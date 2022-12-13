South African President Ramaphosa avoids impeachment: World in Photos

Global headlines have reminded us lately that the U.S. is hardly alone when it comes to various political dramas — be it calls for unrest after a presidential election (see Brazil); the consequences of a crucial midterm election (Taiwan); or, as is the case in this curation of photos, a vote to impeach a president (South Africa).

In Cape Town, South Africa’s parliament has voted not to begin impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The vote was called after Ramaphosa — the leader of the African National Congress (ANC) who was elected president in 2018 — was accused of covering up the theft of some $4 million from his farm in 2020, some of which had been hidden in a sofa (hence the terms “Farmgate” and “Sofa Saga,” among others).

The case hinged on the implication that corruption must have been involved — why else would the president have had that much money stashed in a couch? — and on the strict rules on the holding and declaring of foreign currency. It was particularly damning for a leader who came to office promising to fight against corruption, and for the rule of law — and who is also remembered for having helped Nelson Mandela draft their country’s constitution.

Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing, saying among other things that only $580,000 had been stolen, and that the money had come from the sale of livestock. The ANC had instructed its members to vote no on Tuesday. But some broke ranks and voted with opposition parties to launch impeachment proceedings. The final tally, after a heated debate, was 214-148.

It’s a victory for Ramaphosa, one that keeps him in office and leaves him the likely ANC candidate at the next presidential election in 2024. But the vote may do little to ease the political divide that the case has laid bare, and which is captured in this collection of photos.

Members of the South African parliament gather to debate initiating proceedings to remove South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from office in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday. (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaphosa gives a speech in the township of Philippi in Cape Town on Dec. 10. (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaphosa supporters hold placards during a debate on the possibility of initiating proceedings to remove the president from office in Cape Town on Tuesday. (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaphosa supporters gather outside the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg on Dec. 5. (LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images)

A supporter wears a shirt with Ramaphosa's face outside the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg on Dec. 5. (MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaphosa supporters carry signs outside the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg on Dec. 5. (MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaphosa waves outside the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg on Dec. 5. (MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Carl Niehaus, veteran member of the African National Congress, raises a fist during a protest outside the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg on Dec. 5. (LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images)

A South African Police Service officer gestures towards a man holding a placard as he protests against Ramaphosa outside the South African parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday. (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma hold a banner referencing a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phalaphala farm, in Kwaximba, South Africa, on Dec. 4. (RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Expelled African National Congress member Niehaus marches with other protesters in Cape Town on Tuesday. (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)