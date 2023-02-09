Turkey, Syria earthquake survivors face slow relief efforts: World in Photos

It’s hard to convey in words the trauma being felt across much of southern Turkey and northwest Syria at the moment. These photos may help where words fail.
Three days after a catastrophic earthquake, more than 19,000 people are known to have died in the two countries; tens of thousands of others more have been injured, and an untold number are unaccounted for. The death toll has surpassed the number of people killed in Japan’s earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Meanwhile, a mix of bitter cold and a lack of shelter and — for Syrians in particular — the slow pace of international relief is making a terrible situation worse.
As is so often the case several days after earthquakes, help is pouring in — but it is proving difficult in some places to manage. In Syria, a demand by the government that all aid be routed through the capital, Damascus, has delayed some relief shipments. And in both countries, the terrain and the damage from the quake are making it hard to move supplies to those most in need. And while there continue to be occasional rescues — in one photograph here, a 3-year-old and his mother are pulled from the rubble of their home — hopes of finding survivors are diminishing fast. Some search-and-rescue operations have already been called off.
These photos were taken in the last 48 hours — on both sides of the Turkish-Syrian frontier.