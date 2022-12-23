The world in 2022: War, covid, protests and more | World in Photos

For much of this year, Grid has added visual context to global events in our regular “World In Photos” series. As 2022 draws to a close, we devote this space to photographs — 50 in all — that help tell the story of an extraordinary year. It’s a brief visual trip around the world, and a journey in time, aimed at capturing some of the most important themes and moments of the year.

The 10-month-long war against Ukraine and all its consequences; the political and public health issues that visited China in 2022; the protest movements that arose — in China and Russia, but also in many other parts of the world, for many different causes; critical transitions on the stage of global leadership; the ravages of climate change; and more. We also take note of milestones on the field of sport and the passings of people who made history in their own ways.

Fifty may sound like a large number, but of course the complexity and dynamism of 365 days can hardly be done justice here. Consider this a snapshot — or 50 snapshots — of one tumultuous and consequential year.

War in Europe

The events set in motion on Feb. 24, when Russian forces began their assault on Ukraine, continue to reverberate today. In these photographs from 10 months of war, we highlight trauma on the battlefield, in civilian areas, the experience of refugees and the two leaders — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who have spent most of 2022 locked in a brutal conflict that seems, as the year ends, to have no end in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian soldiers wave a national flag as they ride on a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Ukraine, on Oct. 4. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Children climb on a destroyed Russian tank during an open-air exhibition of destroyed military vehicles in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 16. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian reservists and civilians take part in training with Territorial Defense Forces just outside Kyiv on Jan. 29. (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge)

Crosses, floral tributes and photographs of the victims of the battles for Irpin and Bucha mark the graves in a cemetery on May 16 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Kids wait in a sheltered area during an air raid alert in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 25. (Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen as he speaks during the Victory Day military parade on May 9 in Moscow. (China News Service/China News Service via Getty Ima)

People walk through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street on April 6 in Bucha, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

People carrying luggage walk past vehicles toward the Nizhniy Lars customs checkpoint to Georgia in Vladikavkaz, Russia, on Sept. 25, after Russia announced a partial mobilization. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers detain a woman following calls to protest against the partial mobilization in Moscow on Sept. 24. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds and kisses a child next to Russian soldiers in a street of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 12. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Refugees fleeing conflict make their way to a border crossing with Poland on March 9 in Krakovets, Ukraine. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A local woman hugs a Ukrainian soldier on the street during the celebration of the city's liberation on Nov. 12 in Kherson, Ukraine. (Andrii Dubchak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty )

A resident looks out of the destroyed front of a room in a building that was badly damaged as a result of a Russian missile explosion in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on March 7. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar, Ukraine, on May 1. (ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gas emanating from a leak bubbles to the surface above the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 27. (Handout/Swedish Coast Guard via Getty Im)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in the town of Bucha on April 4. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

China

Events in China caused unusual tumult in that country but also in other parts of the world. Highlighted here: the critical meeting that gave President Xi Jinping his vote of confidence for another term as party chief, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) controversial visit to Taiwan, the scope and effects of China’s zero-covid lockdowns and the November protests that ultimately — if indirectly — led to the end of that policy. As the year ends, avoiding a deluge of cases and deaths looks to be the most important task for China, now that zero-covid is in the rearview mirror.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves to senior members of the government as he leaves the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Oct. 16 in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A health worker gives a woman a nucleic acid test for covid-19 at a private testing site on Jan. 13 in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Protesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as against China's harsh covid-19 restrictions in Beijing on Nov. 28. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Roads and residential blocks are empty after a citywide lockdown to halt the spread of covid-19 on March 31 in Shanghai. (Xiang Xinrong/VCG via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen after arriving at the president's office on Aug. 3 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Handout/Getty Images)

Putin and Xi arrive to pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing on Feb. 4. (ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Fury in the streets

There were large-scale ventings of anger and frustration in many parts of the world in 2022. The China and Russia examples are noted above, but protesters also raged in Peru and in Lebanon and Afghanistan and beyond. In Sri Lanka, demonstrators helped topple a government, and in Iran, the theocratic regime faced — and still faces — major questions about how best to deal with widespread anger that has persisted for months.

Demonstrators take to the streets during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody, on Sept. 21 in Tehran, Iran. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters try to pull out the gate leading to the Justice Palace, demanding the release of two people involved in a bank heist the prior week, in Beirut on Sept. 19. (ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

People opposing the government of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo hold a demonstration to demand his resignation in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 5. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Women and girls take part in a protest demanding that high schools be reopened for girls in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 26. (AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The ravages of climate change

2022 saw fresh pledges to compensate the planet’s primary victims of climate change — but also fresh fears that nations’ plans to curtail emissions weren’t meeting their goals. The photos here offer a portrait of the damage — just a glimpse of some of the crises that were made worse by climate change itself.

Hawa Mohamed Isack, 60, drinks water at a water distribution point at one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons in Baidoa, Somalia, on Feb. 13. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

A man works to extinguish a forest fire on July 17 in Sant Fruitos del Bages, Spain. (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)

A residential area floods after heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Aug. 29. (FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Men line up for a monthly food ration from the U.N. in Pul-e Alam, Afghanistan, on Jan. 17. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Parched river bed is exposed along the Yangtze River in Jiujiang, China, on Aug. 19. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaders and transitions

While Xi and Putin are in their second and third decades at the helm, respectively, transitions in leadership came to many nations in 2022. Britain had three prime ministers, Italy inaugurated a prime minister from the far right, and Brazil’s nail-biter of an election threw out the controversial incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and cemented the remarkable political comeback of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Oh — and speaking of comebacks — there was Benjamin Netanyahu, back for another round as prime minister of Israel.

Queen Elizabeth II greets newly elected leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become prime minister and form a new government on Sept. 6 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/Getty Images)

Elected president for the leftist Workers Party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks after winning the presidential run-off election, in São Paulo on Oct. 30. (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d'Italia, gestures during a news conference on Sept. 25 in Rome. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Britain's King Charles III greets newly appointed Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on Oct. 25. (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interacts with supporters during the general election celebrations on Nov. 2 in Jerusalem. (Eyal Warshavsky/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Traumas

It’s a depressing category — which in this curation encompasses hunger, war zones, dangerous migration — and the long odyssey of one of the world’s greatest athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Migrants with unaccompanied minors await the transfer to Porto Empedocle with the Sansovino ship at a detention facility in Lampedusa, Italy, on Aug. 4. (Alessandro Serrano'/AGF/Universal Images Group via G)

Eritrean refugee girls look through a glass at the compound of the Agda Hotel in Semera, Ethiopia, on Feb. 14. (EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, India, on Oct. 31. (SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuelan migrants travel in a pirogue through the Chucunaque River in Panama on Oct. 12. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court outside Moscow on June 27. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A child walks amidst the rubble of damaged houses following an earthquake in Bermal, Afghanistan, on June 23. (AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sport

Just three images, in a category that probably merits 50 photos of its own.

Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during his routine on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 10 in Beijing. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sofiane Boufal of Morocco celebrates with a family member after the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal on Dec. 10 in Doha, Qatar. (Mike Hewitt/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi celebrates with fans and teammates after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France on Sunday in Lusail, Qatar. (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

In memoriam

Two of the 20th century’s most consequential figures died in 2022: Mikhail Gorbachev and Queen Elizabeth II. Recent leaders of China and Japan lost their lives as well.

A portrait of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, is displayed on the wall during his memorial service at the Column Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow on Sept. 3. (EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The widow of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe, carries his ashes as she arrives during his state funeral at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Sept. 27. (TAKASHI AOYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at 96, is held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec. 6. (Ding Haitao/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)