Peru protests suffer deadliest day amid fears of nationwide ‘chaos’

ADVERTISEMENT

World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’

Hundreds of supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo march into Puno, Peru, on Monday.

JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images

With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west.

Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the jailing of former president Pedro Castillo. This “World in Photos” offers a close-up view of what happened.

At least 17 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in fighting with police in southern Peru, according to the country’s human rights office. The clashes took place in Juliaca, in southern Peru, and brought to 39 the number of deaths since the protests began.

Peru TV reported that some of the dead had bullet wounds, two were children and authorities had been unable to evacuate 28 injured police officers after protesters tried to storm the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Grid reported last month, Castillo was jailed on charges of rebellion after he tried to dissolve congress. He denied the charge and is now facing an 18-month term in pretrial detention. Protesters have called for Castillo’s release, the ouster of newly installed President Dina Boluarte and changes to the constitution.

Boluarte said Monday she could not grant some of the protesters’ key demands. She called for citizens to “reflect.”

“The only thing that was in my hands was moving forward the elections, which we have already proposed,” she said. “What you are asking for is a pretext to continue generating chaos in the cities.”

Peru’s human rights office called for investigations into the killings and urged restraint on both sides — demanding that the police comply with international standards in using force and urging protesters to refrain from attacking property or impeding movement of ambulances.

For the moment, there appears no end in sight to the “chaos.”

This aerial image shows the hundreds of people waving flags and protesting in front of a church at a plaza in a Peruvian village.

Hundreds of protesters gather in support of ousted president Pedro Castillo at the main plaza in Puno, Peru, on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

A line of police officers in full gear and holding shields walk down a smoke-filled street.

Riot police clash with antigovernment protesters in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

A team of nurses and doctors receives the wounded from the protests as people in the street observe. They help carry a man up in a stretcher.

A wounded demonstrator is ushered into the hospital's emergency room in the highland city of Juliaca, Peru, on Monday. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Three men inspect the damage done to a storefront after protesters clashed with the police. It looks like there is fire inside.

Supermarket workers inspect the fire damage after clashes erupted between riot police and antigovernment protesters in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters occupy and walk down the street as next to them, in the sidewalk, there is a small fire.

A line of Castillo supporters marches into Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

A line of policemen stand guard outside their station, one next to the other. In front of them, what looks like a pile of sandbags.

Police officers stand guard outside their station as a precaution measure in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

From the view of a protester, the image shows the backs of a couple protesters out of focus and in front of them, the focus of the picture, a line of police officers.

Riot police take position after clashes erupted with antigovernment protesters in Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters line up in the streets. Many wave Peruvian and other colorful flags.

Hundreds of Castillo supporters hold flags and march into Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

We see the backs of a couple of police officers from a perspective right behind them. Across from them, occupying the streets, are a couple of protesters.

A riot police line faces demonstrators blocking the Pan-American highway demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte in La Joya, Peru, on Jan. 6. (DIEGO RAMOS/AFP via Getty Images)

From a big hole in a brick wall, the image shows a couple of police officers confronting a couple of protesters very aggressively. Both sides use what looks like metal fences.

Security forces remove debris left by protesters attempting to take control of the city airport in Jualica on Jan. 7. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

In front of what looks like a church in a village, hundreds of protesters gather and wave colorful flags, some with the Peruvian colors.

Castillo supporters march into Puno on Monday. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Image is a close-up of Boluarte as she gives a speech. She is sat down in front of a Peruvian flag.

Peru's President Dina Boluarte speaks during a news conference after the culmination of a ministerial staff meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Tom Nagorski
    Tom Nagorski

    Global Editor

    Tom Nagorski is the global editor at Grid, where he oversees our coverage of global security, U.S.-China relations, migration trends, global economics and U.S. foreign policy.

  • Mariana Labbate
    Mariana Labbate

    Global Editorial Assistant

    Mariana Labbate is the editorial assistant for Grid's Global team.