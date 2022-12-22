The debate over Stonehenge's origins heats up as winter solstice comes

The winter solstice is approaching, and an ancient ritual is once again commencing around the mysterious monument at Stonehenge. This one doesn’t involve Druids — it’s scholars emerging to fight over the site’s long-lost origins.

A World Heritage Site built up over centuries after 3000 B.C. on England’s Salisbury plain, Stonehenge consists of two rings of huge “sarsen” stones, some weighing 25 tons. The stones are arranged in trilithons of huge pillar stones topped by massive lintels. Now the site of a yearly winter celebration, the monument’s stones are aligned northeast to southwest to the setting sun on the summer solstice, and dawn on the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere — which this year falls on Dec. 21. (The livestreamed celebration there is officially slated for Thursday, with “Do not climb or stand on any of the stones” among its rules.)

Scholars have investigated Stonehenge’s origins for centuries, hoping to understand England’s earliest farmers, and by extension Stone Age people all over Europe. These early Europeans raised their own stone megalith monuments at the same time ancient Egyptians were raising their first pyramids.

A legend from the 12th century suggested that Merlin the magician brought the stones to England from Ireland. Archaeological and chemical analysis in the last decade has found a more nearby answer, showing that the most massive sarsen stones were quarried locally some 15 miles away. But the travels of the older bluestones encircling the site remain a matter of hot dispute, recounted in dueling reports in this month’s issue of the journal Antiquity. These smaller boulders, ones merely 10 feet tall that weigh up to three tons, have been traced to quarries an impressive 150 miles to the west in Wales. Arranged in a horseshoe pattern between the sarsen stone rings, these imports — and how and why they arrived — remain puzzles to archaeologists.

Investigated by archaeologists at least since the 17th century, Stonehenge has gone from Arthurian legend, to suspected Roman import, to Druid temple, to solar observatory, to early British memorial, with barbecue on the menu, in Stone Age England. Research on its rocks and remains, which has accelerated in the last decade, looks only more likely to pick up, say scholars. “We have a very active program, with more results to follow,” said National Museum of Wales geologist Richard Bevins, by email. He is one of the rock experts helping to trace the origins of Stonehenge, and a co-author on studies figuring in the latest debate.

Lost Circle

Just last year, researchers led by University College London archaeologist Mike Parker Pearson proposed that the bluestones had originally resided at a dismantled standing stone circle called Waun Mawn in Wales, near the quarries, and were later moved to Stonehenge early in its construction some 5,000 years ago. Although the claim made headlines and led to a BBC documentary last year called “Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed,” a spate of new geochemical findings about the bluestones raise doubts about this latest Stonehenge mystery.

“I was very skeptical of the Stonehenge connection to the Welsh circle from the start,” said archaeologist Mike Pitts, author of “How to Build Stonehenge” and an outside observer of the latest arguments about the monument. “The new evidence has confirmed those suspicions.”

In true scholarly fashion, some of the researchers behind the Waun Mawn “Lost Circle” claim, including Parker Pearson, have now themselves found the chain of evidence that seems to put their own theory — which was based on the identical dimension of an empty stone socket in Wales matching those of a bluestone, Number 62, at Stonehenge — to rest. An October study in the Journal of Archaeological Science looked at four large bluestones still located at Waun Mawn. Using a portable spectroscope to measure the stones’ precise elemental signature, the study’s authors traced their origin to an ancient quarry about 1.5 miles away called Cerrig Lladron. The trouble is that similar portable spectroscope work sources Stonehenge’s bluestone Number 62 to a different quarry in Wales, called Garn Ddu Fach.

To discern these stony signatures, the spectrometers bombarded the bluestones and still-intact walls of ancient quarries with high energy X-rays and then measured the secondary X-rays that bounced back. This “X-ray fluorescence” revealed the stones’ trace elements, such as titanium, vanadium, nickel, and others, down to the parts-per-million level. While such signatures are not perfect, archaeologists can’t go around pulverizing Stonehenge’s rocks to analyze their composition, and spectroscopy is widely used in geochemistry to figure out where stones come from. In the case of the Welsh quarries, the difference between signatures from various outcrops was far outside the margin of error for the X-ray results, making them ideal ways to show where a standing stone was first chiseled millenniums ago.

“On balance of probability, few, if any, of the stones from Waun Mawn ended up at Stonehenge,” concedes the “Debate” report from Parker Pearson and colleagues. It was a “delicate moment,” to come to that conclusion, said University College London geologist Rob Ixer, one of the authors of the new reports. The combination of geological and archaeological research that has uncovered Stonehenge’s quarries had taken decades, and required the application of much more high-tech geochemistry to Stone Age questions.

But there is more to the Stonehenge “Lost Circle” contretemps, added Pitts, than whether Waun Mawm supplied Stonehenge’s bluestones. For one, there is a fresh debate over whether the Welsh site was ever really a monumental stone circle, doubts voiced by Bournemouth University archaeologist Timothy Darvill in Antiquity. Darvill argues that the four bluestones at Waun Mawn are more likely just a row of stones erected there in prehistory, rather than the spoke ends of a circle. In a response, Parker Pearson report they have discovered more empty holes for stones curving around the site’s ancient, central hearth indicating the site was an unfinished semicircle of standing stones, 180 feet in diameter and “abandoned mid-construction,” first built around a massive oak tree.

The unfinished nature of Waun Mawn offers a “recipe” for how ancient people sited such stone circles long ago, they added — ones widely littering Europe that preceded Stonehenge. They were first sited on giant trees at their center and their first stones aligned with the solstice. The circle then spiraled to the sides of those first gates, with standing stones chiseled and planted as holes were steadily dug for their placement until the ring was complete. Why Waun Mawn was never completed is unclear.

Aubrey Holes

A related, and much better pedigreed, puzzle is also bubbling up in the Lost Circle debate, over whether 56 pits surrounding Stonehenge called “Aubrey Holes” (named after their, inevitably, disputed discoverer, the 17th century archaeologist John Aubrey) held the bluestones that everyone is disagreeing over before they were moved closer-in to their final resting places at the monument near the more massive trilithons. Lined with crushed chalk, these holes were about three feet wide and three feet deep, and since the 1920s investigators have gone back and forth over whether they were sockets for stones, timber posts, or solely cremation pits for human and animal bones that now fill them.

Analysis of those remains and other burials nearby has revealed wide travels of some of the people who built Stonehenge. One, the “Amesbury Archer” — discovered a few miles away in a grave dated to 2300 B.C. — appears from his tooth enamel to have been born somewhere in Europe’s Alps. Other look to have come from Wales, near the bluestone quarries, and from nearby. Stonehenge is the largest known cemetery from the Stone Age, and likely held cremations for centuries, a prehistoric burial practice that might have been imported from Ireland, according to a 2016 study, in an echo of the Arthurian legend.

Again taking issue with the Lost Circle scholars, Darvill argues that the Aubrey Holes never held bluestones, whether from Wales or elsewhere, because they lack bluestone chips in the base of the holes. Plenty of bluestone chips are found less deep in holes, suggesting they were elsewhere on the site and added along with later burials. The Lost Circle authors argue it’s unlikely hard bluestones would have fragmented against the soft chalk lining the bottom of these holes, and the bluestone chips found higher up are instead likely leftovers from stonecutters removing and dressing the stones during Stonehenge’s construction.

The resolution to this debate in unclear to outside observers: “I go with the Aubrey Holes as pits for stones, and given their size the only known stones anywhere near the site would have to have been Welsh bluestones,” said Pitts, since the sarsen stones are too big. “It’s not proven, however,” he added. (Ixer likewise told Grid he finds both arguments convincing.)

One scholarly solution to the debate, said Pitts, is to excavate more of the Aubrey Holes. He codirected the last excavation of one in 2008, which was done to retrieve cremation remains that had been reburied there by earlier excavators. “We need to excavate two further holes,” he said. “None have been dug in modern times, and we would now learn a great deal.”

