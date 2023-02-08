The Chinese spy balloon was a big gift for Kremlin propaganda

For decades, Russia has kept its distance — diplomatically speaking — from the United States and China: The two nations were neither close friends of Russia nor harsh enemies. Over the last few years, if you listen to Russian propaganda and political discourse, the U.S. has become enemy number one, and China has become a close and crucial partner. It was one year ago this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Beijing Olympics, a meeting that produced declarations of an “eternal friendship” between the two leaders.

It’s been a stunning change, with all kinds of geopolitical implications. And for anyone wondering just how profoundly Russian attitudes toward the U.S. and China have changed, the story of one giant Chinese balloon may have erased all doubts.

For the Kremlin, a much-needed friend

We may never know exactly what Putin told Xi on that cold day in Beijing a year ago. But we know that Putin sent his troops into Ukraine less than three weeks after that meeting; and we know that from that day onward, Putin has desperately needed his friend in Beijing.

Xi has not disappointed. China has refrained from criticizing Putin’s aggression, and continued to trade with Moscow while the U.S. and Europe have all but closed their commerce down. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calls relations with China “the best in history,” and the Chinese Foreign Ministry plays along, saying that Russia and China are “stronger than just allies.”

In practical terms, China has been particularly keen on snapping up cheap Russian oil and gas, and Russia — having lost much of its Western market — has been only too happy to sell. According to Reuters, China’s seaborne Russian oil imports will jump to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day in May; Bloomberg reports that China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil.

Following the ball

The appearance of a “Chinese spy balloon” in the sky over the United States last week became a test case of both the new Russia-China friendship and Russia’s enmity toward the U.S. And while much of the global media was gripped by the balloon story, in Russia it became an obsession — and a chance to mock the West and cheer on the Chinese.

Put simply, Russian propaganda had a field day.

From the beginning, the Russian media followed the orb’s path with a minute-by-minute fascination.

“First, it flew over the Malmstrom air base in Montana, then advanced to South Dakota, about five hundred kilometers from it is the Minot military airfield with bombers that can carry, among other things, nuclear warheads. Further, the path of the ball ran through Nebraska near the borders of the state of Wyoming, where there is another Air Force base,” the popular Ren-TV reported from Moscow. And on it went.

The Hamilton 2.0 dashboard, a product of the Alliance for Securing Democracy that tracks global social media, found that Russian accounts mentioned the balloon story even more frequently than Chinese accounts, and that Russian social media platforms had “peppered their factual reporting with stories and memes that support the Chinese version of events.”

And at almost every step of the way, there was the mockery.

Initially, RT ridiculed the Pentagon for overreacting to a balloon and invited a “legal analyst” to explain that the U.S. was “blowing things out of proportion.” The popular propaganda newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda offered a lengthy argument about why the Americans “couldn’t shoot it down.” And the main Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov gloated that the whole episode showed the weakness of the U.S.

“In the U.S., they still won’t shoot down a Chinese balloon,” he said Saturday — just a few hours before the balloon was shot down. The business paper Vzglyad echoed the point, running a long article under the headline: “The United States was powerless in front of the Chinese balloon.”

Meanwhile, Russian media couldn’t miss the opportunity to savor the divisiveness that the balloon caused among American politicians. Not for the first time, a favorite of the Kremlin media was Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called the Biden administration impotent. Greene, by the way, is often referenced in Russian media as a trusted “critic of the Kyiv regime” (Rossiyskaya Gazeta) and she is quoted constantly in coverage of the war in Ukraine. In its stories about the Chinese balloon, RIA Novosti quoted her on at least six occasions.

What Beijing says, Moscow says

When it came to China, the Russian media acted as might befit an obedient colony.

The largest Russian TV channels gave the Chinese Foreign Ministry ample time and opportunity to “explain” the appearance of the strange orb over America. According to the Chinese, the object was just “a civil aircraft that went off course” — and for a while, some Russian propagandists repeated this explanation and assured audiences that Beijing was blameless.

“The Chinese balloon flew into the United States by accident,” said an anonymous author on the largest Russian search engine Yandex. “It was not on an intentional trajectory and could not be.”

But while this kept the Russian media in lockstep with the official Chinese line, it wasn’t enough for the Kremlin. There had to be an element of humiliation, a seizing of the moment to mock the Americans.

Enter a former commander of the Russian Air Force, Colonel-General Georgy Shpak, who was brought in for an interview with the prominent paper Argumenty Y Fakty (Arguments and Facts).





“The Chinese are very wise people,” Shpak said. “They calculated a thousand options before launching it. And if they launched it, then they achieved their goal. I named as their goal the cancellation of Blinken’s visit. This version, in my opinion, is the most plausible.” (U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been scheduled to visit China this past weekend.)

Shpak went on for a while, doing double duty in the propaganda space: flattering China, and taking multiple shots at the United States.

A distraction from the war

After Shpak’s interview, the floodgates opened. More and more articles began to appear, arguing that “a mysterious ball over America can bury US air defenses.” Those air defense systems were so weak, some propagandists said, that the Russians might as well begin “blocking the border with Ukraine with radar-equipped balloons.”

Then, of course, the U.S. shot down the infamous balloon. And the Russian media frenzy continued.

There was ridicule expressed on Russian TV for the time and effort it had taken the Pentagon to bring down the balloon; Russia’s largest propaganda portal, Life.ru, said it had counted the money the Americans had spent to shoot down the balloon; and other media took pleasure in speculating that the downing of the balloon had escalated the U.S.-China diplomatic row.

And then there was the faithful Russian propagandist Yevgeny Satanovsky, who went so far as to suggest that “the incident with the Chinese balloon will help the Russian Armed Forces to penetrate the American air defense system.”

It was one more preposterous statement in Russia’s wild coverage of the balloon saga. Perhaps the Russian media — and its fiercest propagandists — were happy to have had a break for a few days from the generally dreary news from Ukraine.

