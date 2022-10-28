Final days of Brazil's presidential election campaigns: World in photos

Tensions are running high as Brazilian voters get ready to take to the polls Sunday in the final round of what may be as consequential an election as the nation — and perhaps even the continent — has seen in years. It’s not just that the race is close, it’s also because of fears of what may follow the vote.

On the ballot are a pair of populists and two men who have both served as president. The similarities end there.

The incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, is a standard-bearer for the right, a on-again off-again supporter of free-market economics and a frequent critic of environmentalists, scientists, homosexuals and any perceived threats to the “traditional” way of life in Brazil. Bolsonaro’s blunt rhetoric, skepticism of science during the covid-19 pandemic and frequent claims that the voting system is rigged have earned him frequent comparisons to Donald Trump.

The challenger, Luiz Inácio da Silva — known as Lula — served two terms from 2002 to 2010, left with a staggering 80 percent approval rating and then was jailed following a corruption investigation. He has a long record of championing unions and social welfare.

Lula was freed from prison in 2019 following a ruling that the case had been adjudicated in the wrong jurisdiction and that the presiding judge had shown bias. Leaving prison also freed Lula up for another run for the presidency.

A tense and sometimes angry campaign has also proved closer than anticipated. In Brazil, a second round of elections is mandated when no candidate reaches what is called the “50 percent+1″ rule; in round one, held on Oct. 2, Lula and Bolsonaro took 48.4 percent and 43.2 percent of the vote, respectively. Lula holds a narrow lead in the current opinion polls, but trust in the pollsters has diminished.

That’s because on the eve of the first round, those same polls were forecasting an outright win for Lula, with the challenger expected to take 57 percent of the votes. The actual results left his supporters frustrated and his opponents angry; the Bolsonaro camp said votes for their candidate had been undercounted. Now, two days before the runoff, opinion polls show a 52-48 edge for Lula.

No one on either side is taking anything for granted. Hence a seemingly nonstop campaign — snapshots of which are found in this collection of photos. Among the scenes captured here: Lula’s supporters dressed in red, the color of the Workers’ Party, dancing and gathering in the streets of Manaus and the Arcos da Lapa, in downtown Rio de Janeiro; Bolsonaro backers gather in the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag in São João de Meriti and Rio’s Campo Grande neighborhood. There is also one photo that takes no side: an aerial view of a single Portuguese word spelled out along a pedestrian bridge in São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city: “Democracia.” No translation needed.

Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate his birthday in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lula supporters march to celebrate his birthday in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A supporter wears a Lula sticker on their mask in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A child watches a celebration in support of Lula in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Supporters wear the color of the leftist Workers' Party in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Indigenous people from different tribes hold flags and banners in support of Lula at the Parque das Tribos neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil, on Thursday. (MICHAEL DANTAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lula waves to his supporters during a campaign rally between Belo Horizonte and Ribeirao das Neves, Brazil, on Oct. 22. (DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

The word "Democracy," written in Portuguese, spans a pedestrian bridge in downtown São Paulo on Friday. (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro hold the number 22 during a rally on Thursday in São João de Meriti, Brazil. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

A Bolsonaro supporter cheers during a rally ahead on Thursday in São João de Meriti. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Bolsonaro supporters attend a rally on Thursday in São João de Meriti. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

A Bolsonaro supporter holds up a sign at a rally on Thursday in São João de Meriti. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Supporters of Bolsonaro attend a campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of Bolsonaro gesture during his closing rally ahead of a Sunday run-off on Thursday in Campo Grande, Brazil. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)