Rescue and recovery following Turkey's 7.8 earthquake: World in Photos

All earthquakes raise immediate questions about magnitude and depth, density of population and building structures in the area, and so forth. The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Turkey and Syria in the early hours Monday was particularly punishing for several reasons. The tremor — which matched the largest ever recorded in Turkey — hit several densely populated areas with large numbers of concrete and brick buildings vulnerable to collapse. It also struck a region that is home to the world’s largest population of Syrian refugees. And while the magnitude was high, the depth was relatively shallow, increasing the likelihood of death and damage. A second powerful quake of magnitude 7.5 struck nine hours later on a different branch of the area’s fault system, compounding the destruction.

These photos capture a sense of the damage in urban and rural areas, on both the Turkish and Syrian sides of the border. And — as is always the case in such circumstances — there is ample evidence of the human trauma. A lone survivor cries in front of her damaged home in Guzelbahce, Turkey; residents escape a flattened building in Aleppo province in Syria — home to so much war-driven suffering in the past decade; and in Iskenderun, in southern Turkey, a young man named Mehmet Emin Ataoglu emerges from the rubble and meets his rescuers.

There is much more here — including the stunning before-and-after images of the castle at Gaziantep, near the epicenter. As we write, the toll stands at 2,100 dead. But as is often true in the early reporting of such disasters, we must add these necessary few words: The toll is expected to rise.

Rescue and search efforts continue on a collapsed 14-story-building after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Adana, Turkey, on Monday. (Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Turkish gendarmerie rescue a cat under rubble of the Galeria Mall after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday. (Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The rubble of a destroyed building crushes a car after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Malatya, Turkey, on Monday. (Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

First aid responders rescue a person from the rubble of the destroyed apartment building after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Hatay, Turkey, on Monday. (Serkan Avci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Search and rescue works continue after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces in Malatya on Monday. (Orhan Yoldas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A group rescues Mehmet Emin Ataoglu under the rubble of six-story building after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Iskenderun district of Hatay on Monday. (Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Azerbaijani search and rescue teams arrive in Adana province after 7.7-and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes hit Adana on Monday. (Koray Kilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman cries near a collapsed building at Guzelbahce neighborhood after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Hatay on Monday. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Search and rescue works continue after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Monday. (Cuma Sari/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Search and rescue operations continue after an earthquake in Diyarbakir on Monday. (Esra Hacioglu Karakaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Search and rescue operations continue after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Adana on Monday. (Hasan Huseyin Kul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People walk around rubble from the damaged historical Gaziantep Castle after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces in Gaziantep, Turkey, on Monday. (Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Gaziantep Castle stands in the historical district of the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, where many Syrian refugees reside, on Aug. 11, 2022. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Machinery clears rubble from a destroyed mosque after 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Malatya on Monday. (Bayram Ayhan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A resident stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on Monday. (RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents, helped by bulldozers, search for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, following an earthquake in the town of Sarmada, Syria, early on Monday. (MUHAMMAD HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

An injured man is helped by a resident to slide out of the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris on Monday. (RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)

Victims and survivors search amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on Monday. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Children look from the door of the building after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces of Turkey, in Aleppo, Syria, on Monday. (Bekir Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)