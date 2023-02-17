How Turkey’s earthquake has punished Syria: World in Photos

Content warning: This report contains a graphic or disturbing image including the body of a child.

Eleven days after the quake that struck southeastern Turkey, this much is clear: It is the world’s deadliest earthquake since Haiti’s in 2010, the overall toll stands at 43,000 — and the vast majority of the fatalities have been in Turkey — but reports suggest a particular horror unfolding on the Syrian side of the affected area.

As Grid has reported, aid flows to northwest Syria have been hampered by a mix of logistics and politics. Bashar al-Assad’s regime has been under sanctions for its brutal crackdown on dissent, and the government has viewed many in northwest Syria as enemies and even terrorists. The region is home to 4.4 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the long-running Syrian civil war. Assad’s forces have attacked the area frequently, with help from Russia and Iran.

All this has had devastating consequences since the earth shook on Feb. 6.

On Monday, one week after the quake struck, the Norwegian Refugee Council, a leading aid organization operating in the quake zone, said that roughly 95 percent of the rebel-held region in northwestern Syria had yet to be visited by rescue or relief workers. “Areas of northwest Syria felt abandoned, because no search and rescue teams were able to enter,” Bahia Zrikem, the organization’s Syria policy manager, told NBC News.

On Thursday, Assad gave his first televised address since the earthquake, telling his people that “the scale of the disaster and the duties we must undertake are much greater than available resources.”

But that message came late — and the U.N., U.S. and others have criticized the Syrian government for being slow to open border crossings to allow relief supplies to reach the victims. Assad has long demanded that outside aid come through the capital, Damascus; international organizations feared the Damascus route would be too slow and that the regime might keep supplies from rebel-held areas. Meanwhile, some Syrians have vented their anger at the U.N. and certain relief organizations for not directing enough attention to their side of the border.

These photos give a sense of those who’ve been caught in the middle of these disputes and the logjam. Larger-scale aid shipments are finally getting through, but only after pressure from the U.N. and other organizations. As U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths tweeted Sunday, “We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned.”

Piles of rubble and destroyed buildings litter the city of Jenderes, Syria, on Thursday.

Those affected by the earthquake gather around a small fire in Jenderes on Tuesday.

People living in tents following the earthquake receive mattresses and other humanitarian aid distributed in Afrin, Syria, on Thursday.

A displaced child stands outside a tent in Jenderes on Thursday.

Light shines from a tent in Jenderes on Thursday.

Displaced Syrian children play among tents in a camp at Islahiye Ataturk Stadium in Islahiye, Turkey, on Thursday.

A man lifts a hammer amid rubble in Jenderes on Monday.

A man and a girl sit in rubble in Jenderes on Monday.

A tent camp sits outside the city of Jenderes on Monday.

A man recites a prayer over the body of his child who died after succumbing to wounds sustained in the earthquake in Jenderes on Monday.

Displaced people gather around a fire in Jenderes on Thursday.

Syrian refugees wait to cross from Turkey's Cilvegozu border crossing to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing in Syria on Thursday in Reyhanli, Turkey.

Syrian residents wait to cross the Turkish-Syrian border at Cilvegozu border gate in Hatay, Turkey, on Friday.