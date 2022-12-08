Covid in China by the numbers: Huge lockdowns and a lot of anger

At a local and nationwide level, authorities in China are moving at long last to relax lockdowns, quarantine rules, testing protocols and other measures that have been in place, on and off, for nearly three years. It’s a stunning turnaround; for much of this year, the omicron variant had been treated as a grave threat, to be met with all the harsh rules that came with China’s “zero-covid” strategy, but this week several lockdowns have eased, test sites have been dismantled, and the government has announced a new policy that loosens nationwide restrictions. A Beijing health official told reporters Thursday that “everyone should treat [omicron] with a normal heart. There is no need to be nervous or fearful.”

Clearly the pivot is a response to widespread protests against the zero-covid policy that broke out just two weeks ago and an attempt to reverse an economic decline that came with the lockdowns.

Much reporting on zero-covid and its implications (ours included) has been accompanied by the obligatory line or two about the relatively low levels of actual cases in China. As in, China has locked down major cities even when only a few dozen cases were present. In the charts below, Grid offers a data-based look at covid in China and some perspective as to just how different the experience of the pandemic has been inside the country.

The charts show that actual caseloads and deaths in China, even at their highest levels, have been tiny in comparison to incidences of the virus in the U.S. and the European Union. On the charts, it’s basically a pair of almost flat lines next to the spikes that represent the other parts of the world. They also show how the U.S. and China have compared when it comes to Oxford’s so-called Stringency Index, a measurement of the relative severity of countries’ covid measures. The basic take-away: Even when faced with vastly fewer cases, China has — until now at least — always been far ahead when it comes to “stringency.”

Officials in China would say these metrics prove the success of the zero-covid policy: fewer cases, far fewer deaths. Many ordinary citizens in different parts of the world — including, most recently, those Chinese citizens who took to the streets and social media to protest the consequences of the lockdowns — would say the data prove that zero-covid has been a long-running overreaction. Too much “stringency,” in other words. They might add that other measures — in particular a better overall vaccination plan — would have helped matters, without the human and economic costs that have come with all the lockdowns.

We don’t get into that debate here — aiming instead to share the data, as one more snapshot of what the covid experience has looked like in China, on the eve of a sea change in how the country deals with the virus.

