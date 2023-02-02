Russia deploys more than 300,000 soldiers: Ukraine War in Data

A key data point for this week involves a significant buildup of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. As the U.S. and its NATO allies send more advanced weaponry to the Ukrainians, the Russians are fortifying their lines in the east. This week, Ukrainian intelligence officials estimated that there are now 320,000 Russian soldiers inside Ukraine. To put that number in perspective, it’s roughly the size of the mobilization Vladimir Putin ordered last September and almost twice the size of the force that initially invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

The New York Times reported that Western officials and military analysts believe the Kremlin has between 150,000-250,000 additional soldiers in reserve, some in training and others prepared to join the fight.

The buildup has coincided with Putin’s recent appointment of Gen. Valery Gerasimov to assume control of the war, and it marks the clearest sign yet that a fresh Russian offensive looms in the near future. Another sign is the recent increase in the number and intensity of Russian military strikes along the eastern front.

“We see that they are preparing for more war, that they are mobilizing more soldiers,” NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Monday. “They are actively acquiring new weapons, more ammunition and ramping up their own production.

As for a potential offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put it bluntly in an address to his nation this week. “I think it is started,” he said.

We offer a comprehensive set of data points on the war in Ukraine below. Grid originally published this document March 24, the one-month anniversary of the war. We update it every Thursday to provide a fuller picture of the conflict.

Civilians killed: at least 7,000 (probably thousands more)

On June 7, a Ukrainian official said at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed or wounded since the war began. The official offered no breakdown of dead versus wounded civilians. The United Nations’ latest estimate of civilians killed is more than 7,000, but it consistently notes the figure is an underestimate, as is its estimate of total casualties — a combination of deaths and injuries — given as more than 18,000. (Updated Feb. 1; source, source, source.)

Ukrainian soldiers killed: at least 13,000

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, estimated in early December that as many as 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the war began. In early November, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, estimated that both sides had seen about 100,000 soldiers killed or injured. More recently, on Sunday, Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen also estimated the Ukrainian side to have over 100,000 personnel killed or injured. (Updated Jan. 25; source, source.)

Russian soldiers killed: between 5,937 and 128,000

From the early days of the war, casualty counts for Russian soldiers have varied widely — depending on the source. Ukraine raised its estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict to more than 128,000 on Wednesday. These numbers have been updated frequently through the Facebook page for the country’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. In its first update on casualties since March, Russia claimed in late September that there had been 5,937 Russian military deaths. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in April that there had been “significant losses of troops, and it’s a huge tragedy for us.”

A report by Meduza, an independent Russian media outlet, and the Russian branch of the BBC confirmed at least 10,000 dead Russian soldiers as of Dec. 9.

Russia has also suffered a high rate of casualties among senior officers. Thirteen Russian generals have been killed, according to Ukrainian authorities; the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency puts the figure at eight to 10. Grid’s Tom Nagorski and Keating previously reported on the possible explanations for this “inconceivable” toll: poor communications and command-and-control structures within the Russian military. (Updated Feb. 1; source.)

Total displaced Ukrainians: approximately 14 million

There are nearly 8 million Ukrainian refugees currently reported in other European countries. United Nations’ data indicates almost 18 million Ukrainians have crossed the border since the start of the war, but millions have returned home, largely from Poland, as Nikhil Kumar and Kseniia Lisnycha reported. In late October, the International Organization for Migration’s latest survey of internally displaced Ukrainians found more Ukrainians returning home from within Ukraine, but 5.9 million remained displaced within their own country. (Updated Feb. 1; source; source.)

Internally displaced Ukrainians: approximately 5.9 million

Global food markets: Wheat prices rose sharply after the invasion but have since fallen back to prewar levels.

