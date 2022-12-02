Will China’s protests die out as quickly as they erupted?

Protesters tearing down lockdown barriers, shouting “lift the lockdowns” and even “Xi Jinping step down!” These are scenes that few expected would play out in today’s China, where in-person political protests are exceedingly rare and dissent typically quashed instantly. But the last week in China has upended many assumptions.

As Grid has reported, the wave of protests began in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, and home to 3.5 million people, which had been under a three-month lockdown as part of China’s zero-covid policy. After at least 10 people died in an apartment fire, many reading the news in Urumqi and beyond suspected that lockdown barriers played a role in blocking exits and slowing rescues. Having endured weeks — sometimes months — of these lockdowns, people across China could imagine a similar tragedy playing out in their neighborhoods. Vigils for the dead turned into protests throughout the country last weekend, as people unleashed pent-up frustration over the lockdowns and other restrictions.

The protests continued into the week — in Hangzhou on Monday and Guangzhou on Tuesday — but the last few days have been characterized by an increased police presence, widespread surveillance and — not surprisingly perhaps — fewer demonstrations.

Another thing has happened since the weekend: Covid-related restrictions have been lifted in a few places — Urumqi among them — and government officials are planning to an easing of some pandemic regulations in the coming days, Reuters reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of which raises questions about the future of these almost unprecedented expressions of dissent. Given the pressure of China’s authoritarian system — and the possibility that some of the protesters’ demands will be met — will the movement continue?

On this week’s Global Grid, China Reporter Lili Pike turned to Christian Goebel, a professor of China studies at the University of Vienna who has conducted research on dissent in China, to help answer these questions.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: Help us put this all in perspective. How out of the ordinary are these protests compared to the typical pattern of dissent that you’ve seen in China over the last decade or so?

Christian Goebel: They’re very much out of the ordinary — events that we haven’t seen since 1989. It’s really, really very special, what we’re seeing. I should add that protests are a regular thing in China; we see protests almost every day, but they’re local, they’re about bread-and-butter issues. This kind of political protest that happened in several places at once, aimed at the central government with calls for the Party to step down, is really a once in half a century event.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: Once in half a century — that really underlines how rare this is. When we spoke recently, you told me that the government wasn’t worried about the collapse of the [Chinese Communist Party] per se, but about a “reservoir of bad feelings” building up. I’m curious why you think this tragedy in particular in Urumqi broke the dam on that reservoir and unleashed the protests that we’ve seen, not only in Urumqi, but across the country?

CG: I think you answered the question by asking the question: because the event in Urumqi happened, because people died, and they died very visibly. There were videos where you could hear the people that were locked in the building shouting, so it kick-started people’s emotions. And that’s very different from people dying at home or people saying we don’t have enough food. Of course, that also leads to a great deal of dissatisfaction, but people dying in a fire because they’ve been locked in their homes, that just did it. That just tipped the balance.

G: Just to probe that for a second: I know there have been other really terrible tragedies in China around zero-covid over the last few months. I’m thinking in particular of the bus accident in September where 27 people were killed as they were being shipped off to a central quarantine facility. So I think of people in China typically not paying so much attention to what happens in Xinjiang and Urumqi, and there being even more censorship around news coming out of that region. So you just said that these videos allowed people to tap into the emotion and stirred this anger across the wider population, but is it rare to have that kind of resonance from Xinjiang across the country?

CG: Yes, and I think it was because people didn’t necessarily make the connection with the Uyghur population. As far as I know, the protests that we had in Urumqi prior to the fire were mainly joined by Han Chinese residents and not by the minority population. So I’m not sure that this can be connected to the minority issue. I think another reason for this outpouring of emotions and this taking to the streets is that so many things happened at the same time. The fire was the catalyst, but we had the Zhengzhou protest before that, also with images of these “da bai ren,” people with hazmat suits, prowling the streets and beating up people and so on. And we had the images of the big quarantine facilities that were being built that also stirred up a lot of emotions on social media. So a lot of things came together that weekend.

G: That’s a great point, and for those who haven’t been following those other protests, Christian’s referring to the protests at the Zhengzhou factory for Foxconn, which is the Big Tech manufacturer for our iPhones and other common tech products used around the world. There were a couple different waves of protests there, all in response to a covid lockdown that was happening in Zhengzhou, and at that facility in particular, with tough conditions under lockdown and people not wanting to be subjected to that lockdown.

CG: One last point [on what sparked the protests]: I found it strange, but the argument goes, that viewers of the World Cup in China saw lots of spectators not wearing masks, interacting, obviously not falling dead from covid. And the more I think about it, the more convincing it is, especially because CCTV seems to have not shown the crowds close up.

G: Right, so we’re seeing a confluence of different events: the World Cup, and people seeing the freedom that people outside of China are experiencing; labor protests at the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou; and then the fire as the catalyst for this wave of protests.

Diving more specifically into what has happened over the last week: Could you just talk about the kind of tactics being used at those protests? Who is going to these protests, what kind of language are they using, and what are their main demands?

CG: I think it started with two main groups. One group is the workers that we had in Zhengzhou and other worker protests in Guangzhou, but maybe more important are the students that assembled at their universities and went out and took to the streets, shouting slogans or just holding up white sheets of paper. So no banners like you usually see in protests, but just white pieces of paper, signaling the dissatisfaction with censorship, basically saying: “We don’t have to write anything on this piece of paper, because everyone knows what it’s about.” So this was one tactic; of course, we also saw crowds that were not so organized, that were taking to the streets, shouting, having no signs, no banners. We also saw violence breaking out.

In terms of what they wanted, two major aims. I think most are just dissatisfied with the way zero-covid has been implemented. So again, it’s important to note that they’re not against the policy per se, but they’re against how this policy has been implemented in increasingly brutal ways, without respect for well-being and also the economy. I would say that this is the major reason: this outpouring of anger and just letting off steam. But there were of course those who shouted slogans, saying they wanted the Party to step down, they wanted Xi Jinping to step down. I’d say that’s a minority. We’ve seen one video where one person chanted this and others respond, but I wouldn’t say that this is the major emotion that is driving these protests.





ADVERTISEMENT

G: On the range of groups that you mentioned: the workers in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou, and the students, and the other people who’ve been joining these protests: You told me in an interview earlier this week that it’s the heterogeneity of the crowd, the mosaic of people who have come together, that makes these protests so significant. Can you say a bit more about that, and how that differentiates this protest from other protests?

CG: Right, so these two groups started it, but others joined in. This makes it special because it’s not [just] taxi drivers, or workers or homeowners who are taking to the streets while others watch on with no reason to join, because they don’t share the same grievances. But [these protesters] all have the same grievance, it’s a grievance that connects everyone in China right now. Many people have been under lockdown before, and it’s a connecting issue. That makes a protest very dangerous, because if it’s only one group, you can repress it, and the other groups might not care, or you can buy stability, give the leaders money or implement a policy that helps them. But if you have, as you wrote, basically a microcosm of the population taking the streets, this is much more difficult to contain.

G: Just how dangerous would you say these protests are? I have seen and wrote about comparisons to [the Tiananmen Square protests], some comparisons being stronger than others. Is this really a uniquely significant threat to Xi Jinping and the Communist Party, particularly looking at this surprise element of former [Chinese] President Jiang Zemin passing away this week?

CG: As far as I know, now the protests have largely abated. So I don’t think we’re seeing a Tiananmen moment here. What you said earlier about the reservoir of bad feelings, that has increased as people have gone home again.

It’s not that the regime hasn’t done anything. They’ve taken pictures. At every protest you see police taking pictures. They have a very high density of CCTV cameras in the public, and all these people have been recorded. We have anecdotal evidence at least that they have been visited by public security, and depending on the degree of their involvement, been harassed or been warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also need to account for the differences between 1989 and now. In terms of technology, it’s of course different. The protesters and the students can connect better [using technology], but the regime also has other means at its disposal to shut these things down. Something that also has to be mentioned is that because we’ve seen protests every day, the regime knows how to deal with protests. They have the forces to quell these protests, they have the information, the intelligence. So I think from now on, going forward it will be more difficult to protest. And also the barrier has been raised. There are probably more police on the streets now, more controls. So taking to the streets now will be much more difficult than it was a week ago.

G: Talking a little more about the police response we’ve seen in videos over the last week: I think some people might be surprised by the level of restraint that they see from police. Certainly we’ve seen moments of brutality and violence and police dragging people away from these protests, but in some cases, like in Beijing, I know that the protest was able to go well into the night before it was broken up. So did that response from the police surprise you, or is this the tactic that you just described where police later go one by one to the various protesters and try to harass them one on one?

CG: Yes, that’s the more common response, and I think that in strategic terms, that’s the better response. What they don’t want is protests to spiral out of control, because if they had started rounding up people, people would have fought back, and the risk of things spiraling out of control would have increased. And also, I think the protesters were in most places very reasonable and not violent. If they had been violent, this would have been the excuse for the authorities to step in and take more extreme measures. What we’ve seen was just the lower end of the tools they have at their disposal. As we saw in 1989, the last stage or last step could be to send in the military. We are very far away from that now.

G: Looking ahead, we’ve seen a lot of changes just in the last 24 hours, with Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who’s been leading the covid response in China, signaling that there’s going to be a shift away from zero-covid. She didn’t give details as to what that looks like, but she said that omicron is becoming less dangerous, and that China has been able to handle the virus to date. It seemed to be a response to the protests, although not said explicitly. I’ve also seen that there is going to be a very strong push in the coming weeks and months for more vaccination among the elderly. So, do you see this as a response to the protests, and if so, do you think that takes some energy out of the movement, since the government does seem to be responding?

CG: Well, I don’t have any arguments to argue the opposite, to say it’s a pure coincidence that a few days after the most intense protests we’ve seen in China since 1989, they’re just by chance loosening the regulations. I don’t think so. I’m pretty sure that this is a response to the protests. In terms of the largest group [of protesters] being those who were fed up with the policy, they will have the feeling now that they’ve achieved something, that things might be improving. They will continue to watch, of course, and complain if things don’t work out. For them, I think they’ve achieved something, and it’s important to keep in mind that they were not wanting to overthrow the system, that they wanted a policy change. Now they’re getting the policy change they wanted, so I would expect them to take a back seat and watch how things are developing.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: The other big event that is coming up on the calendar is the funeral for Jiang Zemin on Tuesday. Going back to the Tiananmen comparison, with the funeral of [former Chinese President] Hu Yaobang helping to add fuel to the fire of the protests in 1989, do you see any sort of comparison with this moment? Do you see Jiang’s funeral potentially adding further energy and fuel to the fire of these protests?

CG: I know that at Shanghai University, there was a vigil for Jiang Zemin. I don’t know how that turned out, if that was part of a protest or not. I might be very wrong, but I don’t see any response like when [former Chinese premier] Zhou Enlai died, for example [which led to another gathering and protest in Tiananmen Square in 1976]. Of course it could be taken as an opportunity, but at the same time the comparison that you’re making the Party is also aware of — they know that there is a heightened danger of that, and that people might use the opportunity to take to the streets. But another thing is that I think Zhou Enlai was well liked, and although we now tend to romanticize Jiang Zemin, we also see in the Chinese internet spaces that are not monitored so much, because they are not in China, that people are making fun of Jiang Zemin and saying “the toad is dead” and things like that. So he doesn’t evoke such a good memory among many people who also know his role in cracking down on the 1989 protests.

G: Do you think that this moment of dissent and protest in China poses any long-term challenge to Xi Jinping and his standing in the Party, or changes the willingness of people to protest in similar ways going forward?

CG: I mean, they’ve seen that protests can work, which I should add, they also see at the local level because very often those who take to the streets do get concessions. So that definitely is one thing that they’re saying: “Well, the protesters have taken a great risk, but they’ve achieved something.” But on the other hand, I’m pretty sure we’ll also hear more about punishments. So it will become clear to future protesters that a protest can be successful, but you’re also taking a risk because you might be punished.

Another long-term impact is that this protest happened. There is a memory of this protest, just as there is a memory of 1989, just as there is a memory of other online and offline protests that left behind images, memories, slogans and so on, that can be invoked in future protests. And Xi Jinping will be connected with zero-covid policy, but he will also be associated with these protests now.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: Is there one image or slogan or moment from what you’ve seen that you think stands out as representative of this movement so far?

CG: I would say the white paper. Just the lifting of the white papers. It’s not something that was invented in China, I think it was in Russia that they did this [first], and in Hong Kong as well, but this stood out. For me, this was the most powerful image that stood out: people standing there and holding up these white sheets of paper.

Thanks to Cleo Li-Schwartz for her assistance. Thanks to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.