Diwali 2022 celebrations around the globe: World in Photos

It’s a holiday celebrated by more than a billion people each year — Hindus primarily, but Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains as well — and it’s commemorated in many ways: the consumption of sweets, and time spent with family and friends, but above all it’s a celebration bathed in light. The official name, translated from Sanskrit into English, is “the Festival of Lights.”
As Grid’s Suzette Lohmeyer noted Monday, Diwali is above all else devoted to “celebrating light over darkness — literally and metaphorically.” Metaphorically — as in the triumph of “good over evil, love over hate — the same themes you see across many religions,” said Vasudha Narayanan, distinguished professor of religion at the University of Florida and director of the Center for the Study of Hindu Traditions. Lohmeyer’s piece looked at the history and origins of Diwali; in this World in Photos, we come back to the present moment, and some spectacular photos from India and other nations where people have been gathering to celebrate.
As the photos show, the “lights” of Diwali can take many forms. Here you’ll see a spectacular show of light in Ayodhya; the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar; and the brilliant orange of marigolds being gathered to make garlands in Delhi — a different, more natural kind of “light.”
These photos also take us around the world — to temples in Yangon, Myanmar, and Indonesia; to a fireworks show over Dubai, United Arab Emirates; to the fully lit Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Batu Caves in Malaysia and even to the East Room of the White House, where Jill Biden welcomed a group of dancers honoring the holiday.
To all who celebrate, wherever you are, may your Diwali bring light in abundance.