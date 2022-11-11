What life under China's zero-covid policy looks like: World in Photos

It’s hard to imagine and hard to exaggerate what people across China have been through during the coronavirus pandemic. As Grid has reported on several occasions, after beating back the first major outbreak of covid-19 in Wuhan nearly three years ago, China embarked with confidence (and some would say arrogance) on a policy that came to be known as “zero-covid.” That policy’s principal features have been long quarantines, strict testing regimens and — most controversially — widespread lockdowns that have followed even small outbreaks of cases. The economic and human costs of zero-covid have been profound.

We devote this space to the issue — in part because there have been fresh outbreaks in the capital, Beijing, and in the southern city of Zhengzhou, which is home to key plants for the assembly of Apple iPhones. But we also focus on China and zero-covid because of news that will have been welcome to millions of Chinese citizens: the first cracks in the government’s ironclad approach have emerged.

Under new rules announced Friday, quarantine times for close contacts with the virus have been shortened from seven to five days; travelers from other countries must now quarantine for eight days — still a long period, relatively speaking — but that’s down from what had been a 10-day mandate. For people in China, the new measures mean that the number of close contacts who will be subject to isolation and mass testing has also dropped.

To non-Chinese, none of this will sound like cause for celebration. But for those who have lived through the lockdowns and other restrictions since the early days of 2020, it’s a start. In particular, that change in the rules for “close contacts” will be particularly welcome; millions of Chinese citizens have until Friday been forced to quarantine for 10 days after a confirmed contact with anyone who had been in contact with a covid-positive person. That meant quarantine for tens of millions of people who never had the virus themselves.

All that said, these photos are less about the celebrations — we haven’t seen those images yet, if they exist — and more about the fresh lockdowns. A reminder of what so many Chinese hope will be over soon.

