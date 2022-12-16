The end of zero-covid could overwhelm China’s healthcare system

Zero-covid is ending in China; instead of “zero,” the country may soon be looking at a case load in the millions. And many experts fear the coming wave of infection and death will overwhelm the country’s ill-prepared healthcare system.

It’s a stunning turnaround for a nation — and a regime — that had championed a forceful response to even small-scale covid outbreaks as a successful policy and a model for the rest of the world. “Zero-covid” wasn’t just a public health policy; it was a point of pride for Chinese leader Xi Jinping. And yet last week, in the midst of its largest covid wave yet, the Chinese government relaxed many covid restrictions, including rules requiring mass testing and quarantine. Those policies, among the strictest in the world, helped keep cases and deaths at remarkably low levels for nearly three years.

But zero-covid had two enormously consequential side effects: It exacted a huge economic and social toll for the hundreds of millions of people who endured regular lockdowns, leading to widespread protests against the policy, and it also created perhaps the largest population of immunologically susceptible individuals on earth. Combined with insufficient vaccination rates among the elderly — about 60 percent of those 80 and older in China aren’t vaccinated and boosted — the abrupt end of zero-covid has created a frightening opportunity for the highly infectious omicron variant to spread.

Such rampant transmission could send 2.7 million people to the ICU over a six-month period, researchers estimated earlier this year, with peak demand reaching 1 million. But there are only about 138,000 ICU beds in all of China, and they are mostly concentrated in urban areas. A November analysis paints a more worrying picture, estimating that lifting restrictions now could lead to 1.3 to 2.1 million deaths over the next three months — a staggering number for a country that has reported fewer than 6,000 official deaths to date. Such estimates don’t account for the strong stay-at-home habit of many people in China during the pandemic, which could help the country avoid these extreme outcomes. Still, signs point to a large wave of infections that the nation’s limited hospital capacity may not be able to withstand.

Already, major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou are seeing a surge of cases. Because China recently stopped mass testing, the exact number is unclear, but social media posts, government statements and other indicators point to a sharp increase. In Beijing, residents are seeing long lines and empty pharmacy shelves as city officials report 16-fold increases in visits to fever clinics from last week. “I’m one of the only people I know around me who does not have covid in Beijing,” wrote CNN’s Beijing-based reporter on Twitter.

“I think this will be a tsunami that will crash the healthcare system,” said Jennifer Bouey, an epidemiologist and leader of China policy studies at the Rand Corporation. “It’s very worrisome. I don’t understand why the government and hospitals did not prepare given the warning signs.”

Limited beds and staff

China’s healthcare system has improved significantly over the past decade. In 2009, after decades of costly and unequal access to care, the government launched an initiative to drastically reform its healthcare system. Thousands of hospitals were built, and insurance coverage expanded. Still, many gaps in care remain, especially in rural areas. Some of those gaps have widened during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately the covid pandemic, to some extent, reversed some of the reform process,” said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. An example, he told Grid, involved the forced closure of some private hospitals after lockdowns limited their services and revenue. Staffing shortages remain a problem too, especially among nurses. The government’s laser focus on zero-covid policies like testing and contact tracing, experts told Grid, drew attention away from bolstering the health system. That’s left the country with a limited budget to build more hospitals and too few staff to tend to too few ICU beds.

While there are more than 3 million hospital beds in China, ICU capacity remains limited, with somewhere between 3.6 to 10 beds per 100,000 people, compared with about 30 in the United States and 11 in South Korea. “This really shows that the healthcare system is far from sufficient,” said Bouey. “I’ve seen predictions that in 30 to 40 days, the limit will be reached.”

That limited ICU availability is concentrated in large urban hospitals, leaving the roughly 37 percent of people who live outside of cities even further from care.

“Rural areas are going to be much worse hit than urban areas due to lower capacity of facilities and staff,” said Victoria Fan, a senior fellow in global health at the Center for Global Development. “If their challenges are anything like the U.S. and other places, it will be less an issue of beds, and more an issue of adequate staffing and equipment including oxygen.”

Last week, the government announced plans to expand ICU capacity to 8 percent of total hospital beds by the end of the month and train staff from other departments to serve in ICUs if needed. “The Chinese government, both central and provincial, have been quite capable in building infrastructure and hospitals in a short period of time,” said Fan. But adequately training doctors and nurses to deliver ICU care takes years that the government doesn’t have. “They may need to look at all possible staffing options including military reserves to help ensure full coverage of facilities as well as student labor,” she said.

Importance of triage and vaccinations

China’s limited hospital capacity may be aggravated by cultural norms that emphasize seeking care directly at hospitals, even for relatively mild illness.

“This can unnecessarily flood hospitals with mild cases when they could be resolved in primary healthcare clinics,” said Fan. “Better triaging and patient flow will be absolutely essential.”

That’s a particularly acute issue when it comes to the highly transmissible omicron variant, which in other countries has caused milder illness overall but larger caseloads. The government is changing its messaging, emphasizing that most infections will be mild and asking people to stay home and not seek care at the hospital. That’s one more abrupt pivot, after years of emphasizing the dangers of the virus, and there are signs the new messaging isn’t sinking in. In Beijing, long lines are forming outside the fever clinics, and officials have reported a sixfold jump in emergency calls. “The fact that the emergency hotline is getting inundated with calls means that people are confused and that the public communication is less than desirable,” said Fan.

Upping vaccination rates could ease the burden on hospital systems, and the government has launched a new campaign to get the most vulnerable citizens boosted. Increasing access to antiviral medications, including Paxlovid, could also help. The drug has been scarce in China, but Pfizer will soon be able to sell the lifesaving pill through a state-owned company.

But covid has been unleashed — again — in China. And as Huang said, such efforts may be too little too late: “The viral wave may come so fast that [the government] won’t have the time.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.