World Cup celebrations across the globe: World in Photos

We have covered the World Cup from a variety of angles. The multiple controversies — past and present — surrounding the choice of Qatar as host; how politics intruded during the games themselves; and how, in the end, Qatar notched at least one big “win” off the pitch.

But in the aftermath of a wild ending to the tournament, we turn in this edition of “World in Photos” to the drama and emotion that the 2022 World Cup produced. One didn’t have to be a die-hard fan of the “beautiful game” to appreciate the incredible ebbs and flows of the Argentina-France final, or the sheer joy in the faces of Moroccan players embracing their mothers after one of that nation’s improbable victories.

And of course, it’s not just the emotions felt by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and all the other players fortunate enough to have represented their nations at the tournament; it’s the millions — no, billions — of fans who have hung for the last several weeks on every dribble and dash up the wing, every acrobatic save and pretty cross floated over the box.

So here — in a handful of photos — a celebration of the game, its heroes and all those legions of fans the world over. The teams have returned home. We honor them — and the emotional power of the game — in this curation.

Lionel Messi celebrates with fans and teammates after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France on Sunday in Lusail, Qatar. (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Fans of Argentina react while watching the live broadcast of the World Cup final match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday. (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans of Argentina gather at the Obelisk before a victory parade on Tuesday in Buenos Aires. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Messi and head coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina leave the plane with the World Cup trophy on Tuesday in Buenos Aires. (DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Messi holds the World Cup trophy on a bus as he celebrates alongside teammates and supporters in Ezeiza, Argentina, on Tuesday. (TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Streets are empty during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France in Buenos Aires on Sunday. (EMILIANO LASALVIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina fans celebrate outside Argentina's team training ground on Tuesday in Buenos Aires. (Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

Messi and France's forward Kylian Mbappé look on during the final match in Lusail on Sunday. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Morocco's supporters react as they watch a live broadcast of the World Cup match between Morocco and Croatia in Rabat, Morocco, on Dec. 17. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans follow the final match between France and Argentina in Paris on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

French fans gather to greet players of the France national football team in Paris on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Players of France's national team greet French fans at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Croatia fans celebrate after Croatia defeated Morocco to earn bronze in the World Cup on Dec. 17 in Zagreb, Croatia. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Croatia fans watch the World Cup match against Morocco on Dec. 17 in Zagreb. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Morocco players pray in front of fans after losing their final World Cup match on Dec. 17 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Supporters cheer as Morocco's national football team arrives in Rabat on Tuesday. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)