Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key figure in Putin’s Ukraine war?

In November, Russian tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a photo of a macabre “gift” he had sent to the European Union Parliament in Brussels: a blood-splattered sledgehammer in a violin case. The social media stunt (it’s unclear if the EU actually got the package) came shortly after European legislators voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. For those who’ve been following the exploits of Prigozhin’s mercenary army, the Wagner Group, the symbolism was unmistakable: Wagner fighters famously filmed themselves using a sledgehammer on a prisoner in Syria in 2017, after which it became something of a symbol for the group. In November, a video began circulating on Telegram showing the brutal execution by sledgehammer of a man who was allegedly an ex-Wagner fighter who had switched to the Ukrainian side and was then abducted in Kyiv. Commenting on the video, Prigozhin said at the time that it should be titled, “A dog receives a dog’s death.“

The mix of violence, crudeness and social media flash was characteristic of Prigozhin’s approach to a war which has turned him from a well-connected but shadowy Kremlin insider into something of a celebrity. The profile of the man often referred to as “Putin’s chef” has grown as his Wagner fighters take on a more prominent role in the fighting in Ukraine and as the regular Russian military’s difficulties continue. As Grid recently reported, it’s now not unusual to hear hardline nationalists on the Russian internet support Prigozhin as a potential future defense minister — or even a successor to President Vladimir Putin. In a recent New York Times opinion piece, the Russian investigative reporter Mikhail Zygar described Prigozhin as a “dangerous competitor” to Putin’s power.“ In the near future, Mr. Prigozhin may challenge the president, and Mr. Putin may no longer be able to oppose his former chef,” Zygar wrote.

But at the same time, there are also signs that Prigozhin may have overplayed his hand. He is widely disliked among the senior leaders of Russia’s security services and the military, and Wagner’s recent success on the battlefield has been limited, to put it generously.

But there is no mistaking the fact that, whatever his political future, Putin’s chef has become a key player in Putin’s war. It’s a dangerous and pivotal moment for this street thug-turned-restaurateur-turned-multinational warlord.

Hot dogs to the halls of power

Even by the wild standards of post-Soviet capitalism, Prigozhin’s rise from the gutter to the Kremlin was remarkable. Born in 1961 in what was then Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Prigozhin was raised by a financially-struggling single mother. He showed promise as a competitive cross-country skier, but unlike his future patron, Putin — another sports-obsessed Leningrad street kid — Prigozhin seems to have fallen in with a bad crowd: He was known to break into apartments and sell stolen goods on the black market. He spent nearly all of the 1980s in a prison camp on robbery, fraud and prostitution charges.

Prigozhin got out of prison in 1990 and found himself in a very different Russia — a place with a new, anything-goes brand of capitalism. Prigozhin got into business with a hot dog stand, which became a chain of hot dog stands, which became a small business empire of supermarkets and restaurants. One of these restaurants, a swanky waterfront spot in St. Petersburg called New Island, became a favorite of President Putin’s for entertaining visiting dignitaries, including U.S. President George W. Bush, whom Prigozhin personally served at a 2006 dinner. Putin evidently took a liking to the ambitious young restaurateur, and Prigozhin’s growing business empire reaped the benefits. His catering company won lucrative government contracts to feed Russian school kids, prisoners and soldiers — one military contract alone was worth over $1 billion. Prigozhin also catered former President Dmitry Medvedev’s inauguration in 2008.

In the 1990s, many Russian oligarchs became powerful political actors in their own right. But in the Putin era, they were more often used to do the Kremlin’s bidding. Prigozhin was no exception. Before the war in Ukraine, he was probably best known in the United States for funding the Internet Research Agency, the infamous St. Petersburg “troll farm” accused by U.S. authorities of spreading online misinformation in the United States on the Kremlin’s behalf ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Prigozhin was indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in 2019 and sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his ties to the operation.

The operatic rise of Wagner

Prigozhin’s power and influence today derive from his role as the funder and de facto leader of the Wagner Group, the Kremlin’s private shadow army, which the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned last week as a transnational criminal organization. But for years, he denied involvement with the organization and even sued a British journalist for suggesting the two were in any way connected.

Today he poses proudly with the group – even at the graves of Wagner soldiers who have been killed in Ukraine.

As Grid has previously reported, the origins of the Wagner Group are murky and disputed. We do know that it evolved from other Russian private military contractors that had been fighting on behalf of dictator and Putin-ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria. For a long time, the lore was that it was founded in 2014 by a former special forces officer named Dmitry Utkin, who had the call sign “Wagner” due to his love of Nazi memorabilia. Last year, Prigozhin told a different story, saying he had been inspired to start the group after seeing demonstrations by separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and that he personally “cleaned the old weapons, figured out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me with this.” But according to a 2019 report from the Russian investigative site The Bell, Prigozhin didn’t actually have much choice in the matter: High-ranking officials at the Russian defense ministry came up with the idea for Wagner and selected the initially reluctant caterer to fund and run it, given his preexisting relationship with the military.

Whatever its origin story, Wagner made its mark quickly, carrying out missions in places where the Kremlin wanted to maintain some plausible deniability and avoid public scrutiny of casualties. Wagner fighters were reportedly among the “little green men” who carried out Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and fought on behalf of pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine. They also fought in Syria and suffered high casualties, including one incident in which an estimated 300 were killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Over the years, Wagner is believed to have operated in as many as 30 countries, most of them in Africa. In several countries, including the Central African Republic and Sudan, Wagner has reportedly provided governments with security services in exchange for the granting of gold and diamond mining concessions to other companies linked to Prigozhin. Its fighters have also been accused of a wide range of human rights abuses, including murder, rape and torture.

Officially, the Wagner group doesn’t exist: There’s no company registered in Russia with that name, and the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any connection to the group. But it’s not exactly a well-kept secret. Prigozhin has gone public in many ways; he’s even financed several feature films about the company’s exploits around the world.

Out of the shadows

When the war in Ukraine began, Wagner pulled many of its forces from other countries to take part in the much higher priority “special military operation.” Those forces have fought in some of the most consequential — and bloodiest — battles of the war.

Most recently, Prigozhin and the Wagner group have taken near-total ownership of the fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been raging since last August. Prigozhin has been touting the importance of Bakhmut — in truth, a small city of limited strategic value — in an effort to demonstrate his fighters’ competence in comparison with the regular military. But after months of fighting and thousands of casualties, the city still stands.

Meanwhile, the once-secretive group has been advertising with billboards and online ads and has opened its first official headquarters in St. Petersburg. It’s also been recruiting fighters from prisons. A video circulating last September showed Prigozhin personally addressing a group of Russian prisoners, promising pardons in exchange for fighting. In another video in January, Prigozhin was shown attending a ceremony for the first group of now-pardoned convicts returning from Ukraine after serving their terms at the front; some of them were missing limbs.

“Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs and don’t rape any broads,” was his advice for the newly freed men.

But many of those recruited into this scheme won’t make it back. Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut report that Wagner’s prisoner army is often sent on near-suicidal charges across no man’s land terrain with little or no artillery support, essentially acting as cannon fodder. A U.S. official estimated in January that out of Wagner’s force of 50,000 mercenaries, 4,100 had been killed and 10,000 wounded.

Prigozhin’s war within the war

While his fighters were killing and dying on the battlefield of Ukraine, back in Moscow Prigozhin was waging a fight of his own against military commanders and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. This fight went public last fall when he endorsed comments by Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov criticizing the conduct of the war and calling for the replacement of senior military commanders and the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Prigozhin also publicly endorsed a video released by two Wagner commanders in Bakhmut, in which they accused Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Armed Forces chief of staff, of withholding ammunition supplies for Wagner forces and used a crude homophobic slur to insult him. After Russian forces took Soledar, a town near Bakhmut, in January, Wagner and the Defense Ministry publicly squabbled over who should get the credit. (Ukrainian forces claim to still control parts of Soledar.)





These are only the latest squabbles in a longstanding feud.

“He has had issues with the Russian military since Syria,” Seva Gunitsky, a political scientist and expert on Russian politics at the University of Toronto, told Grid. “There are rumors that the military essentially let his people get killed by the Americans.”

Prigozhin has generally refrained from criticizing Putin himself, and he may have been acting on the president’s behalf to air the most extreme views on the war and gauge public reaction. “He serves an important role for the Kremlin in airing some of these grievances and in demonstrating loyalty, but he has a lot of people who hate him in the regime,” Gunitsky said.

But all along, Prigozhin has also been building a self-promotional brand, releasing a steady stream of videos of himself in man-of-action mode, jumping from military helicopters and meeting with his troops near the battlefield. It hasn’t escaped notice among Kremlin watchers that this is the sort of macho imagery that Putin himself liked to promote in his younger, spryer days. Even Prigozhin’s crude language carries echoes of Putin, who famously vowed during the early days of his presidency to “waste” Chechen militants “in the shithouse.” In Prigozhin’s case, his ex-con background may give him some additional credibility when using this kind of talk.

“That sort of prison mentality has seeped into the Russian elites,” Gunitsky said. “I think that Prigozhin is a symptom of that. That kind of mentality is currently fashionable in Russian elite circles because it represents a certain defiance toward the west.”

Christo Grozev, the lead Russia investigator with the open-source investigative site Bellingcat, which has reported extensively on Prigozhin, has written, “Wagnerites tell me they’d vote for him over Putin any time, and it seems to me he smells blood.”

For whatever reason, Putin appears to have taken steps as of late to clip Prigozhin’s wings. In January, Putin put Prigozhin’s nemesis Gerasimov in direct control of the war in Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., has also published an analysis finding that Russia’s conventional military is taking more responsibility for the fighting around Bakhmut, reducing Prigozhin’s influence.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin is also facing bribery allegations, which may or may not be legitimate, but could be used to diminish his influence either way. And Prigozhin’s latest feud with the military leadership, over whether Russian soldiers should be allowed to have beards, feels a little more desperate than his normal broadsides.

What next for the chef

Prigozhin’s influence may be waning, but Putin appears to be wavering between the factions fighting for control of the war, and the struggle is far from over.

Unlike most power players in Russia — with the notable exception of his ally, Kadyrov — Prigozhin has the advantage of commanding his own army. But that only gets him so far.

“He cannot be a free agent. He doesn’t have any resources of his own,” Andrei Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist and expert on the country’s security services, told Grid. Soldatov thinks it’s plausible Prigozhin could be given an official position like deputy head of the Security Council. There’s precedent for this: The prominent oligarch Boris Berezovsky took on a similar role in the 1990s to help Boris Yeltsin manage the Chechen war.

Could Prigozhin prevail in a power struggle if the president died or were forced from office? This might also be a stretch. Prigozhin’s forces are mired in Ukraine, and he has few allies in the top tier of Russian leadership.

Mark Galeotti, a U.K-based analyst who studies Russian security affairs, told Grid that Prigozhin “is essentially at present a military entrepreneur, parlaying Wagner’s presence on the battlefield for the sake of his ego and his bottom line. There is no chance of him making a play for power.”

Prigozhin’s importance may ultimately be less about his ambitions for power than about what his and Wagner’s continued presence, and the outsized role they have been allowed to play in this war, say about the Russian state today. As Ekaterina Shulman, a Russian political analyst now at Chatham House, recently told Grid, “The collapse of the state’s monopoly on legal violence is one of the signs of the collapse of the state.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.