Israeli raid kills nine Palestinians in the West Bank: World in Photos

Content warning: This report contains a graphic or disturbing image including the body of a civilian.
It’s been a particularly deadly start to the year in Israel and the Palestinian territories. An Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin Thursday killed at least nine Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry, upping the Palestinian death toll to 30 since New Year’s Day. One hundred sixty-six Palestinians were killed by the Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank in all of 2022 — and that was the highest figure since the U.N. began keeping records in 2005. And late Friday, the Associated Press reported that a gunman opened fire near an East Jerusalem synagogue, wounding 10 people before he was shot to death.
The Israeli army said it had sent troops to Jenin to arrest members of the Islamic Jihad organization who the army said had planned attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. Both sides said a gunbattle broke out when the Israeli troops entered Jenin early Thursday. In addition to those killed, 20 Palestinians were injured in the raid, according to the Palestinian health ministry, which accused the Israelis of firing tear gas inside a hospital. Israel denied the charge.
As often happens in the region, violence in one place sparks unrest elsewhere. This collection of photos includes demonstrations across the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians gathered to protest the Jenin killings, a showdown between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting the building of a Jewish settlement in Nablus, and protests in the West Bank town of Al-Ram. Meanwhile, another Palestinian was killed in East Jerusalem during a protest over the Jenin raid, and after Palestinians fired rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli air force said it retaliated with strikes against militia bases in the strip. There at least, no injuries were reported.
And as often happens, dueling narratives followed the violence. The Palestinian Authority called the killings “a massacre” and suspended its security coordination with Israel. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised “the bravery and resourcefulness of the soldiers who thwarted terrorist attacks that could have cost many lives.”
Meanwhile, geopolitics are in play as well. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the coming days.