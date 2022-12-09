In Peru, a failed coup, a new president and riots: World in Photos

With all the focus on protests in China and Iran lately, it’s worth noting another example of fury in the street — this one born of a political crisis in Peru.

Protesters have gathered in the capital, Lima, and other parts of the country, angry over the ouster of President Pedro Castillo and demanding constitutional changes and new elections.

Castillo was facing a Wednesday impeachment vote following numerous allegations of corruption. On Wednesday morning, just hours before the vote, Castillo moved to dissolve the Peruvian congress. He was detained and removed from office and is now in a prison cell, facing criminal charges. Castillo’s popularity had plunged prior to this week’s events, but he still has staunch supporters among farmers, union leaders and others.

Vice President Dina Boluarte succeeded Castillo a few hours after her predecessor was ousted, becoming the country’s first female president. Among her first actions has been to plead for calm, and while she called Castillo’s attempt a “coup d’etat” that had “surprised us all,” she also said would visit the former president in prison and was not averse to amending the country’s constitution.

In these photos, the presidential swearing-in of Boluarte and snapshots of the expressions of anger that have followed. In Lima, protests have been concentrated near the congress, and police have used tear gas to break up the demonstrations. Outside the capital, hundreds of farmers blocked a stretch of Peru’s main coastal highway, and protests were reported in other smaller cities. Given these scenes, and the general unrest, Boluarte said Friday, “this is not the time” for new elections or a constitutional debate.

President of the Peruvian congress Jose Williams Zapata shakes hands with President Dina Boluarte after she was sworn in as Peru's new leader in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday. ( Congress of Republic of Peru / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Peru's former president Pedro Castillo sits in a police car as he leaves his detention in Lima on Wednesday. (RENATO PAJUELO/AFP via Getty Images)

People gather in front of the prefecture headquarters in Lima on Wednesday. (Klebher Vasquez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People take part in a demonstration demanding the release of the ex-president in Lima on Thursday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

People demand the release of Castillo in Lima on Thursday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Castillo supporters hold a demonstration against the newly sworn-in Boluarte in the Andean city of Puno, Peru, on Thursday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

People clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding the release of Castillo and the closure of the Peruvian congress in Lima on Thursday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Castillo supporters clash with police during a demonstration in Lima on Thursday. ( Lucas Aguayo Araos/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Castillo supporters approach a line of police to reach the Lima prefecture in Lima on Wednesday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds a sign that reads "Congress Closure! Lobbyists and rats!" during a pro-Castillo demonstration in Lima on Thursday. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Hundreds of people walk through the streets during a pro-Castillo demonstration in Lima on Thursday. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

A man stands in front of riot police during a demonstration demanding the release of Castillo in Lima on Thursday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

People push against a line of riot police during a pro-Castillo demonstration in Lima on Thursday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

A man kicks a tear gas can shot by riot police during a pro-Castillo demonstration in Lima on Thursday. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)