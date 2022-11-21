World in Photos: World Cup 2022 is underway — the ‘brilliant game’ and a lot of controversy

They are finally playing the matches.

The World Cup is underway — a dozen years since Qatar won its bid for the games and with controversy still swirling around both the bid itself and the conditions under which the venues for the games were built, and questions surrounding the way in which Qatar treats the LGBTQ community. Even among those who have voiced anger against the host nation and FIFA (the governing organization for world soccer), there are many people — fans, players and managers alike — hoping that now that the games have begun, the joy will be undiminished in this once-every-four-year celebration of what has often called the “beautiful game.”

These photos convey that joy — but also some of the political tensions. Fans are watching from the new stadiums but also from all corners of the world. (It’s estimated that these 2022 games will have had more than 5 billion viewers before they are done.) There have been protests not only about rights in Qatar but also on behalf of women in Iran, as that nation kicked off its tourney against England.

Meanwhile, the photograph of English captain Harry Kane and his armband may require a bit of explanation: Kane and the captains of several other European teams had planned to wear “One Love” armbands in support of the LGBTQ community, only to be told by FIFA officials that they would penalized for doing so. So there is Kane pulling on the tournament’s “approved” armband — “no to discrimination.” It was one more source of tension — as the beautiful games get underway.

Performers dance with mascots from previous World Cup tournaments during the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday in Al Khor, Qatar. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Pervis Estupinan of Ecuador takes a free kick during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday in Al Khor. (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A Qatar fan wearing traditional clothing poses for a selfie with Ecuador fans wearing masks on Sunday in Al Khor. (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Players of Iran motivate each other prior the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday in Doha, Qatar. (Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images)

England fans show their support on Monday in Doha, Qatar. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

A giant replica of the FIFA World Cup is seen ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match on Sunday in Al Khor. (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Qatar fans wave their arms during the match between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday in Al Khor. (Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Young Qatar fans film on their mobile phones on Sunday in Al Khor. (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Harry Kane of England adjusts the FIFA-approved captain band after FIFA forbid the "One Love" captain band on Monday in Doha. (Soccrates Images/Getty Images)

Protesters outside the Qatari Embassy highlight Qatar's human rights record in London on Nov. 19. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

A protester holds a red card as they play football during a demonstration in Paris on Sunday. (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Iranian fans hold up a banner reading "Woman Life Freedom" on Monday in Doha. (Juan Luis Diaz/Getty Images)

Fans fill Khalifa International Stadium prior to a match on Monday in Doha. (Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images)

A Netherlands fan arrives ahead of the World Cup match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

England fans celebrate their team's second goal at the BUDX FIFA Fan Festival at Outernet in London on Monday. (CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images)