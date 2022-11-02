Netanyahu just pulled off another incredible comeback. Here’s what it means for Israel and the US.

Never underestimate the political survival skills of Benjamin Netanyahu. A year and a half ago, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister was cast out of power; he is currently on trial on charges of corruption. And yet he now appears poised for another political comeback, one of the most dramatic in a career full of them.

As of late Wednesday, with more than 85 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party stood in first place with enough votes for around 31 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. The more important number is 65: That’s how many combined seats would be held by Likud, the far-right Religious Zionism party, and two ultraorthodox parties — enough for a comfortable majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Those numbers could change as the final votes are counted. Whatever happens, there will be days or weeks of bargaining and deal-making ahead before a coalition government is formed. But barring a major upset at this point, Israel appears poised for the most right-wing government in its history.

This was Israel’s fifth election in just four years, a period of political paralysis due in large part to Netanyahu himself, a highly controversial figure who has polarized the Israeli electorate.

The government formed after the last election, in March 2021, was an unwieldy eight-party beast that included some truly unnatural allies: right-wing West Bank settlers, the far-left, and for the first time in Israeli politics, an Arab Party, all united by little but the desire to keep Netanyahu out of power. That unlikely alliance collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions last summer, paving the way for Netanyahu’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choices Netanyahu made in order to pull off this latest turnaround could have profoundly damaging ramifications for the future of Israeli democracy and create a political dilemma for the Biden administration.

All the way to the right

This Netanyahu government likely won’t look like its predecessors. Last time he was in office, he was sharing power with Benny Gantz, the centrist retired general who currently serves as defense minister. This time, his allies will all be to his right. (Gantz, whose National Unity party is currently in fourth place, has ruled out sitting in government with Netanyahu again, though there’s a chance the new prime minister may at least try to bring him on board.)

Netanyahu has effectively remade Likud, a venerable party once considered center-right, in his own image, with most of the officials who were willing to question him having decamped for other factions.

But the most dramatic change this time around is the likely inclusion of the Religious Zionism party, a partnership of smaller far-right groups brokered by Netanyahu himself, groups that were once consigned to the fringes of Israeli politics. One of those is Otzma Yehudit, founded by followers of the extremist U.S.-born Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was banned from the Knesset in the 1980s and whose original party, Kach, was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government. Otzma’s current leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and until recently hung a picture in his home of Baruch Goldstein, who murdered 29 Palestinians in a West Bank mosque in 1994. The party claims to have moderated from its Kahanist roots, but that appears true only to a degree: For instance, it no longer advocates the expulsion of all Arab citizens of Israel, just those deemed traitors to the state.

The Religious Zionism party, which also includes the virulently anti-LGBTQ rights Noam party, is currently poised to take 14 Knesset seats, making it the third-largest party and a key component of a Netanyahu coalition. Just last year, Netanyahu had said Ben-Gvir was not fit to serve in his cabinet; he now says he could be public security minister. Ben-Gvir has called for police to use live fire on Palestinian demonstrators who throw stones and last month pulled out a gun himself during a tour of East Jerusalem.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this new coalition government, Netanyahu will likely be under pressure to show even more deference to Israeli settlers on the Palestinian West Bank and perhaps even move toward formally annexing parts of the West Bank, an idea he has flirted with in the past. Religious Zionism is also calling for a radical program of legal reforms that would dramatically weaken the power of the judiciary. The reforms would also eliminate the main crime — “fraud and breach of trust” — for which Netanyahu is currently on trial. In a recent commentary for the New York Times, the political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin wrote that in this election, “Israel’s judicial branch is on trial and with it Israel’s best hope for democracy.”

Religious Zionism’s ascent signals just how far Israeli politics has shifted to the right in recent years. Michael Koplow, chief policy officer of the Israel Policy Forum and a regular commentator on Israeli elections, told Grid that a number of factors have contributed to the normalization of the far-right. One was the inclusion of an Islamist Arab party, Ra’am, in Israel’s last governing coalition, which enraged many of its right-wing supporters. Another is what Koplow calls the “lingering hangover” from rioting that broke out in mixed Arab-Jewish cities during the flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in May 2021.

“Even though that happened under a Netanyahu government, there are a non-trivial number of Israeli voters who look at that and were shocked by it and think that the only appropriate corrective is to vote for someone like Ben-Gvir who takes such a hard line, not only on Palestinians in the West Bank but on Arab citizens of Israel,” Koplow said.

Trouble abroad

Assuming Netanyahu pulls off his comeback, the election could have a profound impact on Israel’s foreign policy as well.

Netanyahu has pledged to “neutralize” a recent maritime deal with Lebanon over natural gas rights in the Mediterranean. Lapid’s government and the Biden administration, which helped broker the deal, touted it as a major diplomatic achievement, given that Lebanon and Israel have technically been in a state of war since 1948, with no agreement on their shared border. But Netanyahu and much of the Israeli right criticized it as a giveaway to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia that plays a dominant role in Lebanese politics.

More broadly, Netanyahu’s return will be unwelcome news for the Biden team. Netanyahu had a famously contentious relationship with the Obama administration: He all but endorsed Mitt Romney in the 2012 election, and in 2015 he addressed Congress at the invitation of Republicans to lobby against the Iran nuclear deal, a move that enraged Democrats. By contrast, during his previous campaigns, Netanyahu touted his close relationship with President Donald Trump, whose administration broke a number of precedents in its support for Israel — including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and declaring that the U.S. no longer considered the West Bank settlements illegal.

In contrast to his predecessors, President Joe Biden has shown little interest in engaging with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He has evinced something of a rapport with Yair Lapid, the centrist who is currently prime minister; both have positioned themselves as consensus-building moderates looking to undo the damage of their right-wing populist predecessors.

“I don’t think that it’s going to be easy for any president, or the overwhelming majority of Democrats, to say, ‘We’re going to shun Netanyahu,’ because ultimately he is the prime minister of Israel, which is an important ally of the United States,” Koplow told Grid. “But all the tensions that were there in 2015 and 2016 are going to return in a supercharged way, particularly if the government does include [Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel] Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.”

An unnamed Biden administration official was quoted in the Israeli media as saying Ben-Gvir was “not someone we want to see as part of the government.”

Meanwhile, Biden has frustrated some of his own supporters with his administration’s unwillingness to more forthrightly criticize the Israeli government over settlement construction, crackdowns on civil society groups or the alleged killing by Israeli security forces of a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera. Polls show that American Democrats, including Jewish Democrats, have grown increasingly critical of Israel in recent years. That trend is only likely to accelerate with Netanyahu’s return, particularly given the company he’s now keeping. The Anti-Defamation League, a U.S.-based advocacy group, said Ben-Gvir’s inclusion in a new government would be “corrosive to Israel’s founding principles and its standing among its strongest supporters.”





ADVERTISEMENT

Not all Americans are so appalled. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the influential pro-Israel lobbying group, had criticized Netanyahu in 2019 over the possibility of Otzma Yehudit being included in his coalition, but this time around has refrained from commenting. Netanyahu, who is due to address a gathering of Jewish Republicans in Las Vegas in a few weeks, enjoys Reaganesque approval ratings among Republicans. His latest gambit seems unlikely to damage his standing, particularly among supporters of Trump, who may be hoping this return to power of a polarizing right-wing populist with ongoing legal problems could be a sign of things to come closer to home.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.