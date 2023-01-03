Mourners bid farewell to soccer legend Pelé: World in Photos

They have come by the millions to say farewell to Pelé.
The word “icon” is probably overused, and countless other words have been written in the last few days about the man who is without question the most revered figure in the history of soccer — and on the shortlist of the greatest athletes of all time — revered both for his brilliant play and personality, and his stature as a global ambassador for “the beautiful game.” Perhaps no words can do justice to the love felt for Pelé in his native country; this collection of photos helps convey that passion.
Grid has collected photographs from the last few days, as mourners thronged to pay their respects, along with some from Pelé’s days of glory on the field, when he led his country to three World Cup championships and delighted fans from all over the world — even when their favorite teams were on the losing side.
Pelé was 82 years old when he died last week. Among the mourners, Caio Zalke, a 35-year-old engineer, spoke for millions — perhaps tens or hundreds of millions — when he told the Associated Press, “Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made the sport important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world.”