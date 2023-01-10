World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’

With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west.

Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the jailing of former president Pedro Castillo. This “World in Photos” offers a close-up view of what happened.

At least 17 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in fighting with police in southern Peru, according to the country’s human rights office. The clashes took place in Juliaca, in southern Peru, and brought to 39 the number of deaths since the protests began.

Peru TV reported that some of the dead had bullet wounds, two were children and authorities had been unable to evacuate 28 injured police officers after protesters tried to storm the airport.

As Grid reported last month, Castillo was jailed on charges of rebellion after he tried to dissolve congress. He denied the charge and is now facing an 18-month term in pretrial detention. Protesters have called for Castillo’s release, the ouster of newly installed President Dina Boluarte and changes to the constitution.

Boluarte said Monday she could not grant some of the protesters’ key demands. She called for citizens to “reflect.”

“The only thing that was in my hands was moving forward the elections, which we have already proposed,” she said. “What you are asking for is a pretext to continue generating chaos in the cities.”

Peru’s human rights office called for investigations into the killings and urged restraint on both sides — demanding that the police comply with international standards in using force and urging protesters to refrain from attacking property or impeding movement of ambulances.

For the moment, there appears no end in sight to the “chaos.”

Hundreds of protesters gather in support of ousted president Pedro Castillo at the main plaza in Puno, Peru, on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Riot police clash with antigovernment protesters in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

A wounded demonstrator is ushered into the hospital's emergency room in the highland city of Juliaca, Peru, on Monday. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Supermarket workers inspect the fire damage after clashes erupted between riot police and antigovernment protesters in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

A line of Castillo supporters marches into Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers stand guard outside their station as a precaution measure in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Riot police take position after clashes erupted with antigovernment protesters in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of Castillo supporters hold flags and march into Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

A riot police line faces demonstrators blocking the Pan-American highway demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte in La Joya, Peru, on Jan. 6. (DIEGO RAMOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Security forces remove debris left by protesters attempting to take control of the city airport in Jualica on Jan. 7. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Castillo supporters march into Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)