Putin declares a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine: World in Photos

Late Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire to mark the Russian Orthodox Christmas. It was a unilateral declaration — as in, no ceasefire had been negotiated with the Ukrainians — and it was met with cynicism and even derision in Ukraine and elsewhere. Some saw Putin’s move as a cynical effort to garner headlines and global backing; others called it a ploy to win a badly needed pause for Russia’s armed forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Kremlin “wants to use Christmas as a cover” to move its troops and ammunition.

“Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses lulls in the war to continue the war with new force,” Zelenskyy said.

As of this writing, there is no ceasefire. It was meant to last for 36 hours and begin at noon Friday in Ukraine; before 1 p.m. local time, air-raid alerts were sounded, sending Ukrainians all across the country into underground shelters. Later, Ukraine’s military reported several Russian attacks — among them 12 missiles fired in the regions of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk, and strikes against Ukrainian positions in Kherson and Bakhmut. In midafternoon, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said that the Russians had struck a residential area in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. Russian officials said any attacks were defensive — responses to Ukrainian fire.

Meanwhile, as this curation of photos shows, those not on the front lines have been doing what they can to commemorate — if not celebrate — the holiday. Children wore traditional folk costumes to Christmas gatherings in underground shelters in Lviv in the west, and residents of the besieged city of Bakhmut in the east huddled around a Christmas tree with handouts of bread and tea. The photos also show glimmers of wartime festivity in the streets of the capital, Kyiv, and Ukrainian soldiers along the front lines at Vuhledar, in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk. There, too, the fighting continues.

It seems strange but also important to say, to those who celebrate: Merry Christmas.

Local residents gather close to a Christmas tree as they rest inside a humanitarian aid center in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Friday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A local resident looks at his mobile phone while in a humanitarian aid center in Bakhmut on Friday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Children in traditional folk costumes hide in a bomb shelter due to an air raid warning during the start of Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Children in costumes hide in a bomb shelter after an air raid warning in Lviv on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Children in traditional folk costumes and adults wait in a bomb shelter in Lviv on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Children take shelter in a metro station during an air strike alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents take shelter in a metro station and train car in Kyiv on Friday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers stand in a trench on the Vuhledar front line near Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers stand at their position near Donetsk on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers stand by a trench entrance near Donetsk on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar on the Vuhledar front line near Donetsk on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Blue and yellow ribbons hang from a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Kyiv on Friday. (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

A Christmas tree stands in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a sacred place of Ukraine, in Kyiv on Friday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

People in need receive hot food and Christmas packages after waiting in line in Lviv on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Worshippers pray at the Ukrainian Orthodox Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on Friday. (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)