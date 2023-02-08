Missing from Biden’s State of the Union: The rest of the world

It seems to happen every year, when the president delivers the State of the Union address: Huge swathes of the world and lots of critical global issues are left out.

In fairness, it is the “State of the Union,” not the state of the world, and it’s never meant to be a comprehensive review of crises beyond our shores. But given all the bold language about the United States’ leadership in the world — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that “our strength is not just the example of our power, but the power of our example; let’s remember the world is watching” — one might have thought that a few more corners of the globe would rate a mention. Especially given how much the other issues Biden mentioned Tuesday — the war in Ukraine, competition with China, the economy and climate change — depend on what happens in other parts of the world.

But the world was almost entirely absent.

In the 80 minutes of Biden’s address, his only references to other countries involved the war in Ukraine and U.S. competition with China — unless one counts a fleeting mention of four nations that have sent migrants to the southern border of the U.S. — Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua. He didn’t even mention Mexico.

It was, as the BBC put it, “America first, foreign policy last.” In the BBC’s list of key takeaways from Biden’s address, this ranked first: “There’s a saying that Americans only care about foreign policy when U.S. soldiers are dying overseas. Joe Biden, in this speech at least, seems to have taken that to heart.”

Remarkably, there was nothing about the Middle East — a region that has been central to American foreign policy for nearly a century. Not a word about U.S. allies in the region, nor the wars in Syria or Yemen. One might have imagined a note in support of the protesters in Iran or the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. Neither came.

Not a word about Europe — other than Ukraine.

There was no mention of Afghanistan — where the U.S. military spent 20 years fighting terrorism and helping to build a new democracy, before leaving in a chaotic manner that led to the collapse of the Kabul government in 2021. Perhaps here the omission had to do with the fact that the news from Afghanistan is bad — and the Biden administration is at least partly responsible for that. As Grid has reported, tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. remain stranded in Afghanistan — many still under threat of retribution from the Taliban for having served with American troops. Meanwhile, since the American withdrawal, the Taliban has run roughshod over women’s rights and other fundamental freedoms.

Remember the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia”? Biden was vice president then — and granted, many things have changed since — but other than China, Biden never mentioned a single Asian nation Tuesday night. There was nothing about India, or the nations of ASEAN, or even the Korean peninsula — which Barack Obama and Donald Trump both called the most dangerous flashpoint on earth. The list goes on of places that didn’t make the list.

Africa — not a word. Somehow that seemed a particular miss, given repeated pledges the Biden administration has made recently to refocus American attention on the continent and Biden’s own plans to visit Africa in 2023.

Again, fair enough, it’s the State of the Union; but given that Biden and his predecessors, going back decades, have made the case that the United States occupies a special place on the planet, as a beacon for freedom-loving nations, and so forth, the absence of the rest of world was jarring. Especially on such an important occasion, when — as Biden himself said Tuesday night — the rest of the world was watching.

