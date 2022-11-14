Kherson celebrates being liberated from Russia: World in Photos

As Grid reported Friday, Ukraine’s recapture of Kherson — for all its strategic and symbolic significance — hardly means that the war is over. But you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was, looking at the scenes from the city and its surrounding areas since the Ukrainian troops moved in. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was only the most prominent among people who appeared in Kherson on Monday to join the celebrations. For residents, it’s the end of a Russian occupation that had lasted more than six months. The change came suddenly — and brought an outburst of joy.

In these photos, flowers for the soldiers who liberated the city — along with hugs and kisses as well. Jubilation in the city’s Independence Square — and a more solemn moment, as Zelenskyy thanked individual Ukrainian soldiers. Everywhere, meanwhile, there were the blues and yellows of the Ukrainian flag: children with flags, soldiers signing huge flags for grateful residents, flags hoisted where the Russian tricolor had flown and a man lifting the flag at what had been a Russian checkpoint only a few days ago. The blue and yellow also appeared via cans of spray paint, deployed to cover the hated “Z” on an abandoned Russian military vehicle.

Again, the victory at Kherson by no means signifies that the end of the war is near. But it’s without question a turning point. On another side of the world today, President Joe Biden was asked for his views of the news from Kherson. It’s “a significant victory,” the president said. “I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination, and capacity of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military.”

No doubt the people in these photos would agree.

Residents surround Ukrainian soldiers as they celebrate the liberation of Kherson, Ukraine, on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers take a photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit in Kherson on Monday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy meets Ukrainian soldiers and citizens after the Russian retreat in Kherson on Monday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Men greet Ukrainian soldiers after the liberation of Kherson on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian citizens wave at Zelenskyy in Kherson on Monday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man plays to a celebrating crowd in Kherson on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier signs a flag in Independence Square in Kherson on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man hugs a Ukrainian soldier during a celebration in Kherson on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman wrapped in a flag hugs a Ukrainian soldier in Kherson on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Girls cross a wall at a destroyed building with graffiti of a woman doing a handstand, drawn by the artist Banksy, on Monday in Borodyanka, Ukraine. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Men repair a property in Borodyanka on Monday. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Men cover a Russian "Z" sign with blue and yellow paint in Kherson on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A man removes a banner hung by Russian forces after the withdrawal of the Russian army from Kherson on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Children sit on and in a destroyed car, one waving a Ukrainian flag, at a former Russian checkpoint at the entrance of Kherson on Sunday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A resident waves a Ukrainian flag at a former Russian checkpoint on Sunday in Kherson. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman welcomes home a Ukrainian soldier with flowers in Kyselivka, Ukraine, on Nov. 12. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)