South African President Ramaphosa avoids impeachment: World in Photos

Global headlines have reminded us lately that the U.S. is hardly alone when it comes to various political dramas — be it calls for unrest after a presidential election (see Brazil); the consequences of a crucial midterm election (Taiwan); or, as is the case in this curation of photos, a vote to impeach a president (South Africa).
In Cape Town, South Africa’s parliament has voted not to begin impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The vote was called after Ramaphosa — the leader of the African National Congress (ANC) who was elected president in 2018 — was accused of covering up the theft of some $4 million from his farm in 2020, some of which had been hidden in a sofa (hence the terms “Farmgate” and “Sofa Saga,” among others).
The case hinged on the implication that corruption must have been involved — why else would the president have had that much money stashed in a couch? — and on the strict rules on the holding and declaring of foreign currency. It was particularly damning for a leader who came to office promising to fight against corruption, and for the rule of law — and who is also remembered for having helped Nelson Mandela draft their country’s constitution.
Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing, saying among other things that only $580,000 had been stolen, and that the money had come from the sale of livestock. The ANC had instructed its members to vote no on Tuesday. But some broke ranks and voted with opposition parties to launch impeachment proceedings. The final tally, after a heated debate, was 214-148.
It’s a victory for Ramaphosa, one that keeps him in office and leaves him the likely ANC candidate at the next presidential election in 2024. But the vote may do little to ease the political divide that the case has laid bare, and which is captured in this collection of photos.