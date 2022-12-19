Museums face pressure to return antiquities like the Rosetta Stone

After centuries spent in British galleries, one of the best-known pieces of ancient art may soon be coming home. And now there are calls to bring one of its most famous neighbors home as well.

After more than 200 years spent in London’s British Museum, the 2,500-year-old Parthenon Marbles could return to Greece in early 2023, according to reports in the Greek press. The marbles have been perhaps the world’s most publicly contested works of art in recent memory. And as those negotiations move forward, there are renewed calls for the return to Egypt of another famous resident of the British Museum: the small slab of rock known as the Rosetta Stone, which dates to 196 B.C. and was the archaeological find that made possible the reading and translation of Egyptian hieroglyphics.

If either of these iconic pieces is returned, it would mark the most high-profile example of an accelerating trend that is shaking up the museum world and reshaping some of the world’s best-known galleries: the restitution of priceless antiquities from major Western institutions to their countries of origin.

Athens has long claimed ownership of the sculptures known as the Parthenon Marbles — or Elgin Marbles, after the British diplomat who removed them from Greece and brought them to London in the 1800s. Successive custodians of the British Museum have resolutely disputed this: Lord Elgin, they have always claimed, had the permission of the Ottomans, who ruled Athens at the time.

But as Grid has reported, a combination of factors — from greater public awareness of historical wrongs to a crackdown by law enforcement on the multibillion-dollar global trade in looted antiquities — has forced some of the world’s most famous cultural institutions to reexamine their collections and reconsider some fundamental questions: Who owns humanity’s most precious artifacts? How did they come to be in the homes and galleries where they sit today? And — in many cases — how can they be returned to their rightful owners?

This has put the spotlight on a string of priceless objects — from the Rosetta Stone to the Parthenon Marbles to the so-called Benin Bronzes, a trove of treasures stolen by British soldiers from what was then the kingdom of Benin, now southern Nigeria, in 1897. In the case of the marbles, unprecedented talks are underway between British and Greek officials, negotiations which Athens says could result in the return of the sculptures next year.

“A win-win solution can be found that will result in the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures in Greece, while at the same time taking into account concerns that the British Museum may have,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said earlier this month.

Thorny questions remain — for instance, about whether the marbles would be lent to Greece or returned permanently, something that would necessitate legal changes in Britain — but “the very fact that there is even a discussion” about the sculptures “is a big shift,” Vishakha Desai, a veteran museum leader and a past president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, told Grid.

A European leader’s call to action

A key driver of this shift came in 2017, when French President Emmanuel Macron, in a speech in Burkina Faso, said he could not accept that “a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France. There are historical explanations for that, but there are no valid justifications that are durable and unconditional.”

For centuries, those “historical explanations” had consistently won the day, and looted objects of art remained far from their original homes. Macron followed up by commissioning what is now seen as a watershed report, published the year after, which recommended that antiquities removed from their countries of origin without consent be returned if those countries ask for them.

“[Macron] was the first major Western government official to ever say that, and certainly the first head of state to ever say that,” Elizabeth Marlowe, the chair of the department of art and art history at Colgate University, told Grid. “And then he backs it up by commissioning this report. … It is an amazing document. It’s one of the most rich and complex and nuanced cases for restitutions that had ever been articulated.”

Museums around the world took notice — and many took another look at their collections, particularly during the covid-19 pandemic.

“I think a lot of museums when they closed [during the covid lockdowns] used that period to do some really deep soul-searching and self-reflection,” Marlowe said.

“Inflection point”: the case of the Benin Bronzes

That “soul-searching” has resulted in a string of high-profile restitutions in the past year.

Perhaps the most prominent so far: the Benin Bronzes, which number in the thousands and can be found today in museums across the Western world.

Slowly but surely, they’ve been leaving those museums — including many in the U.S. — and returning home.

In October, the National Gallery of Art, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art and the Rhode Island School of Design came together at a joint ceremony in Washington, D.C., to mark the return of more than 30 bronzes to Nigeria. The ceremony opened “a new vista regarding American cultural institutions’ relationship with Nigeria,” Abba Isa Tijani, the head of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, said at the time.

It was, he declared, a “harbinger of greater things to come as other museums and institutions here in the United States with collections of Benin Bronzes are expected to follow suit.”

Several Benin objects were also sent back from London in November, with more to follow next year. The six antiquities — among them brass plaques and other artifacts — came from the collection of the Horniman Museum in south London. The collection was part of a large trove of 72 objects, all of which are to be returned under an agreement between the museum and Nigerian authorities.





“The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria,” Eve Salomon, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said earlier this year, when the restitution deal was first announced.

Germany in particular has stood out for its efforts to return the bronzes housed in its institutions: In July, the government in Berlin signed an agreement transferring ownership of more than 1,100 works to Nigeria. Germany is also contributing to the construction of a new museum to house the repatriated objects in Nigeria.

Alongside restitutions, experts told Grid that efforts have also been stepped up to raise awareness within the museum community about what institutions both big and small have in their collections.

In the case of the Benin Bronzes, for example, German and other international researchers have built an online database that shows the history and current location of the works. Called Digital Benin, the online catalog turns a spotlight on more than 5,000 Benin objects housed in more than 100 museums worldwide. As one Nigeria-based cultural scholar told the Art Newspaper when the database was created, the looting of the bronzes “was like a book being torn to pieces and then the pages were put in different places.”

“The recent attention on the bronzes has contributed to something of an inflection point” when it comes to restitutions, Desai told Grid. “It has helped keep a focus on this issue and helped create an environment where one move leads to another.”

Empty museums?

So what, then, is the next move? What, in other words, happens to the collections in major Western museums as calls for restitutions grow louder?

At the British Museum, for example, as talks unfold about the future of the Parthenon sculptures, calls have been mounting for the return of that other priceless object: the Rosetta Stone, removed from Egypt by British imperial forces in the early 1800s. The small stone slab is inscribed with text in multiple scripts; its deciphering proved critical to the understanding and translation of Egyptian hieroglyphics. There is no other ancient artifact as synonymous with the history of language.

Two recent petitions calling for the object’s return, organized by Egyptian researchers, have already garnered thousands of signatures. “The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural violence against Egypt,” Monica Hanna, dean at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and the organizer of one of the petitions, told the Associated Press last month.

The museum, for its part, says it acquired the object with the consent of an Egyptian representative. (It also says that so far the Egyptian government hasn’t made a formal request for the Rosetta Stone to be returned.)

And in a speech at the end of November, George Osborne, the former British finance minister who is now the museum’s chair, signaled his opposition (unsurprisingly) to the growing focus on returning ancient objects to their countries of origin.

“We hear the voices calling for restitution,” he said. “But creating this global British Museum was the dedicated work of many generations. Dismantling it must not become the careless act of a single generation.”

But not everyone agrees with his characterization. “You would not end up with empty museums,” Marlowe, from Colgate University, told Grid.

“First of all, the source countries are not asking for everything back. They just want the pieces that, for one reason or another, they have decided are particularly meaningful to them. So the Elgin Marbles are very high on that list, and interestingly, [the Greek authorities] are not asking for all other Greek objects back.”

That, Marlow said, is instructive. “The other thing I think that is worth remembering here is that the objects we are talking about that are on display at the major museums are just a tiny fraction of their holdings,” she said.

At the British Museum, for example, only around 1 percent of the collection is on display.

“So even if everything on display right now at the British Museum was sent back — and again, no danger of that actually happening — but even if it did, there are literally millions more objects to bring out of the basement that they can put on view,” she explained.

All that ancient art sitting in all those museum basements also makes it difficult to determine exactly how many objects at the world’s major museums might have questionable histories; most are sitting in storage, far from public view. Recent efforts to digitize and better document the provenance of works may help change that.

Ultimately, Desai said, “what is going to be important to watch is how the major museums deal with the pressures that have built up. That could involve things such as partnerships” so that objects can be shared between institutions.

One thing is clear, she said, given the growing attention to the issue: “They cannot just avoid the subject.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.