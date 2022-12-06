China remembers Jiang Zemin and watches for protests: World in Photos

When the news came last week that China’s former president Jiang Zemin had died, eulogists recalled the man who had led his country in the years that followed the 1989 protests and brutal crackdown in Tiananmen Square, and the leader who energetically embraced globalization and helped China win seats at the World Trade Organization and other major global institutions. But as the obituaries were written, there were also warnings about history repeating itself.

Jiang died just days after widespread protests broke out across China, clamoring for an easing of the regime’s stringent “zero-covid” policies; in 1989, the death of a reformist leader, Hu Yaobang, had galvanized the young demonstrators at Tiananmen. Might the same happen now? Although Jiang was hardly a reformer, was it possible that fond memories of a more Western-leaning leader would turn his death into an inspiration for those in the streets?

As this “World in Photos” curation makes clear, Jiang has been remembered all across China Tuesday, from the great halls of power to smaller-scale gatherings, in what was an official day of mourning. A three-minute silence was observed in his honor; in these images, people mark the moment in a market in Taizhou, at a mall in Weifang and along a street in Nanjing. Others brought flowers to Jiang’s childhood home in Yangzhou, and medical staff at the hospital where he was treated paid their respects, as did people along the bund in Shanghai and the streets of Hong Kong. And of course, President Xi Jinping honored his predecessor — with a lengthy eulogy — and visited with Jiang’s widow, Wang Yeping.

What we have not seen is any real evidence that the vigils have turned to protest, as they did in so many parts of China just 10 days ago — following that deadly fire in Urumqi that sparked the protests — and as they did after Hu Yaobang’s death 33 years ago. Grid’s China reporter Lili Pike noted that small-scale protests have continued in parts of the country, but none on the scale seen last week. And no sign that people have used the memorials to do anything more than say farewell to a former leader. Not yet.

People take part in the public memorial service for China's former leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (-/CNS/AFP via Getty Images)

All the medical staff of the People's Hospital mourn in silence in memory of the former leader on Tuesday in Lianyungang, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

People observe three minutes of silence as they pay their respects in Nanchang, China, on Tuesday. (-/CNS/AFP via Getty Images)

Citizens stand and observe a moment of silence while watching Jiang's memorial on Tuesday in Taizhou, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

In a mall, staff observe a silence and watch the live broadcast of the memorial on a big screen on Tuesday in Weifang, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

People stand in silent tribute in the street on Tuesday in Nanjing, China. (Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Students take part in a memorial service for Jiang in Hong Kong on Tuesday. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cadres at nucleic acid sites observed silence during the live broadcast of the memorial in Bazhou, China, on Tuesday. (Meitu/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Mourners place flower bouquets outside the old home of the former leader in Yangzhou, China, on Monday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mourners pay their respects and place flower bouquets outside Jiang's old home in Yangzhou on Tuesday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pallbearers escort Jiang's remains onto the hearse as a crowd pays last respects at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

President Xi Jinping expresses deep condolences to Wang Yeping and other relatives of Jiang in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)