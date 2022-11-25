World in Photos: Artemis puts on a show — in the shadow of the moon

We call this series “World in Photos” — but for one day at least, we wander out of this world. Fifty years since its last mission to the moon, NASA is planning a return trip. Many of them, actually.

The last time NASA landed someone on the moon was the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 — the final act of a program that first put humans on the lunar surface in 1969. The Apollo 11 landing that year was watched by billions of people around the world, and its trio of astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins — became global celebrities.

Apollo’s descendant is the Artemis program, which launched its first mission after several delays last week. While the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is built for human travel, the only humans involved in this maiden voyage are NASA’s earthbound engineers. On Friday afternoon, Orion enters the lunar orbit. (NASA wants you to know that you can watch its entry live at Space.com).

A half-century after Apollo, Artemis has bolder ambitions. The nearly monthlong Artemis 1 mission is meant to vet Orion and NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, Artemis 2 will carry astronauts and venture around the moon in 2024, and the plans for Artemis 3 are for touchdown near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026. Ultimately, NASA aims to build a research outpost on the moon’s south polar region.

In other words, while Armstrong, Aldrin and their successors thrilled the world with their brief strolls along the dusty lunar surface, the idea here is to make the moon a place where people could live, and work.

There are many challenges and questions for Artemis before that day arrives. For now, enjoy these photos, courtesy of NASA and our curation team.

NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System launches at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Red Huber/Getty Images)

Artemis I blasts off from Launch Pad 39B on Nov. 16. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

A portion of the far side of the Moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft on Monday. (NASA)

Orion's optical navigation camera was commanded to take this black-and-white photo of the lunar surface on Monday. (NASA)

The Moon is in view as Orion snaps a selfie using a camera mounted on one of its solar array at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday. (NASA)

Orion’s Optical Navigation camera captures the far side of the Moon, as the spacecraft orbited 81.1 miles above the surface, heading for a Distant Retrograde Orbit, on Tuesday. (NASA)

Orion snapped this high-resolution selfie in space with a camera mounted on its solar array wing during a routine external inspection of the spacecraft on Nov. 18. (NASA)

Orion used its optical navigation camera to snap black-and-white photos of Earth on Nov. 17. (NASA)

A first high-resolution image captured by a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays shows Earth 57,000 miles away on Nov. 16. (NASA)