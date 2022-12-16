Ukrainians seek shelter amid Russian missile strikes: World in Photos

Even by the brutal standards of Russian assaults on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, it’s been a rough day. The Russians launched more than 60 missiles at sites across much of the country Friday, knocking out power and heating systems on a day when temperatures never got above freezing. In what has become a sad routine for Ukrainians, repair crews raced to repair damage, and emergency power outages were put in place. Three of the nation’s largest cities — Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa — were all hit in the day’s barrage.

This curation of photos looks like it might have been put together in the early days of the war, when the Russian onslaught began and civilians often spent long hours in underground shelters. But these are images from the last 24 to 48 hours, and each photo in its own way shows the punishing nature of the recent strikes: Soldiers guard the entrance to a shelter after a rocket attack on the village of Chornobaivka, in the south; in Kyiv, people jam an underground metro station, while others take cover in a car park; in Kherson, people huddle around a phone-charging station; and in battle-scarred Bakhmut, in the east, residents are grateful for deliveries of firewood and new wood-burning stoves.

The only silver lining in these attacks appears to be a relatively low toll of civilian casualties. For the most part, Russia’s missiles aren’t killing people. They are just leaving people cold, hungry, thirsty — and very angry.

Civilians take shelter inside a metro station during air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

People hide at a parking garage to protect themselves from the explosions in Kyiv on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Civilians sit on an escalator while they take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Friday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A residential building sustains damage in the frontline town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, where the last inhabitants live without electricity, water and gas supply on Friday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Local residents receive wood-burning stoves as a humanitarian aid in Bakhmut on Friday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents line up for wood-burning stoves in Bakhmut on Friday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

People enter an evacuation train from Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A child sits in a stroller outside a parking garage where people are hiding from explosions in Kyiv on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A local man chops firewood in the yard of a residential building in Bakhmut on Friday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

People hide in a metro station in Kyiv on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Soldiers wait at the entrance to the shelter after a rocket attack in the village of Chornobaivka, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A local man pushes his bicycle next to a damaged residential building in Bakhmut on Friday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

People charge phones and laptops inside the train station in Kherson on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Alla, left, and her neighbor Lyubov spend an evening with candles and a flashlight in an apartment near the train station in Kherson on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)