World in Photos: Artemis puts on a show — in the shadow of the moon

We call this series “World in Photos” — but for one day at least, we wander out of this world. Fifty years since its last mission to the moon, NASA is planning a return trip. Many of them, actually.
The last time NASA landed someone on the moon was the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 — the final act of a program that first put humans on the lunar surface in 1969. The Apollo 11 landing that year was watched by billions of people around the world, and its trio of astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins — became global celebrities.
Apollo’s descendant is the Artemis program, which launched its first mission after several delays last week. While the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is built for human travel, the only humans involved in this maiden voyage are NASA’s earthbound engineers. On Friday afternoon, Orion enters the lunar orbit. (NASA wants you to know that you can watch its entry live at Space.com).
A half-century after Apollo, Artemis has bolder ambitions. The nearly monthlong Artemis 1 mission is meant to vet Orion and NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, Artemis 2 will carry astronauts and venture around the moon in 2024, and the plans for Artemis 3 are for touchdown near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026. Ultimately, NASA aims to build a research outpost on the moon’s south polar region.
In other words, while Armstrong, Aldrin and their successors thrilled the world with their brief strolls along the dusty lunar surface, the idea here is to make the moon a place where people could live, and work.
There are many challenges and questions for Artemis before that day arrives. For now, enjoy these photos, courtesy of NASA and our curation team.