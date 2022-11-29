World in Photos: In China — vigils, protests and fears of a crackdown

It started with a deadly fire in an apartment building in Urumqi, in western China — and within 48 hours it was an almost unprecedented nationwide protest movement, featuring vigils and demonstrations in roughly a dozen major Chinese cities. As Grid’s Lili Pike reported Monday, the people who took to the streets and to various Chinese social media platforms carried different messages but were united in anger over their government’s stubborn insistence on lockdowns and other strict responses to even small outbreaks of covid-19. It has come to be known as a “zero-covid” policy, but for millions of Chinese it has meant confinement in their homes and difficulty getting to work and obtaining medicine and even basic goods.

The Urumqi fire appears to have been a tipping point — not the fire itself but the reports that rescue efforts were hindered because of lockdown restrictions that were in place. “End the lockdowns” became a rallying cry for protesters; as Pike put it, “lockdown sympathy” was likely in play, as people vented their anger in other parts of the country. In some cases, people have gone so far as to call for the ouster of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

These photos show the evolution of what is still an unfolding story: the vigils that followed news of the deaths, how some of those vigils morphed into protests, and how police and security forces have made their presence felt. Also here — a trio of hazmat-clad workers in Beijing offer a reminder of the stringent measures still in place, and images from Tokyo, Melbourne and New York give a sense of solidarity around the world for the movement.

It’s of course impossible to know how the “end the lockdowns” movement will end. And it’s only five days since the fire that started it all.

Protesters hold up a white piece of paper against censorship during a protest against China's strict zero-covid measures on Sunday in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A protester with face mask reading "404" demonstrates against zero-covid in Beijing on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Protesters gather along a street with candles and bunches of flowers during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh covid-19 restrictions in Beijing on Monday. (MICHAEL ZHANG/AFP via Getty Images)

People hold sheets of paper in protest of covid restrictions during a vigil on Monday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

People hold sheets of blank paper as police set up cordons on Monday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Protesters holding blank paper are blocked from photographers by police on Monday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

People gather as police officers block Wulumuqi street, named for Urumqi in Mandarin, in Shanghai on Sunday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh covid-19 restrictions in Beijing on Monday. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire in Beijing on Monday. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A man is arrested while people gather on a street in Shanghai on Sunday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers stand guard during a protest again zero-covid and epidemic prevention restrictions in Beijing on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Policemen in yellow stand guard on Wulumuqi Road in Shanghai on Tuesday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Police keep watch on a road by the Liangma River, where recent protests took place, in Beijing on Tuesday. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Epidemic control workers disinfect an area on the Liangma River on Monday in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Members of the local Chinese community hold placards at a vigil in support of the protests against China's zero-covid policy, in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of protesters hold a peaceful gathering down the street from the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Monday, in support of demonstrations held in China over covid-19 restrictions. (RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)