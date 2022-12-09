In Peru, a failed coup, a new president and riots: World in Photos

With all the focus on protests in China and Iran lately, it’s worth noting another example of fury in the street — this one born of a political crisis in Peru.
Protesters have gathered in the capital, Lima, and other parts of the country, angry over the ouster of President Pedro Castillo and demanding constitutional changes and new elections.
Castillo was facing a Wednesday impeachment vote following numerous allegations of corruption. On Wednesday morning, just hours before the vote, Castillo moved to dissolve the Peruvian congress. He was detained and removed from office and is now in a prison cell, facing criminal charges. Castillo’s popularity had plunged prior to this week’s events, but he still has staunch supporters among farmers, union leaders and others.
Vice President Dina Boluarte succeeded Castillo a few hours after her predecessor was ousted, becoming the country’s first female president. Among her first actions has been to plead for calm, and while she called Castillo’s attempt a “coup d’etat” that had “surprised us all,” she also said would visit the former president in prison and was not averse to amending the country’s constitution.
In these photos, the presidential swearing-in of Boluarte and snapshots of the expressions of anger that have followed. In Lima, protests have been concentrated near the congress, and police have used tear gas to break up the demonstrations. Outside the capital, hundreds of farmers blocked a stretch of Peru’s main coastal highway, and protests were reported in other smaller cities. Given these scenes, and the general unrest, Boluarte said Friday, “this is not the time” for new elections or a constitutional debate.