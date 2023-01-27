Israeli raid kills nine Palestinians in the West Bank: World in Photos

Content warning: This report contains a graphic or disturbing image including the body of a civilian.

It’s been a particularly deadly start to the year in Israel and the Palestinian territories. An Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin Thursday killed at least nine Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry, upping the Palestinian death toll to 30 since New Year’s Day. One hundred sixty-six Palestinians were killed by the Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank in all of 2022 — and that was the highest figure since the U.N. began keeping records in 2005. And late Friday, the Associated Press reported that a gunman opened fire near an East Jerusalem synagogue, wounding 10 people before he was shot to death.

The Israeli army said it had sent troops to Jenin to arrest members of the Islamic Jihad organization who the army said had planned attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. Both sides said a gunbattle broke out when the Israeli troops entered Jenin early Thursday. In addition to those killed, 20 Palestinians were injured in the raid, according to the Palestinian health ministry, which accused the Israelis of firing tear gas inside a hospital. Israel denied the charge.

As often happens in the region, violence in one place sparks unrest elsewhere. This collection of photos includes demonstrations across the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians gathered to protest the Jenin killings, a showdown between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting the building of a Jewish settlement in Nablus, and protests in the West Bank town of Al-Ram. Meanwhile, another Palestinian was killed in East Jerusalem during a protest over the Jenin raid, and after Palestinians fired rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli air force said it retaliated with strikes against militia bases in the strip. There at least, no injuries were reported.

And as often happens, dueling narratives followed the violence. The Palestinian Authority called the killings “a massacre” and suspended its security coordination with Israel. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised “the bravery and resourcefulness of the soldiers who thwarted terrorist attacks that could have cost many lives.”

Meanwhile, geopolitics are in play as well. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the coming days.

Palestinian demonstrators hurl rocks toward Israeli troops during confrontations with them in the West Bank town of Al-Ram on Friday, a day after a deadly Israeli raid on the Jenin camp. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Al-Ram on Friday. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli forces take security measures as people gather to protest against construction of Jewish settlements in Nablus, West Bank, on Friday. (Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israeli forces intervene in demonstrators as they gather to protest against construction of Jewish settlements in Nablus on Friday. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israeli troops aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators in Al-Ram on Friday. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

A long exposure shows a light trail from a projectile fired from Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on Friday. (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Fire and smoke rise above buildings as Israel launches air strikes on Gaza City early on Friday. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags and flash the victory sign in front of burning tires, during a demonstration along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, on Thursday. (Mohammed Talatene/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Palestinians stage a demonstration to protest after nine Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank on Thursday. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement hold flags and placards during a rally in solidarity with the Jenin camp against the Israeli military operations in Gaza City on Friday. (Mohammed Talatene/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

People holding banners gather to protest after Israeli Forces killed nine Palestinians in the raid on the Jenin refugee camp in Gaza City on Thursday. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement hold flags and placards during a rally in Gaza City on Friday. (Mohammed Talatene/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)