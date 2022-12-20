World Cup celebrations across the globe: World in Photos

But in the aftermath of a wild ending to the tournament, we turn in this edition of “World in Photos” to the drama and emotion that the 2022 World Cup produced. One didn’t have to be a die-hard fan of the “beautiful game” to appreciate the incredible ebbs and flows of the Argentina-France final, or the sheer joy in the faces of Moroccan players embracing their mothers after one of that nation’s improbable victories.
And of course, it’s not just the emotions felt by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and all the other players fortunate enough to have represented their nations at the tournament; it’s the millions — no, billions — of fans who have hung for the last several weeks on every dribble and dash up the wing, every acrobatic save and pretty cross floated over the box.
So here — in a handful of photos — a celebration of the game, its heroes and all those legions of fans the world over. The teams have returned home. We honor them — and the emotional power of the game — in this curation.