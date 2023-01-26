The Pentagon's plan for the ammunition supply: Ukraine War in Data

For all the talk of sophisticated weapons systems being shipped to Ukraine — from Javelin anti-tank missiles to HIMARS rocket launchers (and now the news that top-flight NATO tanks will be going to the war zone as well), the most profound military need for the Ukrainians may involve something far less sophisticated: ammunition.

As Grid Global Security Reporter Joshua Keating wrote in November, the U.S. had by then already provided more than 1 million rounds of artillery shells and more than 115,000 mortar rounds to Ukraine. The headline of Keating’s piece was prophetic: “Ukraine has an insatiable need for ammunition, but the US doesn’t have an endless supply.”

This week, the Pentagon announced plans to deal with that ammunition supply problem: an ambitious manufacturing schedule that would increase production by a factor of six in the years to come.

The Army’s top acquisition official said production of the 155-millimeter shells used most often in the war will rise to 90,000 a month over the next two years. Before the war began, the U.S. military’s production levels of these “unguided shells” stood at roughly 14,000 per month. The Pentagon has already decided to triple production goals for the next several months; next January, they will double that total to reach the 90,000-per-month mark.

As the New York Times put it, this will boost conventional ammunition production “to levels not seen since the Korean War” — and it has everything to do with all those shipments to the Ukrainians and a subsequent need to shore up U.S. stockpiles for future conflicts. It’s also a clear suggestion that the Pentagon expects this war to last a long time.

We offer a comprehensive set of data points on the war in Ukraine below. Grid originally published this document March 24, the one-month anniversary of the war. We update it every Thursday to provide a fuller picture of the conflict.

Civilians killed: at least 7,000 (probably thousands more)

On June 7, a Ukrainian official said at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed or wounded since the war began. The official offered no breakdown of dead versus wounded civilians. The United Nations’ latest estimate of civilians killed is more than 7,000, but it consistently notes the figure is an underestimate, as is its estimate of total casualties — a combination of deaths and injuries — given as more than 18,000. (Updated Jan. 25; source, source, source.)

Ukrainian soldiers killed: at least 13,000

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, estimated in early December that as many as 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the war began. In early November, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, estimated that both sides had seen about 100,000 soldiers killed or injured. More recently, on Sunday, Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen also estimated the Ukrainian side to have over 100,000 personnel killed or injured. (Updated Jan. 25; source, source.)

Russian soldiers killed: between 5,937 and 123,000

From the early days of the war, casualty counts for Russian soldiers have varied widely — depending on the source. Ukraine raised its estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict to more than 123,000 on Wednesday. These numbers have been updated frequently through the Facebook page for the country’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. In its first update on casualties since March, Russia claimed in late September that there had been 5,937 Russian military deaths. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in April that there had been “significant losses of troops, and it’s a huge tragedy for us.”

A report by Meduza, an independent Russian media outlet, and the Russian branch of the BBC confirmed at least 10,000 dead Russian soldiers as of Dec. 9.

Russia has also suffered a high rate of casualties among senior officers. Thirteen Russian generals have been killed, according to Ukrainian authorities; the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency puts the figure at eight to 10. Grid’s Tom Nagorski and Keating previously reported on the possible explanations for this “inconceivable” toll: poor communications and command-and-control structures within the Russian military. (Updated Jan. 25; source.)

Total displaced Ukrainians: approximately 14 million

There are nearly 8 million Ukrainian refugees currently reported in other European countries. United Nations’ data indicates more than 17 million Ukrainians have crossed the border since the start of the war, but millions have returned home, largely from Poland, as Nikhil Kumar and Kseniia Lisnycha reported. In late October, the International Organization for Migration’s latest survey of internally displaced Ukrainians found more Ukrainians returning home from within Ukraine, but 5.9 million remained displaced within their own country. (Updated Jan. 25; source; source.)

Internally displaced Ukrainians: approximately 5.9 million

