The Ukraine War in data: A $600 billion reconstruction job — and Europe wants Russia to foot the bill

Much of the reporting from Ukraine has been visceral: accounts of massacres, the shelling of civilian targets, schools and hospitals and so forth, and the seemingly endless trauma of dislocation and unprecedented flows of refugees.

Occasionally, we step back to assess the overall damage. That was what European Union chief Ursula Von der Leyen had in mind with a staggering figure that the EU has put forward this week in assessing the cost of all the damage done in the nine months and one week of Russia’s war on Ukraine. $600 billion is the figure, taken to encompass everything from infrastructure to housing to hospitals and more.

There was a political component to the number and the EU announcement: an argument that Russia should pay for those damages. That at the moment at least would seem to be a pipe dream, as unlikely as a sudden negotiated settlement to the war. To that point, von der Leyen said:

“We have the means to make Russia pay”; she pointed to Russian Central Bank reserves valued at $300 billion and the $19 billion of Russian oligarchs’ money the EU has frozen since the early days of the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

However that works, for Grid’s War in Data series it’s one more metric to convey a fuller story of the war and its consequences.

We offer a more comprehensive set of data points on the war in Ukraine below. Grid originally published this document on March 24, the one-month anniversary of the war. We update it every Thursday to provide a fuller picture of the conflict.

Civilians killed: at least 6,600 (probably thousands more)

On June 7, a Ukrainian official said at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed or wounded since the war began. The official offered no breakdown of dead versus wounded civilians. The United Nations’ latest estimate of civilians killed is more than 6,600, but it consistently notes the figure is an underestimate, as is its estimate of total casualties — a combination of deaths and injuries — given as more than 17,000. (Updated Nov. 30; source, source, source.)

Ukrainian soldiers killed: 5,500 to 11,000

Top advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated in June that 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the war began. On June 10, an adviser to Zelenskyy said Ukraine was losing as many as 200 soldiers each day. Meanwhile, on Aug. 22, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, said the country had lost about 9,000 troops. In mid-April, U.S. intelligence officials put the number at 5,500 to 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion. In early November, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, estimated that both sides had about 100,000 soldiers killed or injured. (Updated Nov. 23; source, source, source.)

Russian soldiers killed: 5,937 to more than 88,000

From the early days of the war, casualty counts for Russian soldiers have varied widely — depending on the source. Ukraine raised its estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict to more than 88,000 on Wednesday. These numbers have been updated frequently through the Facebook page for the country’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. In its first update on casualties since March, Russia claimed in late September that there had been 5,937 Russian military deaths. Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said in April that there had been “significant losses of troops, and it’s a huge tragedy for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has also suffered a high rate of casualties among senior officers. Thirteen Russian generals have been killed, according to Ukrainian authorities; the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency puts the figure at between eight and 10. Grid’s Tom Nagorski and Joshua Keating previously reported on the possible explanations for this “inconceivable” toll: poor communications and command-and-control structures within the Russian military. (Updated Nov. 30; source.)

Total displaced Ukrainians: more than 14 million

There are more than 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees currently reported in other European countries. United Nations data indicates more than 15 million Ukrainians have crossed the border since the start of the war, but millions have returned home, largely from Poland, as Nikhil Kumar and Kseniia Lisnycha reported. In late October, the International Organization for Migration’s latest survey of internally displaced Ukrainians found more Ukrainians returning home from within Ukraine, but 6.5 million remained displaced within their own country. (Updated Nov. 30; source; source.)

Internally displaced Ukrainians: more than 6.5 million

An overview of the violence





Global food markets: Wheat prices down 11 percent after an initial spike as of Wednesday, after weeks of fluctuation

Recent Grid coverage

Learn more: Grid’s 360s on the Ukraine War