Ukrainians seek shelter amid Russian missile strikes: World in Photos

Even by the brutal standards of Russian assaults on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, it’s been a rough day. The Russians launched more than 60 missiles at sites across much of the country Friday, knocking out power and heating systems on a day when temperatures never got above freezing. In what has become a sad routine for Ukrainians, repair crews raced to repair damage, and emergency power outages were put in place. Three of the nation’s largest cities — Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa — were all hit in the day’s barrage.
This curation of photos looks like it might have been put together in the early days of the war, when the Russian onslaught began and civilians often spent long hours in underground shelters. But these are images from the last 24 to 48 hours, and each photo in its own way shows the punishing nature of the recent strikes: Soldiers guard the entrance to a shelter after a rocket attack on the village of Chornobaivka, in the south; in Kyiv, people jam an underground metro station, while others take cover in a car park; in Kherson, people huddle around a phone-charging station; and in battle-scarred Bakhmut, in the east, residents are grateful for deliveries of firewood and new wood-burning stoves.
The only silver lining in these attacks appears to be a relatively low toll of civilian casualties. For the most part, Russia’s missiles aren’t killing people. They are just leaving people cold, hungry, thirsty — and very angry.