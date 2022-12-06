China remembers Jiang Zemin and watches for protests: World in Photos

People take part in the public memorial service for China's former leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

-/CNS/AFP via Getty Images

When the news came last week that China’s former president Jiang Zemin had died, eulogists recalled the man who had led his country in the years that followed the 1989 protests and brutal crackdown in Tiananmen Square, and the leader who energetically embraced globalization and helped China win seats at the World Trade Organization and other major global institutions. But as the obituaries were written, there were also warnings about history repeating itself.

Jiang died just days after widespread protests broke out across China, clamoring for an easing of the regime’s stringent “zero-covid” policies; in 1989, the death of a reformist leader, Hu Yaobang, had galvanized the young demonstrators at Tiananmen. Might the same happen now? Although Jiang was hardly a reformer, was it possible that fond memories of a more Western-leaning leader would turn his death into an inspiration for those in the streets?

As this “World in Photos” curation makes clear, Jiang has been remembered all across China Tuesday, from the great halls of power to smaller-scale gatherings, in what was an official day of mourning. A three-minute silence was observed in his honor; in these images, people mark the moment in a market in Taizhou, at a mall in Weifang and along a street in Nanjing. Others brought flowers to Jiang’s childhood home in Yangzhou, and medical staff at the hospital where he was treated paid their respects, as did people along the bund in Shanghai and the streets of Hong Kong. And of course, President Xi Jinping honored his predecessor — with a lengthy eulogy — and visited with Jiang’s widow, Wang Yeping.

What we have not seen is any real evidence that the vigils have turned to protest, as they did in so many parts of China just 10 days ago — following that deadly fire in Urumqi that sparked the protests — and as they did after Hu Yaobang’s death 33 years ago. Grid’s China reporter Lili Pike noted that small-scale protests have continued in parts of the country, but none on the scale seen last week. And no sign that people have used the memorials to do anything more than say farewell to a former leader. Not yet.

People stand in rows at the public memorial service. A big picture of Jiang Zemin is displayed in the room.

People take part in the public memorial service for China's former leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (-/CNS/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical workers wearing work attire at hospital stand in silence in what looks like an auditorium. In a big screen, Jiang Zemin's memorial is displayed.

All the medical staff of the People's Hospital mourn in silence in memory of the former leader on Tuesday in Lianyungang, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Rows of people wearing masks and holding yellow flowers stand with their heads down in respect to Jiang Zemin in the streets of Nanchang.

People observe three minutes of silence as they pay their respects in Nanchang, China, on Tuesday. (-/CNS/AFP via Getty Images)

Three women in a store stand and watch a tv showing Jiang Zemin's memorial.

Citizens stand and observe a moment of silence while watching Jiang's memorial on Tuesday in Taizhou, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

People at a mall stand in organized rows and watch Jiang Zemin's memorial on a big screen.

In a mall, staff observe a silence and watch the live broadcast of the memorial on a big screen on Tuesday in Weifang, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Bikers on the street stop, some get off their bikes, to pay their respects and observe 3 minutes of silence for the death of Jiang Zemin.

People stand in silent tribute in the street on Tuesday in Nanjing, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Kids in school wearing their uniforms and masks stand in rows and bow their heads down in a moment of silence for Jiang Zemin.

Students take part in a memorial service for Jiang in Hong Kong on Tuesday. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Workers wearing PPE from head to toe form rows and bow their heads in a moment of silence for Jiang Zemin.

Cadres at nucleic acid sites observed silence during the live broadcast of the memorial in Bazhou, China, on Tuesday. (Meitu/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

A young girls adds a bouquet to the long row of flowers lining Jiang Zemin's home.

Mourners place flower bouquets outside the old home of the former leader in Yangzhou, China, on Monday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

People bow their heads and pay respects to Jiang Zemin as they place flowers outside his home. A large row of bouquets lines the street.

Mourners pay their respects and place flower bouquets outside Jiang's old home in Yangzhou on Tuesday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Men in military attire carry Jiang Zemin's body in a transparent casket. Behind them, government officials and Zemin's wife stand in rows and pay their respects.

Pallbearers escort Jiang's remains onto the hearse as a crowd pays last respects at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

Xi Jinping stands and greets Jiang Zemin's wife, who is sat down. He wears a mask, she doesn't.

President Xi Jinping expresses deep condolences to Wang Yeping and other relatives of Jiang in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

A man walks by three flags at half staff, including the Chinese flag. Behind the scene, the buildings of Shanghai.

A man observes three minutes of silence as he pays his respects in Shanghai on Tuesday. (-/CNS/AFP via Getty Images)

