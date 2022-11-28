What’s behind the UK’s economic mess? The war, British politics and the ‘Brexit impact’

There are many reasons, explanations and excuses being given for the disastrous state of Britain’s economy — from then-Prime Minister Liz Truss’ misguided policies to the war in Ukraine and its various knock-on effects, to name two significant ones. But there’s another explanation, one that goes back years and has absolutely nothing to do with the war — and one that a growing chorus of experts say is the reason Britain is trailing its rich-world peers.

It’s called “Brexit.”

For these experts, the verdict is clear: As Michael Saunders, until recently a member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, put it earlier this month, Britain’s divorce from the European Unio — the result of a 2016 referendum — has “permanently damaged” the country’s economy.

It’s why, he said, Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been forced to raise taxes and make painful cuts to public services at a time of slowing economic growth. “If we hadn’t had Brexit, we probably wouldn’t be talking about an austerity budget,” Saunders told Bloomberg TV. “The need for tax rises, spending cuts wouldn’t be there.”

The new government’s budget, unveiled in mid-November, comes as Britain gears itself up for what’s widely expected to be a prolonged recession — one that is expected to last all the way through 2023. Sunak and his finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, insist that Britain’s weakness is a function of a broader, global weakness. “There is a global energy crisis, a global inflation crisis and a global economic crisis,” Hunt told the British parliament Nov. 17.

But Britain isn’t just weak — it’s weaker than its international counterparts, as several economists told Grid. This year, as the fallout from Ukraine drove up food and fuel prices for nearly everyone, growth in the U.K. began to fall at a faster pace than in other wealthy economies.

The road ahead is expected to be no different: According to the OECD, Britain is likely to suffer a longer and deeper economic downturn over the next two years than any G-20 economy except for Russia. And as it stands, Britain is the only G-7 country where economic output hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The net effect of all this: The U.K. has lost its place among the world’s top five financial superpowers. Now sixth in the table of the world’s largest economies, Britain has been replaced at the No. 5 spot by India, its erstwhile colonial possession.

Meanwhile, British companies are struggling to do business with customers in Europe — major brands have been forced to close stores on the continent, or halt exports. The government’s own data confirms various anecdotal accounts: In 2021, the number of British businesses exporting to the EU stood at 18,357. In 2020, long before the war in Ukraine and today’s global economic pressures? 27,321.

So when Hunt told Parliament that the recession in his country was “Made in Russia,” several experts responded by asking a different question: Hold on a minute, what about Brexit?

“If Brexit had not happened, I think the U.K. would be doing better relative to its counterparts,” Sophie Hale, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, an independent London-based think tank, told Grid. “It would also have started from a better place as well. You definitely can see the Brexit impact.”

Trading down

The “Brexit impact” can be found in several measures of the country’s economic health.

Take for example where Britain’s stands today compared to where it stood before the pandemic. While economic output in other major economies has recovered — it’s up more than 4 percent for the U.S., and more than 2 percent for the Eurozone — that’s not the case in Britain, where the comparable figure is still stuck in the red, down 0.4 percent compared to where things were before the onset of covid-19.

Where Britain does lead is in the unfortunate category of how quickly its economy has slowed this year. The British economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the three months to September, even as the U.S. grew by 0.6 percent, Germany by 0.3, and France by 0.2 percent.

“We just didn’t recover as much post-pandemic,” Hale, from the Resolution Foundation, said.

Other metrics, including those that track how open a country is in terms of trade, point to the same conclusion: Brexit is holding Britain back.

And while the government continues to point to international factors, its own experts are clear about the impact of Brexit. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an independent think tank funded by the British finance ministry, says the conclusion is unmistakable: Britain’s divorce with the EU will reduce the country’s productivity, as well as its imports and exports, over the long run. All told, the OBR estimates productivity will fall by around 4 percent. Imports and exports? They “will be around 15 percent lower in the long run than if the U.K. had remained in the EU,” according to the OBR.

The economy — before and after Brexit

What these numbers reflect, economists told Grid, is the way Brexit has transformed how British businesses operate and transact with their counterparts in the EU. After all, London might have left the bloc — but the EU is still Britain’s biggest trading partner.

Pre-Brexit, Britain was a member of what’s known as the European single market. This meant that it had to follow certain regulations made in Brussels, and also allow people from the Continent — from France, Germany and other countries in the EU — to move freely through its borders. The latter in particular was a sticking point for the anti-immigration right-wingers inside the Conservative Party.





Post-Brexit, the Conservatives got their way: Continental Europeans lost those freedoms (as did Britons heading in the other direction).

But something else happened: The free movement of goods and services, another key feature of the European single market, was interrupted.

Until Brexit, little or no paperwork was involved when British businesses sold goods or services to Europe, or when Britons bought things from the Continent.

Now, businesses face a tangle of red tape. The British Chambers of Commerce, an industry association, said recently that around 80 percent of its members were facing difficulties with exports.

This includes some of Britain’s best-known firms. Fortnum & Mason, the renowned central London department store, for instance, no longer sends its famed food products to EU nations. Those trying to purchase its teas and chocolates from the European Union are now greeted by a page on its website informing them that “due to further regulatory changes around deliveries to the EU, we have had to temporarily pause shipping of all products to EU countries.”

And last year, another well-known British brand, the food and apparel retailer Marks and Spencer, said Brexit had forced it to close all 11 of its France-based food outlets.

“The supply chain complexities in place following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union now make it near impossible for us to serve fresh and chilled products to customers to the high standards they expect,” the company’s head of international business, Paul Friston, said at the time.

Those are just two of the thousands of companies that have reduced or shuttered trade with the EU since Brexit was implemented.

The white elephant in the numbers

Despite the mounting economic evidence, Britain’s political parties are working overtime to avoid reopening the Brexit debate.

Hunt only mentioned Brexit once in his budget speech — and even then, he put a positive gloss on it, lauding what he called the country’s newfound “Brexit freedoms” to make its own industrial regulations.

Even the opposition Labour Party is wary of being drawn into an argument about the pros and cons of the country’s divorce from the EU. As one senior Labour politician said recently, when questioned about his party’s reluctance to reopen the Brexit debate: “Pointing out a negative, and also wallowing in a negative, does not win elections.”

Both sides fear a polarizing debate. For the Conservatives, it could create fresh intraparty divisions. And for leftist Labour, the concern is that engaging in a fresh discussion about the wisdom of Brexit could unite its right-wing opponents, and cost the party the support of those who voted to leave the EU in the first place.

Which is why even Labour’s official position is that the matter is settled: If Labour wins the next election, Britain isn’t going back into the European single market. Instead, the Labour Leader Keir Starmer said earlier this year that, were his party to re-enter government, it would focus on making “Brexit work.”

A slight opening in the debate was visible earlier this month, when reports in the British press suggested the government might be considering a “Switzerland-style” relationship with the EU, in a bid to smoothen trade ties. Although not a member of the EU, Switzerland has access to the single market under a special arrangement that involves contributions to the EU budget, and the acceptance of other EU-wide rules.

But no sooner had the reports been published than Sunak, mindful of a rebellion within his own party, slammed the idea. “Under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws,” he said in a speech in late November.

The people have made their views known

While the politicians on both sides hold fast, support for Brexit among the general public has touched new lows.

Grappling with the fallout from the economic slowdown, only 32 percent of Britons now think that leaving the EU was the right thing to do. Fifty-six percent believe it was the wrong decision, according to a recent survey by the polling firm YouGov.

The initial referendum on the issue was closer; 51.9 percent of voters backed Brexit, with 48.1 opposed.

But as economists point out, the full effect of Brexit is yet to be felt. Nor is the issue fully resolved; London and Brussels are still locked in complex negations about how to handle trade via Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with the EU.

Complications in those talks could further affect trade ties — and thus further dim the prospects for the British economy. And that in turn could drive those poll numbers down even further. Just one more potential “Brexit impact.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.