Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, observed by billions

For the first time, kids in New York City and other school districts are getting the day off school for Diwali. But outside of those who celebrate Diwali, there is a general lack of knowledge of what the holiday is all about — and a number of misconceptions.

Grid reached out to Vasudha Narayanan, distinguished professor of religion at the University of Florida and director of the Center for the Study of Hindu Traditions, to explain the most important aspects of the lunar-based holiday, celebrated by more than a billion people a year.

Not everyone calls it Diwali

There are a number of similarities in how different people from different religion celebrate the holiday — such as sweets and visiting with family and friends — said Narayanan, “Oh, and eating too much,” she laughed. “Most of us do that too.”

But the name is different for some, she added: “Diwali is a North Indian name — a convenient, short form for the exact word: Deepavali. “Deepa” means lamps, clay lamps, and “avali” is a row, a line or a necklace.” So Deepavali is a necklace-like row of lamps — what many houses use for decoration to celebrate the holiday. The official name translated from Sanskrit into English is “the Festival of Lights.”

It is about celebrating light over darkness — literally and metaphorically

Still, despite the name differences, at its foundation it is very much about light over darkness, good over evil, love over hate — the same themes you see across many religions, said Narayanan.

If you follow the Southern Indian tradition, said Narayanan, the story is about a demon called Narakasura, who has imprisoned 16,000 women. Krishna and his wife Satyabhama ride a chariot into war with the demon to free the women. At the crack of dawn, amid the sounds of war, Krishna and Satyabhama are victorious.

“To imitate the sound of warfare as part of the celebration, we light fireworks all over the country in India. And we actually don’t put out the clay lamps you see in so many pictures until a month later during the Tamil festival of Kathikai.” In the south, our official festival of lights is not the same as Deepavali, she added.

For North Indians, the story is a bit different, said Narayanan. The god Rama was in exile for 14 years. During that time, his wife, Sita, was kidnapped by the demon Ravana. Rama sets Sita free from captivity, and they arrive in aerial chariot back to Ayodhya, their hometown. And the city is lit up with lamps to greet them.

That’s why the Northern Indian tradition is so tied to lamps. People put them up all over their house.

But it is important to remember, said Narayanan, that those are just two of the many variations of those stories that people learn. This is a holiday that is not only celebrated by Hindus, but Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains too. And every denomination of religion and even every region has their own version. Just like many Christian holidays, everyone has their own traditions based on many factors, said Narayanan.

The Jain tradition celebrates Diwali because that’s the time when Mahavira, the last of the Tirthankaras, or religious leaders, attained enlightenment.

The Sikhs celebrate a holiday that comes at the same time as Diwali; Guru Hargobind in the 17th century was freed from imprisonment that day, along with several other rulers.

And the image of the goddess Lakshmi that is often seen in pictures celebrating the holiday?

In the north, Deepavali is a five-day affair — and the third day is dedicated to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and good fortune. They invite her into their home and play different gambling games. “As someone that follows the Southern Indian traditions,” said Narayanan, “I never quite understood that because someone loses. But again, there are different traditions.”

A worker paints an idol of Lakshmi Ganesh ahead of Diwali in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 15. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

In the south, said Narayanan, no one would ever say Lakshmi isn’t connected to Deepavali because everything auspicious is connected with her, but she’s not part of the dominant imagery connected to that day.

The celebration is not so much about wealth and good fortune for all as it is sharing your wealth in the form of clothing. “You cannot even get into a clothing shop in the months before Deepavali,” said Narayana. “You buy new clothes for all your friends and relatives — especially those who are not as fortunate as you.”

Although not everyone gets clothes, she said, because for some that just isn’t appropriate. For people that work for the city or do work for you sometimes, said Narayana — such as the mail person or the electrician — you give small monetary gifts.

“It’s kind of like Halloween. People that work for you show up on your doorstep, and you hand out presents.”

But again, she emphasized, while this is definitely a Southern Indian tradition, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen elsewhere: “The second I say, ‘Oh this is only done here,’ everyone will tell me if it’s done here too. How people celebrate Deepavali is very diverse.”

The biggest take-away: Diwali/Deepavali, like Hinduism, can’t be nailed down to just one definition

Hinduism by its very nature is a philosophy of life, said Narayanan, that encourages people to support knowledge over ignorance, light over darkness, good over evil.





And the biggest mistake, she said, is to try and define it in just one way. For example, she said, it’s not polytheistic (worshipping many gods) or monotheistic (worshipping one god); it’s both. That’s hard for people to understand, she said, but again, it’s more about how you live your life.

“That worry over whether Hinduism is monotheistic or polytheistic really came from the colonialists who freaked out and saw all these images of gods and goddesses,” said Narayana. “Yes, there is one supreme being, and that is understood, but ultimately, that supreme being is ineffable.” We explain the philosophy, the ethics with gods, and people may think of different deities as the supreme one, she said.

