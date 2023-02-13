Turkey and Syria earthquake death toll climbs: World in Photos

With each passing day, hope dims — and the death toll rises.

A week on from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, more than 36,000 people are believed to have died, and that number will almost certainly continue rising as emergency workers clear away the rubble.

The cold weather, and the layers of devastation wrought, even before the quake, by the Syrian civilian war have hampered efforts to save souls. The fatality count is mostly from Turkey, where more than 31,000 have died. What we know of the magnitude of the tragedy inside northern Syria remains limited; the area, as Grid has reported, is controlled by a patchwork of opposition and rebel groups, and reaching the worst-affected regions is constrained by the paucity of aid pathways.

But as the clock ticks, the window for saving those trapped under the rubble — in Turkey, in Syria — closes.

“What we’ve seen happening in these zones of the earthquake is that the rescue phase … dragging live people out from the rubble and finding those who died in the rubble … that’s coming to a close,” Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ top aid official, told reporters during a visit to the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday. “And now the humanitarian phase, the urgency of providing shelter, psychosocial care, food, schooling and a sense of the future for these people, that’s our obligation now.”

Given the backdrop of war and the complicated power dynamics in northern Syria, fulfilling that obligation means “working with whoever we have to,” Joe English, a spokesperson for UNICEF, told Grid.

His agency’s focus is children, so many of whom were already traumatized by the more than decadelong Syrian conflict when the earthquake struck.

“For many of the children in northwest Syria, this is not the first time they’ve been through something like this. They have seen their homes destroyed in the war, they would have fled, potentially their local towns and villages. This is just compounding that trauma,” he said. “It’s once again another heartbreak for them.”

And although precise numbers of those affected remain unclear, English told Grid that several thousand children are likely to have perished across the region — across Turkey, the parts of Syria under opposition control, and those that are in the hands of the government.

“We don’t have verified figures at the moment [on how many of the victims are children]. What we can say is that certainly in Turkey, 25 to 30 percent of the population are children,” he explained. “So when you see 20,000 people killed, there’s no way that the thousands of these are not children. We’re certainly talking in the thousands of casualties and obviously, for every one of those who may be killed, there will be many more who have been injured.”

A teddy bear rests on the debris as search-and-rescue efforts continue after 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces including Gaziantep, Turkey, on Monday.

Kids look for suitable clothes among aid in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake on Monday in Samandag, Turkey.

A psychologist takes care of children who have been affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the border region of Turkey and Syria, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Sunday.

Search-and-rescue efforts continue after 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces including Gaziantep on Monday.

Turkish soldiers stand next to collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on Monday, as rescue teams continue to search for victims and survivors.

Rescuers lift 26-year-old Derya Akdogan from the rubble of a collapsed building 177 hours after 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces including Hatay, Turkey, on Monday.

Rescuers carry 6-year-old Hivay User from under rubble of a collapsed building 178 hours after 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces including Adiyaman, Turkey, on Monday.

A son sheds tears of joy after his mother, Serap Donmez, is rescued from under rubble of a collapsed building 176 hours following 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes in Hatay on Monday.

People gather near collapsed buildings on Monday in Hatay.

Syrians dig graves for their relatives who died as a result of the devastating earthquake along the Turkish-Syrian border in Idlib, Syria, on Monday.

Russian rescue teams continue their search-and-rescue operations for earthquake survivors in Kahramanmaras on Monday.

A girl walks near a tent beside collapsed buildings on Monday in Hatay.

Citizens are seen in train wagons opened to meet the shelter and food needs of earthquake victims at Iskenderun Train Station in Hatay on Feb. 11.

People queue to receive food and goods on Monday in Samandag.