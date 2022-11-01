Bolsonaro supporters protest after his election loss: World in Photos

In the hours after the results of Brazil’s Sunday elections became known, some took the silence of the loser, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, to be a good thing. After all, he wasn’t railing against the result; he wasn’t claiming rigged voting or fraud of any kind. But as the hours — and now days — have dragged on, the absence of any concession from Bolsonaro has heightened fears of postelection unrest. These photos show that many of his supporters are not waiting for the president to speak.

The outcome of the vote is clear: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has capped a remarkable political comeback and won the presidency by a margin of 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent. But as Grid reported Monday, that razor-thin margin, taken together with Bolsonaro’s frequent preelection threats to contest any outcome that didn’t keep him in office, have people worried. And now, in the vacuum, Bolsonaro supporters are taking it on themselves to protest in different ways.

As the photos show, the tensions and the practical impact of the protests have been evident in several parts of Brazil. Security forces were dispatched to disperse Bolsonaro supporters along the BR-116 highway in Novo Hamburgo and on the Castelo Branco highway outside São Paulo. And there were protests in many other places where it appears security forces have not been able to stop them. In some instances, protesters have burned tires to block roads; in others, truckers have made it impossible for traffic to pass. Officials have reported more than 250 such highway blockades across 23 of the country’s states. All of which has slowed commerce and delayed passengers headed for the country’s airports. Several flights had to be canceled at São Paulo international airport as a result.

Meanwhile, one last photo here shows the man everyone is waiting on: Bolsonaro himself, seen at the Alvorada Palace in the capital, Brasília. Much will hinge on what he says and does in the coming days.

As one of Brazil’s top political analysts, Guilherme Casarões, told Grid, “Bolsonaro operates on the logic of polarization and radicalization. It’s very hard to keep his supporters energized and mobilized by accepting the rules of the game.” The challenge, Casarões said, is to keep that constituency “mobilized” without sparking widespread violence: “I think he will have to balance between accepting the results and at the same time creating narratives to keep energizing his supporters.”

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, mainly truck drivers, block the BR-101 highway in Palhoca, Brazil, on Monday. (ANDERSON COELHO/AFP via Getty Images)

A line of trucks blocks traffic on BR-101 highway in Palhoca on Monday. (ANDERSON COELHO/AFP via Getty Images)

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro kicks a tear gas canister as military police shock troops try to disperse protesters during a blockade on the BR-116 highway in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil, on Tuesday. (SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro supporters wave Brazilian flags during a blockade on the BR-116 highway in Novo Hamburgo on Tuesday. (SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro supporters stand near a truck with a banner on the BR-101 highway in Palhoca on Monday. (ANDERSON COELHO/AFP via Getty Images)

A demonstrator waves a Brazilian flag as truck drivers and supporters of Bolsonaro block a road with a burning barricade on Monday in Varginha, Brazil. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Security forces try to disperse Bolsonaro supporters during a blockage on the BR-116 highway in Novo Hamburgo on Tuesday. (SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

Military police shock troops arrive at a blockade on Castelo Branco highway, near São Paulo on Tuesday. (CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images)

A Bolsonaro supporter rolls a tire near a burning highway barricade in Alexania, Brazil, on Monday. (Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A military police shock troop fires in an attempt to disperse Bolsonaro supporters during a blockade on the BR-116 highway in Novo Hamburgo on Tuesday. (SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Bolsonaro supporter waves a flag while a barrier burns during a blockade on the BR-116 highway in Volta Redonda, Brazil, on Monday. (MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro supporters gather as they block highway BR-060 during a protest in Abadiania, Brazil, on Monday. (Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man stands on machinery as Bolsonaro supporters block highway BR-060 in Abadiania on Monday. (Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Planes sit on the tarmac at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. (PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)