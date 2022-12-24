Ukrainians celebrate Christmas during war: World in Photos

This weekend, countless families around the world will gather to celebrate Christmas — to laugh, to exchange gifts, to feast together and to commemorate, in a sense, the year gone by. And to look forward — with hope and joy and optimism. But in Ukraine, those that can — too many remain outside the country, living as refugees or fighting at the front lines — will be coming together in the shadow of war. Quite literally in many cases, as Russia’s brutal assault continues, with Moscow targeting civilian power lines, plunging ordinary Ukrainians into darkness.

And yet — as these photos show — Ukrainians persist, as they have continued to since the end of February, when Moscow launched its invasion on their country. They continue to resist and, even in the midst of war, mark the holiday season, the Christmas tree in Sofiyska, or Sophia, Square in Kyiv standing tall this winter as a symbol of their determination in the face of a brutal and uncompromising invader.

That is, above all, what these photos illustrate: the resilience of a people who refuse, despite a bloody and relentless Russian campaign, to be cowed or to retreat.

A Christmas tree made of camouflage nets draws a small crowd in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

People take part in the mass within the St. Nicholas Day celebrations at a church in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Children visit St. Nicholas' Hut in the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. (Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A child sits with St. Nicholas in the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Lviv on Monday. (Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two people hold a star decoration in the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Lviv on Monday. (Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Children stand in front of a fireplace in the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Lviv on Monday. (Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Christmas tree with a base made of a Russian missile stands in the center of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, on Monday. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A woman decorates a Christmas tree at the grave of her husband, Oleg Skybyk, a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, on Dec. 17. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Relatives of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred decorate the memorial to those who died during the Revolution of Dignity for the New Year and Christmas holidays in Lviv on Tuesday. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers deliver presents to children in a school during St. Nicholas Day on Monday in the front-line city of Toretsk, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Concrete blocks that were previously used for building barricades have been turned into Christmas decorations in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Wartime barricades are decorated for Christmas in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People walk around a Christmas tree in Sofiyska Square in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People take photos of the Christmas tree at Sofiyska Square after a massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv on Monday. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)