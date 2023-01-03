Mourners bid farewell to soccer legend Pelé: World in Photos

They have come by the millions to say farewell to Pelé.

The word “icon” is probably overused, and countless other words have been written in the last few days about the man who is without question the most revered figure in the history of soccer — and on the shortlist of the greatest athletes of all time — revered both for his brilliant play and personality, and his stature as a global ambassador for “the beautiful game.” Perhaps no words can do justice to the love felt for Pelé in his native country; this collection of photos helps convey that passion.

Grid has collected photographs from the last few days, as mourners thronged to pay their respects, along with some from Pelé’s days of glory on the field, when he led his country to three World Cup championships and delighted fans from all over the world — even when their favorite teams were on the losing side.

Pelé was 82 years old when he died last week. Among the mourners, Caio Zalke, a 35-year-old engineer, spoke for millions — perhaps tens or hundreds of millions — when he told the Associated Press, “Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made the sport important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world.”

Fans queue to see and give their last tributes to Pelé in Santos, Brazil, on Monday. (Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People line up to say goodbye to Pelé at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos on Monday. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Fans of the Brazilian football star Pelé gather outside the Urbano Caldeira stadium as a firetruck transports his coffin to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery in Santos on Tuesday. (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

T-shirts remembering Pelé hang on a street in Santos on Tuesday. (CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans of Pelé hold up his jersey in Santos on Tuesday. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelé fans observe his funeral procession from windows in Santos on Tuesday. (CAIO GUATELLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bouquets and wreathes of flowers are seen at the foot of a statue of Pelé at Pelé Square in his hometown of Tres Coracoes, Brazil, on Sunday. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Pelé's coffin leaves Vila Belmiro Stadium on Tuesday in Santos. (RODRIGO PAIVA/Getty Images)

Pelé, surrounded by teammates, raises the Jues Rimet Trophy after beating Italy in the FIFA World Cup final in June 1970 in Mexico. (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

17-year-old Brazilian forward Pelé kicks the ball past two Welsh defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal match on June 19, 1958, in Gothenburg, Sweden. (STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelé and Swedish goalkeeper Kalle Svensson jump for the ball during the World Cup final in Stockholm on June 29, 1958. (Keystone/Getty Images)

The Brazilian team poses after winning the finals of the World Cup in Stockholm on June 29, 1958. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Pelé sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963, in South Croydon, United Kingdom. (John Pratt/Getty Images)

Pelé travels with his teammates of the Brazil football team on a bus for the FIFA World Cup in England on June 25, 1966. (Len Trievnor/Getty Images)

Pelé signs autographs outside the team hotel in Lymm, England, during the World Cup in July 1966. (Central Press/Getty Images)

Pelé dribbles past Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich during the World Cup final on June 21, 1970, in Mexico City. (STAFF/EPU/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelé dribbles the ball down the field of the Coliseum, as Mexico defensive player Gustavo Pena tries to block on June 3, 1973, in Los Angeles. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

Pelé plays for Brazil in 1958. (Pictorial Parade/Getty)

Pelé kicks in the net after scoring for Santos against Guarani FC in Campinas, Brazil, in 1958. (Pictorial Parade/Getty)