Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit celebrations: World in Photos

Much of the world said “Happy New Year” three weeks ago, but this weekend marks another celebration, one that involves much more than a midnight toast and round of fireworks. Billions of people are eating and drinking and in many cases traveling long distances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Lunar New Year arrives Saturday — and these photos offer just a few snapshots of celebrations and preparations already underway.

In Bangkok, temples adorned with rabbits large and small; in Manila, Philippines, a store owner gets ready; and in Sola, in central Java, Indonesia, children greet a lion dance performer. Meanwhile, in China, where hundreds of millions of people are hitting the road after years of “zero-covid” restrictions, the joy is palpable. And the celebrations have a rich variety — from a sea of red lanterns in Xi’an to a drone light display over Nantong, and many more.

This year brings special attention to the celebrations in China, precisely because the traditional New Year journeys to see far-flung family have been largely forbidden for three years. As Grid’s China Reporter Lili Pike notes, all that travel brings both great excitement and high anxiety; as she puts it, “along with the traditional red envelopes of cash, cases of fruit, and bottles of baijiu, they are bringing an unwelcome guest: covid.”

That’s the potential dark side in this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. But for the most part, it’s a joyful time. To all who celebrate, a very happy Year of the Rabbit.

Passengers wait for their train at Hongqiao railway station in Shanghai on Friday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

People visit a traditional Spring Festival flower market, which reopened after closure due to covid-19 in Guangzhou, China, on Friday. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

People visit a flower market on West Lake Road in the Yuexiu District ahead of the Chinese New Year on Thursday in Guangzhou. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

An inheritor of huamo makes rabbit-shaped huamo, or decorated steamed buns, at a food store on Thursday in Huaibei, China. (Wanshanchao/VCG via Getty Images)

Year of the Rabbit decorations are seen throughout Chinatown on the eve of Lunar New Year on Friday in Bangkok. (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Members of a lion dance group rehearse for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year performance in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

People walk over giant Spring Festival couplets pasted on the ground on Friday in Zhengzhou, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A child puts on his rabbit hat on Friday in Yuncheng, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Residents shop at a supermarket in Nantong, China, on Friday. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Shoppers look at festal plants at a flower market on Friday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Temple staff assemble giant candles sent by Confucians at the Dhanagun monastery, in Bogor, Indonesia, on Friday. (ADITYA AJI/AFP via Getty Images)

A store owner displays an ornament for sale featuring a golden rabbit at his shop in Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines, on Friday. (TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

People light candles and pray in Wat Mangkon in Chinatown on Friday in Bangkok. (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Children give money to lion dance performers at a school as part of festivities to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Solo, Indonesia, on Friday. (ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

A visitor hangs a paper on a red lantern with New Year's wishes during a lantern show on the ancient city wall on Thursday in Xi'an, China. (China News Service/China News Service via Getty Ima)

People crowd at a shopping street to watch a performance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Thursday in Nantong. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A woman from the Miao ethnic group hangs red lanterns at Fenghuang Ancient City on Friday in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, China. (China News Service/China News Service via Getty Ima)

A traveler wears PPE as she and others look for information on a display as the arrive to board trains on their way home for the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival at Beijing West Station on Friday in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Sonia Wong works on making a dumpling at their home in Toronto on Wednesday. Wong's family grew up making the traditional dish, which she then taught her husband and their kids. (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images)