Why Xi Jinping sees ‘dangerous storms’ ahead for China: Taiwan, U.S. tensions and zero-covid

When China’s Communist Party gathers for its once-every-five-year meetings to choose a new leader — or extend the term of the incumbent — it also charts a path for the country’s future. As Grid’s China Reporter Lili Pike reported Monday, the just-concluded party congress in Beijing was unsuspenseful in terms of the choice of leader; as expected, China’s President Xi Jinping will serve a third term at the helm of the party and will almost certainly be reappointed president as well. But that’s only a small part of what happened at the week-long session — and when it comes to the next five years, Xi and China face no shortage of challenges.

Some of those are on the domestic front — troubles involving the housing market, youth unemployment, an aging and shrinking population, and a decrease in overall economic productivity. Beyond its borders, China is seeking to boost its influence on many global fronts and to cement the status of Taiwan and Hong Kong as what it considers unquestioned parts of China.

In the weekly Global Grid conversation, Grid’s Global Editor Tom Nagorski spoke with Bates Gill, Executive Director of the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis and a longtime scholar of China. Gill’s latest book is the recently-published “Daring to Struggle: China’s Global Ambitions Under Xi Jinping.” Their conversation looked at the next five years for China, and the challenges Xi will have to contend with if he is to achieve those ambitions.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Tom Nagorski: Before we jump into China’s global ambitions going forward, what would you say are the key takeaways from the party congress, beyond the fact that Xi Jinping has won another term?

Bates Gill: Two big takeaways for me. I was really struck with how much it was about the past, looking back, particularly on his 10 years in office. Basically, trying to make the case almost as if he needed to convince people within the party, and possibly beyond, that he surely deserved to have that third mandate and probably to stay in power indefinitely.

Secondly, this was not a speech about policy initiatives or about what kind of responses were going to be needed for the various challenges going forward, but was really deeply steeped in ideology. It just really reinforces that he is the ideologue-in-chief, in addition to his other roles in China, and the need that he sees to bolster that element of the party’s authority and mandate to rule.

TN: In the closing session, with the people he brought out as members of the Politburo Standing Committee, there were signs that he was really stacking that group with loyalists, and people have been saying that this cements his power even further. I thought Xi Jinping was pretty powerful to begin with. How significant was this?

BG: We see these people who all have some close association to him in one way or another, people that he worked with as he rose through the ranks to paramount leadership. This was a clear signal that, to the degree that there was any factionalism left in the Chinese Communist Party, that was certainly going to be eliminated. And that’s what we see with this stacking of loyalists, of Xi’s very strong supporters.

The question I have is: Will this generate a degree of greater competence or a little bit more surefootedness going forward as a result? It strikes me that maybe Xi still feels the need to make sure that everyone around him is going to be as loyal as possible in order to face the challenges that he did speak about going ahead.

TN: He talked a lot about national security and said at one point that China had to be prepared for what he called “strong winds and high waves, and even dangerous storms” that may lie ahead. What do you think he meant by “dangerous storms” for his country?

BG: I noticed that he also referred to struggle, which was a very common theme in his speech. Two terms for “struggle” in Chinese would be “fèndòu” and “dòuzhēng,” and if you added up all the uses in the speeches, it was something like 55 or 60 times. So clearly, he does see the need for struggle. He does see these headwinds and difficulties ahead.

What does he mean? I think he sees it on at least two fronts. The economy slowing, and without any inclination to try and introduce market reform, to try and improve economic prospects going forward. I think he recognizes that that element of the Chinese business model, that performance narrative is going to be flagging. And then of course abroad, I think he definitely sees, rightly, that the international community in many respects is souring on its relationship with China. We see that that’s going to affect them economically, as the United States and other advanced economies rethink their economic relationship with China.

I suppose the biggest challenge going forward, that he recognizes clearly, is his intention to extend Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan. Of course, that will not happen easily. Both at home and abroad, he sees a lot of problems going forward.

TN: Your use of the word struggle takes us to a question about your book, “Daring to Struggle: China’s Global Ambitions Under Xi Jinping.” What do you think China’s or Xi Jinping’s global ambitions are? You’ve mentioned one, Taiwan, which gets a lot of attention, but what else?

GB: In the book, I take a little bit broader view of it. I lay out six big objectives that I think provide a useful framework for understanding what China is up to in its dealings with the international community. Those six are legitimacy, sovereignty, wealth, power, leadership and ideas. They overlap and they gain synergies among one another, with legitimacy at the very center of it all, that helps us see that they’re pursuing those big goals. And across all of them, they’re increasingly seeing headwinds and pushback from much of the international community.

But most importantly, I think this notion of legitimacy is critical. The party wishes to be respected, even appreciated by the international community, and most importantly, to be left alone and not be potentially undermined or threatened by outside powers, such as the United States. That is a visceral concern — the visceral fear that they continue to have, which was clear from Xi Jinping’s speech.

So it’s going to be the pursuit of these big objectives. Taiwan would come under the big objective of sovereignty, to ultimately, in their view, regain territories, not just Taiwan, but of course in the East China Sea, South China Sea, across the Himalayas with India, regain territory that they believe have been wrongfully taken away from China. Again, that is not going to happen without a fight, I suspect, and Xi knows that.

TN: We have a question from a reader of the Grid newsletter: “Will Xi change his approach to the United States in his third term?”





GB: It’s not clear. The relationship has deteriorated significantly in the last five to six years. I believe that under Xi Jinping, there has been a calculation that that is going to be difficult to change, and that the lower risk for Xi and his supporters is to double down in sending these very strong messages and making clear to the United States that there are certain core interests that need to be respected, Taiwan being one of them.

So no, I guess to answer the reader’s question, I do not see much in the way of accommodation or seeking a middle ground with the United States, particularly across those six major objectives which I described in the book.

We have a summit meeting likely coming up between President [Joe] Biden and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Bali G20 Summit, so we can have some hope that there will be an effort on the two sides to at least put up some guardrails and ways to at least make sure that this competition does not spiral out of control. But to be very honest, I think the political atmosphere in the two capitals is not very conducive at this point to either one of them finding much in the way of compromise. We’re in for more of the same, more difficulty, more tension for U.S.-China relations going forward.

TN: You used the term “guardrails.” We used to talk a lot about another term — common ground — between the two countries. Is there anything at the moment — climate change, fighting pandemics, and so forth — that might have potential for common ground?

BG: We should certainly keep our expectations low. But I was encouraged in the most recent National Security Strategy coming out of the Biden administration last week. There is a short but potentially useful list of areas of common ground where the two sides could work together. Yes, combating pandemics, fighting international criminal activity — and climate change would be a major area where the two sides absolutely must find some ways to work together. There are some areas of public health, for example, in combating cancer — that would be something I would think everyone could agree would be a useful way for the two to work together, especially because the two countries have the world’s two largest cancer burdens.

We know that President Biden himself called for a “moonshot” to try and address and even cure some forms of cancer. This would seem an obvious area where the two could work together. Others might be on nonproliferation and maybe down the road, the two sides can start talking about some forms of arms control, or at least introducing some greater stability and predictability into their strategic relationship. But while these all seem to make a lot of sense, I just think that the political atmosphere right now is going to make it very difficult for them to make much progress in any of these areas.

TN: Given that we’re just a couple of weeks away from the midterm elections in this country, to what extent do you think U.S. policy toward China might change, in the event control of Congress shifts to the Republicans?

BG: It’ll be interesting to see. Ostensibly, foreign affairs is the purview of the president, although we know that on Taiwan policy in particular it seems that the Congress tends to run the show. If Republicans were able to gain both houses, then that’s going to put enormous pressure on the president and make it difficult for him to veto actions if the two houses can agree to some tougher policies toward China.

If it’s a split between the Senate and the House, then I think that will make it a little more difficult for Congress to pass more hawkish laws for the President to sign. But I don’t think, even if the Republicans gain both houses, that we’re going to see any dramatic change in the relations with China. I don’t think there’s going to be an opportunity to really drive things in a much worse direction.

TN: You’ve mentioned Taiwan a couple of times. Do you have any thoughts or any tea leaves to be read in terms of when and if Xi Jinping is going to move on Taiwan?

BG: This is very complicated. It’s almost impossible to really understand because a decision to use force against Taiwan would be catastrophic in many respects — politically, economically, strategically in China’s relations with major outside powers, not to mention of course for the people of Taiwan themselves. This is obviously not a decision that could be taken lightly at all.

I was encouraged by some language coming out of Xi Jinping’s opening speech last week, which appeared to be somewhat more moderate on the question of Taiwan. It definitely left open the door for China’s hope or China’s desire, as he put it, for a peaceful resolution. Of course that didn’t forego the possibility of using force, but the language that he used there was interesting in saying that the use of force is really intended to deter and prevent a small handful of pro-independence persons on Taiwan and their foreign supporters. That’s a slightly more moderate way of saying, “We know that not everybody on Taiwan wants to be independent,” although the data would suggest otherwise. But at least that was somewhat more moderate in that use of language. It wasn’t a saber-rattling message at Taiwan in this particular instance.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has not fought in a real war since the late 1970s, early 1980s, the border war with Vietnam. Which as you might recall, did not go well for the PLA. That said, they have enormous advantages, not to mention proximity, and of course have built up a formidable military machine opposite Taiwan. My thinking on this, though, is that a D-Day style traditional invasion, a kinetic attack against Taiwan really is absolutely a last resort. They have developed a range of other options, well short of that type of scenario, which I think can be very powerful to deter the independence leanings of Taiwan and basically help maintain the status quo.

We could be another five, 10 years or longer in this limbo. What the situation needs, in all honesty, is to allow time, hopefully, to reach the peaceable outcomes one way or another that I think we all want to see there.

TN: I want to come back to the domestic challenges China faces. Affecting its economic growth in particular. To what extent might those hinder Xi Jinping’s ambitions?

BG: There are huge challenges that he flagged relatively openly in his speech last week. It’s not as if they’re ignoring them. But my own view is that the methods that apparently will be in place to deal with them, which I think are more statist and less market-oriented, may not work. Among developing world countries that have emerged into the middle-income bracket and who are seeking to get into the lower reaches of the wealthy countries, China has been unusually dependent upon the outside world for its economics, more so than other similar cases, say, Taiwan, South Korea or even Japan. So as the international community rethinks its relations with China, and that open-ended access to China it has enjoyed for so long — to technology to a foreign capital, to foreign markets, for know-how — that’s going to be increasingly restricted.

That raises huge questions, and it explains why, at least for now, Xi Jinping is urging the country to become more self-reliant, to invest more in domestic innovation at home, rather than relying on foreign technologies and inputs, and to rely on this enormous domestic market of China’s 1.4 billion people, which was useful for consumer-led growth and also huge in terms of development of big data and AI and all the rest.

It’s a gamble, and we’ll see where they are because the many challenges — demographic challenges, problems with employment, widening gaps in terms of education and wealth between rural and urban parts of China — these are huge problems and relying on the state to get them all solved doesn’t strike me as all that wise. I think they know that they’re going to have two, three, four, maybe even more years of economic problems going forward.

TN: Almost every economic analyst has said that to right the ship, one thing that’s necessary is to end the zero-covid policy. Why do you think Xi and the party are holding fast, at least for now, and not changing?

BG: There are probably a lot of ways to explain it. I think one important one that is reflective of a larger theme that I think we see emerging in Xi Jinping’s thinking is the priority that needs to be placed on security over economic benefit. An apparent belief that it’s more important to ensure order and stability than to rely upon economic development as a priority. And that’s true across a lot of aspects of China’s domestic policy today and even its foreign policy. It just reinforces the need to maintain the [zero-covid] approach.

There’s also the issue of political fallibility. This leadership is not going to readily acknowledge a mistake, and any sort of lifting of this is therefore probably going to happen in a very slow and even experimental way. Maybe some of the changes we’ve recently seen in Hong Kong are an indicator of what might happen, maybe starting small.

And the Chinese have still got a big problem with covid. Their elderly population is really vulnerable, and their domestic vaccines have not proven all that effective, especially against emergent variants. So there’s every possibility that if they went too far, too fast in lifting this policy, new variants would quickly develop within the Chinese population and could not only threaten China, but threaten the world once again. This is not an easy decision, and I suspect it’s only going to be very incremental, step by step. We shouldn’t expect it to be lifted until probably the second quarter of next year.

TN: The phrase “leader for life” has been around ever since Xi Jinping got rid of the term limits that were in place for his position. Should one assume, given everything that happened in the past week, that Xi Jinping will lead this country for the rest of his days?

BG: I think there’s a very good likelihood that that will be the case. Obviously, there are a lot of what ifs that could change that. But think of this: at the 22nd Party Congress in 2032, Xi Jinping will be younger than Joe Biden will be when he finishes his first term. He’ll only be 79, close to 80 years old. And what we see in many parts of the world these days, in terms of longevity and health, there’s no reason why you couldn’t do that. He’s also got good genes, apparently his mother’s still alive and in her 90s.

I think his demise, if that’s the right word, would be a political one, rather than having to do with physical ailments. And the real question is whether the ambitious persons within the party who may not like the policies he’s taken, or may see their opportunities for leadership lost or stolen, might find a way to undermine Xi’s leadership. But there’s no indication right now that there’s anyone prepared to do that. We should expect Xi Jinping to be around for five, 10 years and maybe longer.

TN: Last question: What do you think happened to Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping’s predecessor? He was led in a very awkward fashion out of the hall on Sunday, and appeared to be led away by force.

BG: He’s a diabetic. There’s some indication he may even have Alzheimer’s disease. I’m looking at the simpler explanation here, that he was not well in some way or that there was concern that because of his illnesses, he might do something embarrassing or awkward. I don’t think it was a literal political purge. Especially doing so in front of the international media like that.

But no matter how you look at it, this was a very awkward moment for a party that is all about scripted events. And at a minimum, symbolically, if not intentionally, it was the demise of any sort of alternative political factionalism to threaten Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Thanks to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.