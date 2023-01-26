Russia calls German tanks in Ukraine a new war against 'Nazi' Germany

When the news came that German and American tanks would be headed to Ukraine, Russia responded in a variety of ways. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the deployment a “losing scheme” and said the tanks would “go up in flames.” Russian lawmakers and diplomats reacted with a mix of defiance (the tanks won’t hurt us) to warnings (the Russian ambassador to Germany issued a statement calling Berlin’s decision “highly dangerous”; its envoy to the U.S. called it “a blatant provocation”). For its part, the Russian military launched heavy strikes Thursday against much of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv — though it’s unclear whether the fusillade was a direct response to the decision to send the tanks.

There was one other Russian response and a different kind of fusillade — the verbal variety — which came via Russian television and online media: The deployments meant a new war against “Nazi” Germany.

“If Germans supply tanks to Ukraine, let them not paint over the swastikas and [Nazi] crosses. What is there to be ashamed of?”

This was Margarita Simonyan, perhaps the most popular of Kremlin propagandists and chief executive of Russia Today, posting to her Telegram channel in the hours following the announcement. Others recalled the bravery of their ancestors and said that Germany would now meet the fate that Adolf Hitler’s Reich did eight decades ago.

In other words, although the announcement involved German tanks owned by a half dozen different countries — and the American Abrams tank as well — the Russian commentators weren’t talking about NATO or Europe or the United States; this was Germany. And if any Russians needed the reminder, this was the nation that invaded the Soviet Union in 1941 and the army that the Soviets vanquished in what is still known in Russia as “the Great Patriotic War.” The chief Kremlin propagandists were painting this as utterly different from previous deployments of HIMARS rocket launchers or Javelin anti-tank weapons or anything else — different not because of the tanks’ firepower but because of their country of origin.

In their telling, the meaning of this week’s announcement was clear: The Russians are fighting the Germans again.

Fight them like your grandfathers did

From the moment the news broke, the tank deployment story has dominated Russian media platforms.

“It’s everywhere,” said Stanislav Kucher, a former Russian TV presenter and now a special contributor for Grid. “It’s breaking news and special reports on Russian television channels. It’s all over Russian YouTube. It’s literally everywhere.”

And on many of these platforms, the German connection was front and center.

“So, for the first time since the Great Patriotic War, German tanks will be thrown against our army,” said Viktor Baranets, the military analyst for Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russia’s most popular daily newspaper. “I even wonder if they will cover the [Nazi] crosses on them?”

There were frequent references to the powerful Tiger and Panther tanks used by Germany during World War II. Baranets questioned whether “the descendant of Hitler’s ‘Tiger’ [is] so terrible,” referring to the tanks that he said “our grandfathers burned well on the fields of the Great Patriotic War.”

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev hammered home the point. “Modern Leopard 2 tanks sent to Ukraine will be destroyed like the Tiger and Panther tanks during the Great Patriotic War,” the Russian agency TASS quoted him as saying.

Another outlet used its headline as a call to battle. “Hit Leopard as your grandfather hit Tiger and Panther!”

And on it went, a parade of references to the Third Reich and the war that ended it. The most vile example of this Nazi narrative came from Simonyan, the Russia Today chief.

“After flogging from Washington, Germany will send 14 tanks to Ukraine,” she wrote. “Closer to summer, deliveries of gas chambers are also expected.”

It would be tempting to dismiss such a remark — or ignore it entirely — were it not for this fact: Simonyan is an influential as any of the self-styled Russian “patriots” who traffic in Kremlin propaganda. Among other things, her Telegram channel — where she was posting these messages — has more than 500,000 followers. And that’s not counting her influence as the woman in charge of the state-controlled Russia Today.

Will Russians buy the message?

There are already signs that the messages from Simonyan and like-minded voices on Russia media are trickling down to the Russian public.

Kucher said his own social media feeds are filled with comments about Germany — Hitler’s Germany — and an assumed parallel to the latest news.

A former high school classmate texted him via WhatsApp.





“So this guy wrote to me saying, ‘Hey, Stas, now you will not try to hide the fact that the West is actually unleashing a huge war against the Russian Federation — because Germany is sending its tanks to Ukraine, just like the German Panthers and Tigers back in the Great Patriotic War,” Kucher said. It sounded like a message lifted almost verbatim from Russian television, or those propaganda-filled Telegram channels.

As Grid has said before, it’s been difficult throughout the war to gauge Russian public opinion with any accuracy. And so it’s hard to know how ordinary Russians will respond to this latest salvo of propaganda and the notion that their country is once again facing a Nazi threat from Berlin.

Kucher said the answer to that question depends to some extent on how much “the ordinary Russians we’re talking about” are influenced by television. He and others have noted that there is ample alternative information to be found on online platforms, if you know where to look. “Unfortunately,” he added, “I do know Russians who were against the war in February and who now are more pro-war because their line of thought is like this: ‘Well, OK, we should not have marched into Ukraine, but we did and now the entire West is against us. It’s either us or them. So we just have no other choice.’”

But it’s also the case that Russian propaganda narratives have veered wildly since the war began — even when it comes to defining the basic aim of the war. What the Kremlin still calls a “special military operation” has, at various stages, been described as a campaign to root out the “Nazis” in Ukraine, to topple Ukraine’s “genocidal” leaders, to safeguard Russian rights or to restore a broader “Russian World.” It has also been portrayed as a wider conflict against NATO and the West. Today, for some at least, it’s a war against Germany. One can forgive Russian viewers and readers if the dizzying messages have them a bit confused.

Even the narratives of the last 48 hours have been a salad of different messages: The tank deployments won’t help the Ukrainians, Russia will destroy the tanks, and the tanks pose a menace to Russia, and therefore Germany itself must be attacked. And then, the “it’s-Hitler-all-over-again” message, as Kucher described the latest flood of propaganda.

A discerning audience would presumably notice all these wild swings.

“Three weeks ago,” Kucher said, “they were saying, ‘See, the West is not ready to support Ukraine anymore’ and, ‘The West does not have enough weapons for themselves’, and, ‘The West is tired of supporting Ukraine’. And now the message is, ‘It’s sending these dangerous weapons.’ And so there is a definite and obvious contradiction here.”

For the moment, however, the message-makers have seized on a powerful cocktail of memory and nationalism and long-held animosities to fashion a new argument. And what they have come up with is a call to all Russians to fight, just as their ancestors did in the “Great Patriotic War.”

Stanislav Kucher contributed reporting. Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.