What is a famine, exactly? A Grid No Dumb Questions Video

What exactly defines a famine? Honestly, we thought we knew, but as Nikhil Kumar reported last week in a special look at the situation in Somalia, the answer is complex, the definition complicated, and there are occasions — Somalia today being one of them — when a common-sense determination of “famine” turns out not to fit the official definition.

All of which made us think that “What exactly is a famine?” would be a good candidate for Grid’s “No Dumb Questions” series — and that Kumar would be ideally suited to answer. As he notes in this week’s episode, there is an organization tasked with making the determination, and its process is guided by research and fact-finding, not the emotive power of the scenes and stories on the ground. Kumar also reminds us that beyond the semantic question, a declaration of famine can have profound consequences for the country involved.

