Mourners bid farewell to soccer legend Pelé: World in Photos

World in Photos: A final farewell to Pelé

Banners are displayed on the Vila Belmiro Stadium during Pelé's funeral on Monday in Santos, Brazil.

Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

They have come by the millions to say farewell to Pelé.

The word “icon” is probably overused, and countless other words have been written in the last few days about the man who is without question the most revered figure in the history of soccer — and on the shortlist of the greatest athletes of all time — revered both for his brilliant play and personality, and his stature as a global ambassador for “the beautiful game.” Perhaps no words can do justice to the love felt for Pelé in his native country; this collection of photos helps convey that passion.

Grid has collected photographs from the last few days, as mourners thronged to pay their respects, along with some from Pelé’s days of glory on the field, when he led his country to three World Cup championships and delighted fans from all over the world — even when their favorite teams were on the losing side.

Pelé was 82 years old when he died last week. Among the mourners, Caio Zalke, a 35-year-old engineer, spoke for millions — perhaps tens or hundreds of millions — when he told the Associated Press, “Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made the sport important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world.”

Long line of people waiting behind crowd barriers to enter the Vila Belmiro Stadium, with the final person in line wearing a yellow jersey that reads PELÉ 10

Fans queue to see and give their last tributes to Pelé in Santos, Brazil, on Monday. (Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aerial shot of people waiting in four lines to enter a stadium

People line up to say goodbye to Pelé at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos on Monday. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

A firetruck drives around a curve as crowds throng the road, their hands raised

Fans of the Brazilian football star Pelé gather outside the Urbano Caldeira stadium as a firetruck transports his coffin to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery in Santos on Tuesday. (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

A fire truck carrying drives past crowds, in the foreground several yellow jerseys hang from a line, including one that reads PELÉ 10 ETERNO

T-shirts remembering Pelé hang on a street in Santos on Tuesday. (CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images)

A crowd of fans shout while a security worker stands guard. One member of the crowd holds up a jersey that reads PELÉ 10

Fans of Pelé hold up his jersey in Santos on Tuesday. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mourners hang out of blue windows in a white building

Pelé fans observe his funeral procession from windows in Santos on Tuesday. (CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images)

A Brazilian flag and bouquets of flowers rest beneath a metal statue pointing up at a blue sky

Bouquets and wreathes of flowers are seen at the foot of a statue of Pelé at Pelé Square in his hometown of Tres Coracoes, Brazil, on Sunday. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

A small cart carries a coffin surrounded by a procession of people underneath a huge banner that reads "VIVA O REI"

Pelé's coffin leaves Vila Belmiro Stadium on Tuesday in Santos. (RODRIGO PAIVA/Getty Images)

Black and white photo of a crowd surrounding a group of jubliant players, with the central figure holding a trophy up to the sky

Pelé, surrounded by teammates, raises the Jues Rimet Trophy after beating Italy in the FIFA World Cup final in June 1970 in Mexico. (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Black and white photo of two soccer players in black jerseys and white shorts attempting to block another player in a gray jersey and shorts

17-year-old Brazilian forward Pelé kicks the ball past two Welsh defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal match on June 19, 1958, in Gothenburg, Sweden. (STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Two athletes jump high in the air on a soccer field

Pelé and Swedish goalkeeper Kalle Svensson jump for the ball during the World Cup final in Stockholm on June 29, 1958. (Keystone/Getty Images)

Black and white shot of ten players and three coaches for Brazil standing on the sidelines of a field

The Brazilian team poses after winning the finals of the World Cup in Stockholm on June 29, 1958. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Man in athletic gear sits on a soccer ball in a field

Pelé sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963, in South Croydon, United Kingdom. (John Pratt/Getty Images)

Pele arrives to the FIFA World Cup in England with his Brazil football teammates in 1966.

Pelé travels with his teammates of the Brazil football team on a bus for the FIFA World Cup in England on June 25, 1966. (Len Trievnor/Getty Images)

Black and white photo of Pelé laughing as he signs autographs by a swarm of British schoolchildren

Pelé signs autographs outside the team hotel in Lymm, England, during the World Cup in July 1966. (Central Press/Getty Images)

Two players compete to control a soccer ball in a crowded sports stadium

Pelé dribbles past Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich during the World Cup final on June 21, 1970, in Mexico City. (STAFF/EPU/AFP via Getty Images)

Black and white image of one player stumbling as Pelé maneuvers the ball around him on the soccer field

Pelé dribbles the ball down the field of the Coliseum, as Mexico defensive player Gustavo Pena tries to block on June 3, 1973, in Los Angeles. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

Black and white photo of Pelé running up to kick a soccer ball in a crowded stadium

Pelé plays for Brazil in 1958. (Pictorial Parade/Getty)

Black and white photo of a goalie collapsed in the dust as Pelé shoots a soccer ball into the back of the net

Pelé kicks in the net after scoring for Santos against Guarani FC in Campinas, Brazil, in 1958. (Pictorial Parade/Getty)

Black and white photo of a player in a white jersey reading PELÉ 10 being carried on the shoulders of his teammates in a crowded stadium

Pelé is lifted up by his Santos teammates after scoring the 1,000th goal of his career during a game against Vasco da Gama at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 19, 1969. (Pictorial Parade/Getty)

