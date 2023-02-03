Pope Francis in Africa on a ‘pilgrimage for peace’: World in Photos

The Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan are among the poorest, most violence-riven nations on earth. This week they were destinations for one of the most influential people on earth.

Pope Francis arrived in Juba, South Sudan, on Friday — a nation that only came into existence a decade ago. No Western leader had ever visited the country, and the pope had said for years that he wanted to do so.

The photos collected here document the pope’s arrival in Juba and his earlier four-day visit to the DRC, part of a visit meant to shine a light on African nations that — along with all their other problems — have experienced a poverty of attention as well.

Huge crowds greeted Pope Francis in the DRC capital, Kinshasa, where he celebrated Mass for more than 1 million people. The pope also embraced victims of violence in eastern Congo, who shared stories of rape and torture.

In South Sudan, the Pope will continue a pursuit of peace he began several years ago at the Vatican. The country won its independence from Muslim-majority Sudan in 2011 after decades of conflict — only to descend two years later into a civil war that took some 400,000 lives. In 2019, the pope held a spiritual retreat at the Vatican for President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his rival Vice President Riek Machar; Francis knelt and kissed the feet of the two men and pledged to visit their country. He will meet them again during his visit.

It’s hard to overstate South Sudan’s troubles. Beyond the casualties of war, the UN Refugee Agency says roughly 4 million people — a third of the population — have fled their homes, moving to other countries or other parts of South Sudan. The agency says more than half of these refugees are children. In a report issued this week, Transparency International rates South Sudan as the world’s second most corrupt country, behind only Somalia; and the U.N. says South Sudan is the deadliest nation on earth for aid workers.

Francis says he is on a “pilgrimage of peace” in the country. Meanwhile, the Vatican notes that this is the 40th international trip Francis has taken as Pope. He is 86 years old.

Pope Franciscus is welcomed by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the Presidential Palace during his visit in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 3, 2023. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)





Attendees wearing shirts with a picture of Pope Francis cheer ahead of his arrival at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is scheduled to land in Juba in the first visit to South Sudan by a pope since the predominantly Christian nation gained independence from Muslim-majority Sudan in 2011 after decades of bloody struggle. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

A man waves a South Sudanese flag as Pope Francis arrives at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on February 3, 2023. - Pope Francis arrived on a three-day visit to South Sudan on Feb. 3, 2023, to promote peace and reconciliation in the world's youngest country, riven by the scars of civil war and extreme poverty. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis (C), seated on a wheelchair, arrives at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis arrived on a three-day visit to South Sudan on Feb. 3, 2023 to promote peace and reconciliation in the world's youngest country, riven by the scars of civil war and extreme poverty. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Attendees cheer ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is scheduled to land in Juba in the first visit to South Sudan by a pope since the predominantly Christian nation gained independence from Muslim-majority Sudan in 2011 after decades of bloody struggle. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis is welcomed by children as he arrives at the “Ndjili” International Airport on Jan. 31, 2023, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Pope Francis has arrived in Kinshasa as he begins his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo, beginning his 40th Apostolic Journey abroad and his fifth journey to Africa. (Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi (C-R) walks next to Pope Francis (C-L), seated on a wheelchair, upon the Pope's departure from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at the N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, DRC, on Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is due to wind up his trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and arrive in South Sudan on Feb. 3, 2023 on a three-day visit to promote peace and reconciliation in a country still bearing the scars of civil war. (ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis greets President of Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi during a meeting with the authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps at the Garden of the Palais de la Nation on Jan. 31, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Pope Francis has arrived in Kinshasa as he begins his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo, beginning his 40th Apostolic Journey abroad and his fifth journey to Africa. The Holy Father will first visit the nation from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, following in the footsteps of Pope St. John Paul II, who visited there in 1980 and 1985. (Divisione Produzione Fotografica/Getty Images)

Pope Francis, flanked by President of Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, attends a meeting with the authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps at the Garden of the Palais de la Nation on Jan. 31, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Pope Francis has arrived in Kinshasa, as he begins his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo, beginning his 40th Apostolic Journey abroad and his fifth journey to Africa. The Holy Father will first visit the nation from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, following in the footsteps of Pope St. John Paul II, who visited there in 1980 and 1985. (Divisione Produzione Fotografica/Getty Images)

Bishops leave after the papal mass at the N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Feb. 1, 2023. (ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis meets Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sama Lukonde and wife at the Apostolic Nunciature on Feb. 2, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. On the third day of his Apostolic Journey to the DRC, Pope Francis held a lively encounter with young people and the local Church’s catechists. The meeting took place in the Martyr’s Stadium in Kinshasa on Thursday morning, and the Pope thanked the Congolese youth for their shows of affection and dancing. (Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Attendees gather ahead of Pope Francis' arrival for a meeting with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is set to address thousands of youngsters in Democratic Republic of Congo on Feb. 2, 2023 after holding an open-air mass that drew an estimated million faithful as he pursues a landmark trip to central Africa. (GUERCHOM NDEBO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis leaves the “Ndjili” International Airport in the popemobile to the Garden of the Palais de la Nation for a meeting with the authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps on Jan. 31, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Pope Francis has arrived in Kinshasa as he begins his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo, beginning his 40th Apostolic Journey abroad and his fifth journey to Africa. The Holy Father will first visit the nation from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, following in the footsteps of Pope St. John Paul II, who visited there in 1980 and 1985. (Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Pope Francis, flanked by archbishop of Kinshasa cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, meets with clergy and religious in Kinshasa’s Cathedral on Feb. 2, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. On the third day of his Apostolic Journey to the DRC, Pope Francis met with priests, deacons, consecrated persons and seminarians in Kinshasa’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Congo. (Simone Risoluti/Getty Images)

People attend the mass led by Pope Francis at Notre Dame du Congo cathedral in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo on Feb. 2, 2023. (Chris Milosi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pope Francis meets with clergy and religious in Kinshasa’s Cathedral on Feb. 2, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. On the third day of his Apostolic Journey to the DRC, Pope Francis met with priests, deacons, consecrated persons and seminarians in Kinshasa’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Congo. (Divisione Produzione Fotografica/Getty Images)

Attendees pray after Pope Francis' meeting with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is set to address thousands of youngsters in Democratic Republic of Congo on Feb. 2, 2023 after holding an open-air mass that drew an estimated million faithful as he pursues a landmark trip to central Africa. (ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis meets with survivors from the wartorn eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Apostolic Nunciature on the second day of his Apostolic Visit on February 01, 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Pope Francis had originally intended to visit the eastern part of the country, but ongoing security issues made such a trip impossible. (Simone Risoluti/Getty Images)

Pope Francis (L) looks on during the welcome ceremony as he meets with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is set to address thousands of youngsters in Democratic Republic of Congo on Feb. 2, 2023 after holding an open-air mass that drew an estimated million faithful as he pursues a landmark trip to central Africa. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)