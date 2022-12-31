Two moments with Barbara Walters: Personal reflections on a groundbreaking journalist

In 28 years at ABC News, I had exactly two experiences of any substance with Barbara Walters – two occasions separated by a quarter century, on opposite ends of the planet. They couldn’t have been more different. One was an example of the blurring of news and entertainment; the other, an example of Walters’ skills as an interviewer, in the last of her many encounters with foreign dictators.

Both experiences said a good deal about Walters and the way she worked.

Kicking the tires

In the mid-1980s, Walters was the co-anchor (with Hugh Downs) of the ABC News magazine 20/20 — which in those days devoted considerable time to longform investigations. I was the production assistant for a piece about maintenance procedures for U.S. aircraft; Walters was the correspondent. What I recall was a moment at the United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco Airport where we had filmed a full stripping and inspection of a DC-10. Walters had just completed an interview with a man in charge of the maintenance checks.

The last order of business was for the crew to film Walters walking around the plane. She came over to the cameraman and said, “Make sure you get my feet” — which he did. And that was how the audience came to see Walters kick the tires of a jet with her high heels.

I was young, just a few years out of college, and I thought it was a silly stunt. But the piece was deadly serious and important, and many people (even in those pre-social media days) remembered the moment. She felt it helped to add a touch like that to be sure viewers were drawn to the rest of the story.

A “special opportunity”

A quarter century later, in November 2011, I was called to a meeting with Walters for what was described as a “special opportunity” for ABC News. I was by then the managing editor for international news; Walters was 82 years old and most of her work involved the daytime talk show “The View.” I had no idea what the “special opportunity” was and couldn’t imagine how her world and mine might intersect.

It turned out that she had met the Syrian Ambassador to the U.N. at a dinner. This was well into the so-called “Arab Spring” uprisings; leaders had been ousted in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Yemen, and Syria had been roiled by protests and crackdowns and the beginnings of what would be a long civil war. ABC anchors Diane Sawyer and Christiane Amanpour had been pushing for an interview with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. But now the Syrians — via the U.N. envoy — were offering the interview to Walters.

“Special opportunity,” indeed.

All I could think was, Walters was semi-retired and — despite her iconic status and experience interviewing world leaders — hardly the likeliest candidate for travel to a difficult and potentially dangerous dateline.

In that first meeting about the trip, Walters acknowledged as much. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in Damascus,” she said dryly. We reviewed the practical and security questions involved, but Walters was also clear (as if there was any doubt) that she wanted to do the best possible interview, and for that, she wanted a crash course on Assad and Syria and the current situation.

She had met Assad twice before. Decades earlier she had interviewed Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. So I figured she knew the region, knew the drill, and could have prepped for a day or two and been in fine shape.

But this wasn’t how Barbara Walters worked. For all I knew of Walters’ skills as an interviewer, I had no idea about the meticulous way she prepared. And as it happened, we had several weeks before the agreed-on date. Several weeks for the “crash course.”

On at least a half dozen afternoons that November, I received a call: “Can you come to Barbara’s office?” It was seemingly always when some new crisis was flaring and I felt I shouldn’t leave my desk.

I soon learned that my role — apart from sorting out the various details for the trip — would be to sit for mock interviews and play the role of Assad.

ABC producer Rob Wallace came with me to Walters’ office. “You don’t know about the cards?” he asked. Walters wrote potential questions on index cards, slowly building a large stack, and during our sessions she would order and reorder them like a card player shuffling the deck. But there was nothing random about it. In retrospect, it was more like a chess player’s vision of the interview, thinking through various questions and potential answers and counters. And she knew that she would be facing a tough adversary.

Assad was by then beating back the Syrian uprising with brute force; a U.N. report found the regime had killed more than four thousand civilians that year, including 300 children. But I knew that Assad was unlike other dictators in public settings — often soft-spoken, even reasonable in the few interviews he had given. Sitting across from Walters in her office, I had to do my best to mimic Assad’s replies, and his demeanor, as she went through those cards and fired her questions at me.

She was both remarkably thorough and insecure, I thought. Perhaps this was how she always had been; perhaps it was also because this was the twilight of her career and it really had been a while since she’d been in Damascus or any other eye of a global storm. She may also have been conscious of a view that she had been offered the interview — rather than Amanpour or Sawyer — because she would ask the lighter, daytime-TV sorts of questions (if true, a terrible miscalculation by Assad’s advisers). And she wanted to nail it.

A trip to Damascus

The preparation and card-shuffling continued, all the way to Damascus and the interview in early December.

Two things stand out in my memory.





The first is that — having grown weary of all the preparation (“Are you sure we need to do this again?” I had asked her in one of the last sessions in her office) — it became immediately clear that all the planning had been worth it.

From the moment the cameras rolled, Assad wore that gentle demeanor, chuckling occasionally and apologizing when he misspoke or misunderstood a word. “Sorry, my English is doctor’s English, political English,” he told Walters at one point. And from the start, Walters zeroed in on all the critical questions (and there were many), following up sharply and relentlessly, and never letting go.

That was my impression in the moment, and it was buttressed by the fury of the president’s aides soon after. They complained that Walters had been too harsh, and they asked that we cut several questions and answers from the interview. Naturally we ignored the request.

When I heard the news of her death, I dug out the transcript to refresh my memory. If anything, she had been sharper and tougher than I remembered.

To take just one example — at several points Assad said he had no knowledge of the killings of civilians and had played no role in ordering the crackdown. Walters pushed back:

Walters: Well I will give you some examples and you can tell me if you’ve seen these, these are some of the images and stories, some of the images that I saw, a 13-year-old boy who was arrested in April, a month later his body was returned to his family bearing scars of torture. A famous cartoonist whom you know, who was critical of you, badly beaten, his arms are broken. A singer, famous singer who wrote a popular song calling for your ouster, he was found with his throat cut. You have seen these pictures, have you not?

Assad: No, but I, I...

Walters: Is this news to you?

Assad: They are not my forces, they are military forces belong to the government.

Walters: OK, but you are the government.

Assad: I don’t own them. I am president. I don’t own the country, so they are not my forces.

Walters: No, but you have to give the order?

Assad: No, no, no. We have, in the constitution, in the law, the mission of the institution to protect the people to stand against any chaos or any terrorists, that their job, according to the constitution to their — to the law of the institution.

Walters: The crackdown was without your permission?

And so on — on subject after subject. I noticed her skipping past some of her cards, reordering others as she went, and ginning up new questions when necessary. For nearly an hour she fired away — about an absence of accountability for the killings, about Syria’s international isolation, Assad’s promise of elections, and pledges to allow other journalists to visit. And more. Towards the end she asked, “Do you sometimes wish that you were still an ophthalmologist?” and I couldn’t help thinking, after an hour of grilling from Walters, that perhaps he did.

When the interview aired, David Kenner at Foreign Policy spoke for many.

“Everyone who made snarky comments about Walters’ lack of qualifications to conduct this interview should be eating crow (and that includes me),” Kenner wrote. “Walters pressed him on all the hot-button issues: the government crackdown, his growing isolation, and the effect of sanctions on Syria’s economy…Overall, it’s hard to see what Assad gained from the interview. He seemed out of touch, at times incoherent, and delusional about the support that he still enjoys in Syria.”

A thank-you note

I was grateful for the opportunity to go with Walters to Syria, and I told her so. Back at my desk in New York, I caught myself wondering when the afternoon would be interrupted by a call for one more Assad-Walters drill.

Christmas fell just a few weeks after our return from Damascus. I found a small package at my desk in late December. A lovely blue scarf and a card with a short note.

“Thanks so much for all your work. You make a pretty good dictator! All the best, Barbara.”