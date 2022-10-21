Life expectancy post-covid continues to decline in many countries

Countries are not recovering from the damage covid-19 did to their populations’ life expectancy — including the U.S., which saw its life expectancy continue to decline in 2021 — according to study published Monday.

The study analyzed life expectancy “deficits” — the gap between a country’s actual life expectancy and what was projected based on pre-pandemic trends — in 29 high- and middle-income countries. Here’s a look at what it found:

Some life expectancies did “bounce back” — but only modestly

While some of the countries studied had life expectancies reach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, none erased the deficits caused by the pandemic.

Norway was the only country where the 2021 life expectancy exceeded its 2019 figure, but it still fell short of what it might have achieved if pre-pandemic trends on life expectancy had continued. In some other Western European countries including France, Sweden and Belgium, life expectancy returned to pre-pandemic levels but also fell short of projections based on pre-pandemic life expectancy gains — meaning their life expectancy isn’t as high as it would have been if it weren’t for the pandemic. But more countries, including the U.S., saw their life expectancies continue to decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loading...

“We see worsening or compounding losses in more places than we really see bounce-backs,” said Ridhi Kashyap, a University of Oxford sociologist and one of the paper’s authors.

Many of those countries that failed to recuperate are historically less healthy. For example, prior to the pandemic, Eastern European countries were experiencing increases in life expectancy, closing the gap with their western counterparts. The pandemic undid some of that progress, according to Kashyap.

“It speaks to the fact that a substantial amount of what we saw in terms of covid was the underlying health conditions of countries,” said Sandro Galea, dean of the School of Public Health at Boston University.

In the U.S., there’s more than covid to blame for the decline in life expectancy

The U.S. and select countries like Scotland stand out in the data, Kashyap said, because it was non-covid causes of death among middle-aged Americans driving the lower life expectancy. The research is consistent with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings that the U.S. was already experiencing a lag in life expectancy before covid-19 worsened the trend.

Loading...

The U.S. also stood out because its life expectancy deficit among people under 60 was larger than those in countries with similar levels of vaccine uptake. One possible difference between the U.S. and those countries was the U.S.’s decentralized public health system and approach to vaccination compared with Europe, Kashyap said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very hard to speak of one U.S. pandemic; there have been multiple pandemics operating over the vast territory of the U.S.,” Kashyap said.

The research, and its limitations, point to broader inequities and failures in global public health

The U.S. was one of just two non-European countries included in the analysis. The study was limited to 29 countries, largely due to data limitations on other countries. For example, due to unreliable death registration in many African countries, it’s possible that there will never be a comprehensive assessment of the impact covid-19 had on those countries’ life expectancies.

“Because we don’t have the data [on those countries], we can’t empirically talk about how covid-19 worsened inequities,” Kashyap said.

The fact that so many countries lack the data infrastructure to even measure the impact covid-19 had on their life expectancy is itself a public health issue. It is reflective of the disparities in public health systems and infrastructure that exist between countries.

“Covid revealed what was underlying and it revealed inequity in resources, in access to resources, access to health protection,” Galea said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there are inequities across countries’ public health systems and response to covid-19, Galea said that the failure to prepare for a health crisis until it reached our doorstep was universal. Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund estimated that the pandemic could cost the global economy more than $12 trillion by 2024.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.