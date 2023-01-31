Suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque kills more than 100: World in Photos

The death toll from the terror attack at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan rose to 101 Tuesday, as rescue and recovery crews said they had ended their search for bodies. At least 100 more people were injured in the blast, which authorities said was carried out by a suicide bomber who had clearly taken aim at police officers. The Peshawar police chief said his officers were known to frequent the mosque, and that more than 90 percent of the victims were policemen who had gathered for afternoon prayers.

The mosque is in a neighborhood known as Police Lines and is home to buildings that house security and counterterrorism offices. It wasn’t clear how the bomber had breached security to reach the area or the mosque itself.

What is abundantly clear — from local accounts and the photographs collected here — is the scale of the devastation.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), originally said it had carried out the attack, only to distance itself just hours later. Authorities said Tuesday that a local faction of the group may have been behind the blast. A peace deal between the TTP and the Pakistani government broke down last year.

Whoever was responsible, the bombing was the worst to hit Pakistan in years. Peshawar itself, a city along the border with Afghanistan that has long been the scene of violent attacks, had been relatively quiet lately.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — whose government is already struggling with a badly battered economy — declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday and took to Twitter to appeal for calm: “My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later.”

This photo, taken with a mobile phone, shows people searching for victims at the blast site in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday. A suicide bombing ripped through a crowded mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

A view of the damage of Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, taken on Tuesday. (Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rescue workers conduct a search and rescue operation from the debris of a damaged mosque a day after a blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, taken on Tuesday. (Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Police tape is seen at crime scene as rescue workers conduct a search and rescue operation from the debris of a damaged mosque a day after a blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, taken on Tuesday. (Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Security personnel and rescue workers search for victims amid the debris of a damaged mosque a day after a blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operation from the debris of damaged mosque a day after a blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A policeman makes way for an ambulance inside the police headquarters a day after a mosque blast in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (MAAZ ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistani security officials stand guard as people receive mortal remains of the victims of their loved ones a day after a suicide bomb blast at a Mosque, in Police Lines, in Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday. (Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A wounded policeman gets treated at a government hospital a day after the mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

Security officials pray at the funeral of a policeman a day after the mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

Mourners gather at the funeral of a policeman a day after the mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

A policeman searches a bag of a worshiper before entering a mosque in Karachi on Tuesday, a day after a suicide blast at a mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan. (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

A policeman checks the documents of a delivery man at a checkpoint outside Constitution Avenue in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan's army soldiers patrol outside the police headquarters a day after a mosque blast in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

A policeman stands guard outside a mosque in Karachi on Tuesday, a day after a suicide blast at a mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan. (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)