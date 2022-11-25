Artemis puts on a show — in the shadow of the moon: World in Photos

World in Photos: Artemis puts on a show — in the shadow of the moon

A first high-resolution image captured by a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays shows Earth 57,000 miles away on Nov. 16.

NASA

We call this series “World in Photos” — but for one day at least, we wander out of this world. Fifty years since its last mission to the moon, NASA is planning a return trip. Many of them, actually.

The last time NASA landed someone on the moon was the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 — the final act of a program that first put humans on the lunar surface in 1969. The Apollo 11 landing that year was watched by billions of people around the world, and its trio of astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins — became global celebrities.

Apollo’s descendant is the Artemis program, which launched its first mission after several delays last week. While the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is built for human travel, the only humans involved in this maiden voyage are NASA’s earthbound engineers. On Friday afternoon, Orion enters the lunar orbit. (NASA wants you to know that you can watch its entry live at Space.com).

A half-century after Apollo, Artemis has bolder ambitions. The nearly monthlong Artemis 1 mission is meant to vet Orion and NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, Artemis 2 will carry astronauts and venture around the moon in 2024, and the plans for Artemis 3 are for touchdown near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026. Ultimately, NASA aims to build a research outpost on the moon’s south polar region.

In other words, while Armstrong, Aldrin and their successors thrilled the world with their brief strolls along the dusty lunar surface, the idea here is to make the moon a place where people could live, and work.

There are many challenges and questions for Artemis before that day arrives. For now, enjoy these photos, courtesy of NASA and our curation team.

The Orion capsule launches from NASA's space center. The capsule starts lifting up, with fire and smoke.

NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System launches at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Red Huber/Getty Images)

People observe the trajectory of the capsule right after the launch of Orion.

Artemis I blasts off from Launch Pad 39B on Nov. 16. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

The word "NASA" is written in the capsule as it orbits the moon, which can be seen in the background.

A portion of the far side of the Moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft on Monday. (NASA)

A close up shot of the moon's craters taken by the Orion capsule.

Orion's optical navigation camera was commanded to take this black-and-white photo of the lunar surface on Monday. (NASA)

The tip of the capsule can be seen with the moon small in the background.

The Moon is in view as Orion snaps a selfie using a camera mounted on one of its solar array at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday. (NASA)

An image of the moon from afar, with one of its sides illuminated and the other, dark.

Orion’s Optical Navigation camera captures the far side of the Moon, as the spacecraft orbited 81.1 miles above the surface, heading for a Distant Retrograde Orbit, on Tuesday. (NASA)

Tip of the Orion capsule orbits the moon, its outside has the NASA logo.

Orion snapped this high-resolution selfie in space with a camera mounted on its solar array wing during a routine external inspection of the spacecraft on Nov. 18. (NASA)

Black and white image of the Earth taken from space.

Orion used its optical navigation camera to snap black-and-white photos of Earth on Nov. 17. (NASA)

The Orion capsule in space, in the distance behind it, the Earth.

The Orion capsule's solar panels are seen with the Earth in the background.

One of Orion’s four solar arrays is seen during deployment shortly after the uncrewed Artemis I mission launched at 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 16. (NASA)

