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants board a bus after surrendering to U.S. authorities in Ciudad Juarez on Oct. 13. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants walk after being deported by U.S. authorities in Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 13. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Venezuelan migrant family rests on the banks of the Rio Bravo after being expelled from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez on Monday. (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants wrapped in blankets sit near the Rio Bravo in Ciudad Juarez on Monday. (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)