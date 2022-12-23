The world in 2022: War, covid, protests and more | World in Photos

For much of this year, Grid has added visual context to global events in our regular “World In Photos” series. As 2022 draws to a close, we devote this space to photographs — 50 in all — that help tell the story of an extraordinary year. It’s a brief visual trip around the world, and a journey in time, aimed at capturing some of the most important themes and moments of the year.
The 10-month-long war against Ukraine and all its consequences; the political and public health issues that visited China in 2022; the protest movements that arose — in China and Russia, but also in many other parts of the world, for many different causes; critical transitions on the stage of global leadership; the ravages of climate change; and more. We also take note of milestones on the field of sport and the passings of people who made history in their own ways.
Fifty may sound like a large number, but of course the complexity and dynamism of 365 days can hardly be done justice here. Consider this a snapshot — or 50 snapshots — of one tumultuous and consequential year.
War in Europe
The events set in motion on Feb. 24, when Russian forces began their assault on Ukraine, continue to reverberate today. In these photographs from 10 months of war, we highlight trauma on the battlefield, in civilian areas, the experience of refugees and the two leaders — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who have spent most of 2022 locked in a brutal conflict that seems, as the year ends, to have no end in sight.
China
Events in China caused unusual tumult in that country but also in other parts of the world. Highlighted here: the critical meeting that gave President Xi Jinping his vote of confidence for another term as party chief, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) controversial visit to Taiwan, the scope and effects of China’s zero-covid lockdowns and the November protests that ultimately — if indirectly — led to the end of that policy. As the year ends, avoiding a deluge of cases and deaths looks to be the most important task for China, now that zero-covid is in the rearview mirror.
Fury in the streets
There were large-scale ventings of anger and frustration in many parts of the world in 2022. The China and Russia examples are noted above, but protesters also raged in Peru and in Lebanon and Afghanistan and beyond. In Sri Lanka, demonstrators helped topple a government, and in Iran, the theocratic regime faced — and still faces — major questions about how best to deal with widespread anger that has persisted for months.
The ravages of climate change
2022 saw fresh pledges to compensate the planet’s primary victims of climate change — but also fresh fears that nations’ plans to curtail emissions weren’t meeting their goals. The photos here offer a portrait of the damage — just a glimpse of some of the crises that were made worse by climate change itself.
Leaders and transitions
While Xi and Putin are in their second and third decades at the helm, respectively, transitions in leadership came to many nations in 2022. Britain had three prime ministers, Italy inaugurated a prime minister from the far right, and Brazil’s nail-biter of an election threw out the controversial incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and cemented the remarkable political comeback of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Oh — and speaking of comebacks — there was Benjamin Netanyahu, back for another round as prime minister of Israel.
Traumas
It’s a depressing category — which in this curation encompasses hunger, war zones, dangerous migration — and the long odyssey of one of the world’s greatest athletes.
Sport
Just three images, in a category that probably merits 50 photos of its own.
In memoriam
Two of the 20th century’s most consequential figures died in 2022: Mikhail Gorbachev and Queen Elizabeth II. Recent leaders of China and Japan lost their lives as well.