World in Photos: In China — vigils, protests and fears of a crackdown

It started with a deadly fire in an apartment building in Urumqi, in western China — and within 48 hours it was an almost unprecedented nationwide protest movement, featuring vigils and demonstrations in roughly a dozen major Chinese cities. As Grid’s Lili Pike reported Monday, the people who took to the streets and to various Chinese social media platforms carried different messages but were united in anger over their government’s stubborn insistence on lockdowns and other strict responses to even small outbreaks of covid-19. It has come to be known as a “zero-covid” policy, but for millions of Chinese it has meant confinement in their homes and difficulty getting to work and obtaining medicine and even basic goods.
The Urumqi fire appears to have been a tipping point — not the fire itself but the reports that rescue efforts were hindered because of lockdown restrictions that were in place. “End the lockdowns” became a rallying cry for protesters; as Pike put it, “lockdown sympathy” was likely in play, as people vented their anger in other parts of the country. In some cases, people have gone so far as to call for the ouster of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.
These photos show the evolution of what is still an unfolding story: the vigils that followed news of the deaths, how some of those vigils morphed into protests, and how police and security forces have made their presence felt. Also here — a trio of hazmat-clad workers in Beijing offer a reminder of the stringent measures still in place, and images from Tokyo, Melbourne and New York give a sense of solidarity around the world for the movement.
It’s of course impossible to know how the “end the lockdowns” movement will end. And it’s only five days since the fire that started it all.