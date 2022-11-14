Kherson celebrates being liberated from Russia: World in Photos

As Grid reported Friday, Ukraine’s recapture of Kherson — for all its strategic and symbolic significance — hardly means that the war is over. But you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was, looking at the scenes from the city and its surrounding areas since the Ukrainian troops moved in. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was only the most prominent among people who appeared in Kherson on Monday to join the celebrations. For residents, it’s the end of a Russian occupation that had lasted more than six months. The change came suddenly — and brought an outburst of joy.
In these photos, flowers for the soldiers who liberated the city — along with hugs and kisses as well. Jubilation in the city’s Independence Square — and a more solemn moment, as Zelenskyy thanked individual Ukrainian soldiers. Everywhere, meanwhile, there were the blues and yellows of the Ukrainian flag: children with flags, soldiers signing huge flags for grateful residents, flags hoisted where the Russian tricolor had flown and a man lifting the flag at what had been a Russian checkpoint only a few days ago. The blue and yellow also appeared via cans of spray paint, deployed to cover the hated “Z” on an abandoned Russian military vehicle.
Again, the victory at Kherson by no means signifies that the end of the war is near. But it’s without question a turning point. On another side of the world today, President Joe Biden was asked for his views of the news from Kherson. It’s “a significant victory,” the president said. “I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination, and capacity of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military.”