Brittney Griner swapped for arms dealer; Paul Whelan still in jail

WNBA star Brittney Griner is coming home. After nearly 10 months in Russian custody and a month after she was transferred to a penal colony in southern Russia, Griner was freed Thursday in exchange for the release of a Russian arms smuggler from a U.S. prison.

The White House said Griner, who was detained in February for possessing trace amounts of cannabis and convicted in July, had been released and turned over to U.S. officials. President Joe Biden tweeted that he had spoken by phone to Griner.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” Biden said. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

The Russian foreign ministry confirmed the exchange, adding that it had taken place in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The news ends an odyssey for Griner and a delicate period of backchannel negotiations that were made more fraught by Russia’s war on Ukraine — which began only two weeks after Griner was detained — and by the full-throated U.S. support for the Ukrainian resistance. On its surface, the exchange represents a win-win-win: Griner has won her freedom, Russia has won the release of a prisoner whose case had been raised for years by the Kremlin, and the Biden administration will win praise for orchestrating the deal and no doubt benefit from the scenes of her return.

But even in the immediate afterglow of the news, there are questions about the deal and the price that has been paid. The most profound of these involve the man the U.S. is sending back to Russia and the American prisoner left behind.

Who is Viktor Bout?

Most Americans — and many basketball fans around the world — know exactly who Griner is: an icon of sport and one of the greatest players in the history of the WNBA.

Far fewer will be familiar with Viktor Bout.

Bout was a former Soviet military officer and already a well-known global arms trafficker by the time he was arrested in 2008 in a Drug Enforcement Agency sting operation. He was convicted in 2011 of conspiring to sell tens of thousands of AK-47 rifles, plastic explosives and other weapons to a Colombian rebel group that was on the U.S. terrorism list. Bout was given a 25-year sentence, which he had been serving in a federal prison in Illinois. Bout was known, among other monikers, as the “Merchant of Death.”

Griner, meanwhile, was arrested at a Moscow airport after a search found vape cartridges laced with cannabis in her luggage. She confessed but said she was carrying the drug for medicinal reasons on the advice of physicians, and she apologized repeatedly for what she described as an “honest mistake.”

On its face, then, the Bout-for-Griner deal is a wildly uneven prisoner swap — and there will be at least quiet fury in some quarters over the details of the exchange.

Many prosecutors will vent over the trading of a notorious arms smuggler for a person who had cannabis in her bags. Meanwhile, law enforcement experts and diplomats will argue that Bout-for-Griner is a classic example of a prisoner exchange that rewards the detention of American citizens around the world — prominent citizens in particular. In this view, such a deal sends a dangerous message to foreign governments: If you have a citizen in U.S. custody or wish to bargain on any matter with Washington, try nabbing a U.S. citizen on your territory. Ironically, it was State Department spokesman Ned Price who warned earlier this year that “using wrongful detention as a bargaining chip” would endanger Americans traveling in Russia and other countries that might seek to cash in such “chips” in exchange for prisoners held by the U.S.

“As long as Americans have been held as prisoners — or hostages — in other countries, American presidents have faced a dilemma,” Robert Grenier, former CIA counterterrorism director, wrote for Grid in October. “Trade or negotiate in unseemly ways to bring those U.S. citizens home — or hold fast to the principle that ‘We don’t negotiate’ with terrorists, or hostage takers, and suffer the emotional and political agonies that come as those citizens languish in faraway prisons.”

Grenier added: “There is something about the tearful return of an American captured abroad into the arms of a loving family that no politician — presidents included — can resist.”

Obviously the U.S. weighed all these issues and felt it was worth advancing the offer to free Bout. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it in July, the U.S. had “put a substantial proposal on the table” for Griner’s release. That was probably understatement.

The American left behind

Blinken’s original offer had included the release of Griner and another American in exchange for Bout.

The former Marine and corporate security executive Paul Whelan has been in a Russian jail since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

Conspicuously absent in Thursday’s deal: Paul Whelan.

What Whelan does not have, of course, is notoriety and celebrity. There has been nothing like the extraordinary pressure that was exerted on Griner’s behalf for his cause. To take just one example, Whelan hasn’t had LeBron James advocating for his freedom.





As Grenier put it, “The history of U.S. government policies and actions involving Americans wrongly held overseas is tortured and often contradictory — if not blatantly hypocritical.” He wrote those words two months ago, but they resonate today.

Presumably the Kremlin refused to include Whelan in the Griner deal, and the White House felt it could not turn down the Grenier-for-Bout offer and thus leave her in prison.

On Thursday Whelan’s family issued a statement saying that the Biden administration had told them prior to the announcement that he would not be included in the exchange.

In the statement, Whelan’s brother David said that while he can “literally only imagine the joy (Griner) will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays,” the news also “a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul. Ido not know if he is aware yet, although he will surely learn from Russian media.”

Coming home

As for Griner herself, beyond the joy of her freedom, she will no doubt be debriefed by American officials and face a period of — at a minimum — emotional adjustment. After eight months in a detention center, and the roller-coaster ride of her trial, appeal and the on-again, off-again rumors of the Bout exchange, she was transferred in November to the IK-2 women’s penal colony in the small town of Yavas, roughly 340 miles southeast of Moscow. As Grid reported then, the IK-2 colony is part of a vast network of 800 penal colonies that dates to the brutal labor camps of the Soviet-era Gulag.

IK-2 likely offered a less traumatic experience than many of the others, and experts in the Russian penal system told Grid that Griner’s notoriety and nonpolitical posture might have meant gentler treatment. But those same experts described a harsh daily regimen, even at the better end of the system.

The other person going home, of course, is Bout. No doubt the Kremlin will cheer the return and perhaps also boast of the uneven nature of the exchange.

Whelan, meanwhile, waits. As does his family. Their hopes will rest with a pledge Biden made earlier this year, referring to all Americans held overseas.

“To all the families,” he said, “who are still suffering and separated from their loved ones who are wrongfully detained — know that we remain dedicated to securing their release.”

