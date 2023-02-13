Unidentified objects seem to be flying everywhere. What's going on?

Ronald Reagan once asked his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev point blank if the Soviet Union would agree to pause the Cold War and work together with the United States in the event of an alien invasion. We can only imagine that the 40th president, an avid science fiction fan, would be disappointed that after a week the U.S. military spent, quite literally, blasting UFOs out of the sky, superpower tensions are higher than ever.

In this case, the objects in question are not alien spacecraft — though a top U.S. Air Force general raised eyebrows Sunday by declining to definitively rule out that possibility. At least one of them is confirmed to be from China, and the others are widely suspected to be. Beyond that, we don’t really know all that much about what they are or why there suddenly seem to be so many of them. Whatever they are, the incidents are raising some thorny questions about how to keep the peace and avoid a dangerous miscalculation with ever more crowded skies.

What goes up

The shooting started off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, when F-22 fighter jets shot down a 200-foot-tall balloon that had transfixed the U.S. public, government, and media for much of the previous week. The U.S. government described it as a Chinese surveillance device; the Chinese government said it was an errant weather balloon.

That first incident was followed by a busy sequence this past weekend that included U.S. jets shooting down an unidentified object over Alaskan airspace Friday, and another over northern Canada on Saturday, and yet another over Lake Huron on Sunday. These last three objects were much smaller than the first — roughly the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, reportedly — and the Pentagon has pointedly not said for certain that they are balloons, although some officials briefed on the issue have described them that way. These objects may pose more than just an intelligence risk: The one shot down over Alaska was reportedly flying at an altitude where it could have posed a threat to commercial aircraft.

Why are there suddenly so many objects of concern — whatever shape they may be — floating over the United States? At least part of it may be that the U.S. government has started paying more attention to them. In the wake of the initial balloon, which was large enough to be visible to the naked eye and basically impossible to ignore, analysts have recalibrated their equipment to detect airborne anomalies that previously went unnoticed. “Since they realized what’s going on, they have adjusted the velocity gates and altitude gates they have on their radars and sensors to allow them to more accurately detect stuff they weren’t registering before because it was too slow or too high,” Brynn Tannehill, a former naval aviator who is now an analyst at the Rand Corporation, told Grid.

The fact is, there may be more objects floating overhead than most of us realize. Last month, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies released a report on hundreds of “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs),” more commonly known to the public as UFOs. Of the 366 incidents examined in the report, 163 were characterized as “balloons or balloon-like objects.” Some have speculated that the stigma around UFO reports may be one reason the U.S. government has been slow to take the problem of balloon surveillance seriously. Another factor may be the spy balloons simply seem unnecessary and antiquated in a world of widely-available satellite imagery.

Not all of these balloons are necessarily nefarious. Some analysts have suggested that the most recent objects may not be Chinese government craft and that, out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. may have spent the past few days scrambling aircraft to shoot down “sky trash.” In addition to disused balloons, that could include space debris that survives its crash through the atmosphere.

But Tannehill says the sheer numbers in the UAP report should be cause for concern.

“It’s possible that some of the balloons are indeed just boring, harmless weather balloons,” she said. “But we do know that there is a coordinated and increasing program of China using balloons to conduct surveillance. It seems logical to believe that some percentage of those 163 UAPs were intended for surveillance.”

The U.S. now says that China has been running a vast balloon-borne military surveillance program in recent years that has flown over dozens of countries around the world in addition to previous incursions into U.S. airspace. The Taiwanese government claims to have observed dozens of Chinese balloon flights in its airspace in recent years.

The Chinese government, meanwhile, claimed Monday that more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have entered its airspace during the past year, a claim the U.S. denies. The Pentagon is known to be developing a high-altitude surveillance balloon program but at least as far as the public knows, it’s still in the test phase. Though surveillance balloons are not as common as they once were, a number of other countries, such as Israel and Russia, also employ them.

Balloon fight

The growing prevalence of surveillance balloons is clearly no longer an under-the-radar (or over-the-radar) problem.

But that doesn’t mean the U.S. has a good idea of what to do about it. Putting the F-22, the world’s most expensive aircraft and one that until last week had never had an air-to-air kill, on weekly balloon defense duty does not seem like a feasible long-term strategy.

AIM-9X Sidewinders, the missiles used to take down these objects, run nearly half a million dollars per missile, Tannehill notes. “It’s expensive taking these things down, and we don’t have an unlimited supply of AIM-9Xes,” she said. “If they start creating fleets of balloons with radar reflectors on them to get the U.S. to just start shooting down everything, they could probably make the U.S. run out of AIM-9Xes if they wanted to.”

Then there’s the risk of escalation. The initial balloon incident already led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to China, which had been meant to smooth over recent rifts in the U.S.-China relationship. The U.S. has also slapped sanctions on six Chinese tech companies it says were involved with the balloon program. If the U.S. government announces in the coming days that the other objects were, indeed, Chinese surveillance craft, it will likely lead to a further deterioration in the relationship, not to mention if these incidents continue. The Biden administration Monday announced the formation of an interagency group to address the recent wave of aerial intrusions but still isn’t ready to attribute the three latter objects to any foreign power.

These incidents also fit into a wider global pattern. As unmanned aircraft become more common, so have incidents where they’ve been shot down. India has shot down Pakistani drones it claims crossed into its territory, and Israel has done the same with drones from Syria. Japan has scrambled fighter jets to intercept Chinese surveillance drones in the East China Sea. While fixed-wing drones have gotten the most attention, balloons could pose many of the same issues.

As a matter of international law, countries have sovereignty over the airspace above their territory and the right to exclude aircraft from it. But that can still be a matter of dispute. In 2019, Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone that the U.S. says was over international waters but that Iran claims had entered its airspace. Then-President Donald Trump initially approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation, and U.S. aircraft were already en route to carry out those strikes when he decided to call them off.

That response is an outlier: Generally speaking, countries have not considered the shooting down of a drone an act of war. “Fundamentally, drones fit in the same legal framework as other aircraft, but the fact that they’re unmanned understandably affects the political and legal calculus,” Scott Anderson, a former State Department legal adviser now with the Brookings Institution, told Grid. “It makes it easier to take them down.”

But even if countries weigh the risks of flying and shooting down unmanned aircraft differently than manned ones, history shows they still present a risk of dangerous miscalculation. In 1983, at a time when Moscow was on high alert a Soviet radar system detected what it thought was a U.S. missile launch. That turned out to be an error caused by the sun ’ s reflection off of some clouds — but it was only because of a judgment call made by one Soviet commander that a retaliatory strike was not launched, potentially leading to an all-out nuclear war.





The point is, the most benign reading of the events of the past week is that it was a combination of Chinese folly and U.S. overreaction. But folly and overreaction have brought the world to the brink of catastrophe before, and given the current-state of U.S.-China tensions, there’s less and less room for error. We’ll know more in the coming days about how much this crisis will escalate when the recovery missions for the three latter objects are completed But when nuclear-armed adversaries are flying unidentified objects into each others’ airspaces, and shooting down objects before having a good idea of what they are, it’s not a particularly safe state of affairs.

