Saving African elephants from poachers: World in Photos

In this space that’s often devoted to conflict and controversy involving human beings, we look now at some of the world’s most majestic animals.

In a paper published this week, the Royal Society reports that more than 40 percent of elephant deaths in 2021 were the result of poaching. The study found that the chief drivers of the illegal killings are poor governance, weak or corrupt law enforcement, poverty — and the spiking prices of elephant ivory. Armed conflicts — often blamed for elephant killings — ranked lower in importance.

The report was based on data gathered by the Monitoring the Illegal Killing of Elephants program, which did research at 64 sites in 30 African countries and found that over the past decade, poaching has led to a 30 percent drop in African elephant populations. Beyond the loss of the animals themselves, the report found that elephant poaching results in lost tourism revenues for African countries.

Researchers say the answers to the problem involve the work of rangers who patrol national parks in several African countries, more powerful law enforcement to fight the poachers and the criminal syndicates that traffic in ivory, and programs and policies to boost incomes in the affected regions.

As the Economist put it this week, when it comes to saving the elephants, “the best form of conservation is a prosperous population.”

A pair of elephants feeds at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve on Nov. 3, 2022, near Paterson, South Africa. (David Silverman/Getty Images)

An elephant feeds on thorn bushes as evening falls at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve on Nov. 1, 2022, near Paterson. (David Silverman/Getty Images)

A scout, left, stands among elephant tusks confiscated from poachers on Feb. 4, 2016, at the Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

A young female elephant lies on the ground, sedated, to be fitted with a GPS collar at the Garamba National Park on Feb. 7, 2016. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

A herd of buffalo roams in the Chobe district in the northern part of Botswana on Sept. 20, 2018. (MONIRUL BHUIYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A poached elephant body lays in a field in Botswana. (White Fox / AGF/AGF/Universal Images Group via G)

Kenya Wildlife Services Ranger Josphat Wangigi, right, holds ivory tusks with a member of his team after they retrieved them from the carcass of a young elephant that had died weeks earlier due to the effects of a drought at the Amboseli National Park in Kenya on Nov. 29, 2022. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

An elephant uses its trunk to reach the upper branches of a tree over the dry brush as it searches for food at the Tsavo West National Park in southern Kenya on Aug. 21, 2009. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Police display 35 pieces of ivory tusks at Rabai Police Station in Kilifi, Kenya, on July 30, 2019. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A staff member shows details of an elephant tusk during a demonstration at the opening of the new Centre for Wildlife Forensics in Singapore on Aug. 27, 2021. (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

An elephant eats foliage at Elephant Safari Park, which hosts elephants saved from drought and poaching in the Sumatra region in Indonesia on Nov. 13, 2022. ( Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



